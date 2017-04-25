Frederik Andersen on his 2016-17 workload: “I definitely learned that I can handle it”

Frederik Andersen met the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season.

Are you relatively satisfied with how the season went?

Andersen: We’re definitely proud of what we’ve done, of how far we’ve come, throughout the year. There has been huge development from a lot of guys. I really like the direction we’re headed and the way everyone is buying in.

You’ve talked about that Tampa Bay game being a turning point in the season, but where has the team grown the most, do you think, the rest of the way?

Andersen: I think we just keep maturing. Everyone seems to want to get better. That’s the main thing. We’re all determined to one goal and that is eventually winning the Cup. I think we’re doing everything the right way to do that. Management and the coaching staff, they’re one of the best in the league if not the best. We’re definitely on the right path.

You’ve played a lot of games this year. The first time in your career you’ve played as many as you did this year. How much of an adjustment was it physically throughout the course of the year? Did you learn anything that will help prepare you for next year?

Andersen: I definitely learned that I can pretty much handle it and know how to keep my body fresh. That was the biggest thing for me, too. I didn’t feel like I had too much going on throughout the year. I definitely felt good.

How do you feel now?

Andersen: I’d love to be playing still, but the body feels really good.

The reception you got in Toronto, with Maple Leaf Square being filled, have you had an experience like that before?

Andersen: No, it was second to none. The best place to play, I think. It’s amazing, the support we have in this community and the way everyone gets behind this team. That’s something you can’t take for granted. We really appreciate the support. It raised some hairs on your arms. It’s pretty cool.

What was your experience like playing under Mike Babcock?

Andersen: I liked it a lot. He is a coach who knows exactly what he wants. He does everything he can to make you better in any kind of way he can. You need guys like that to lead your team. That’s huge for a young group, too.

When you look at the franchise and the fans, did it all sort of exceed your expectation this season?

Andersen: I didn’t go into this expecting all kinds of things because it’s not really anything I can control, but I love playing here and I love the fans. The reaction we have has been awesome; the support all year.

How did you like travel in the East versus the West?

Andersen: It’s a lot easier, yeah. A few more nights in your own bed and that can be nice, too. You don’t get home too late. That’s nice.

Back in September, with the disappointment of the injury and how mentally and physically challenging was it for you in training camp to get going, to where you are now… it had to be quite a valley and then a peak.

Andersen: It’s never the way you want to start. You just got to keep working and make sure you do what you can to turn it around. I think we as a group did that, too. We started coming together really well. I’m happy to be a part of the group that could go back to the playoffs and have something to build on.

The plateau of 60-plus starts… is that an important one for a goaltender in your maturation?

Andersen: Of course, you want to play as much as you can. I felt good playing this much. That’s a nice thing to prove to yourself, that you can do that. Next year is going to be even tougher for this team. I think everyone has a big summer ahead of them. We have to get ready to be even better. It should be exciting times.