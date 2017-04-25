Brian Boyle on Auston Matthews: “It was a treat to watch that kid play hockey”

Brian Boyle met with the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season.

Describe the miniature odyssey it was from you from trade deadline to coming into this group and evolving with it as well as you have, to where you are right now?

Boyle: It was all new experiences for me. Obviously, it’s something I hadn’t been through. When you move to a team that is doing well, you want to just kind of fit in without ruffling any feathers. I can’t thank the guys in this room enough for making me, as a player and a teammate, feel comfortable. That the organization and the group of people that are running the ship have made my family as comfortable as possible was truly a treat for us. We were excited. We were nervous at first, and then we just had so much fun. Playing here is a special opportunity. It’s a special place to play, obviously. Not everybody gets to do it, and I’m very fortunate that I had that chance.

Anything specific you’re going to remember about your time here in Toronto?

Boyle: I got to build some friendships in a short amount of time. It was a fun run. At the end of the day, it’s still disappointing for me and for all of us. In a Game 6 and deciding game, I just thought it was going to go longer. I just didn’t think it was going to end that way. You just have moments in your game – flashbacks – where you think if you could’ve done this or could’ve done that, or could’ve been better in a certain area, we’d still be playing. You try not to think about it, but it’s just the nature of the beast. It’s how it works. But, with that being said, it was a treat to play in this building at this time of year while witnessing what we witnessed. Maple Leaf Square, when we were on the road even, and social media and all of this stuff… it was wild. We’re all disappointed. Probably everyone should know that. We expect more and it starts today.

Your family is going to get larger in a month or so. You’re an unrestricted free agent. This is quite a busy offseason for you.

Boyle: Yeah. First thing’s first. My wife and son are home in Florida right now. She’s got some appointments I think right now, actually. We’ll go from there. We’ve been very blessed. We’ve had a lot of fun the last few years. It’s been a joy raising Declan and now we’re going to add to the crew. That’s what is number one right now. She deserves some rest and a few naps and to kick her feet up a little bit. She’s been unbelievable, flying back up here when she knew she wasn’t really supposed to because she know how much I missed her and Declan, just to watch the playoff games. It was impressive. She’s priority number one right now.

Are you open to coming back if something could be worked out?

Boyle: Yeah, for sure. I meant what I just said with everything down the line. It’s something that I’m not even sure where everyone stands, so I’m not really thinking about it. I’m thinking about my wife and my son and our baby that is on the way.

How brightdo you think the future is here? Guys are talking about expectations being raised for next season.

Boyle: I think that is a fair statement. Guys should expect more. The character in the room, especially with the young guys and the maturity level of the young guys, is impressive to see. Really, it is. You’ve got a bunch of humble guys in here hungry to get better. That is a good recipe if you’re someone building a team. It’s impressive to me to watch and I’m happy I got to be a part of it, too.

Where is the ceiling for Matthews, if there is one?

Boyle: I’m not even qualified to answer that I don’t think. The kid does everything well. I’m kind of at a loss. It was a treat to watch that kid play hockey. Like, he should be going to senior prom or something probably in a week or so. The kid is mature beyond his years. I think the fans are going to be enjoying his play for a number of years.