With only one day left until the 2017 NHL Draft and all the final lists now released, it’s time for a look at the aggregate draft rankings.
Outlets included in these rankings:
- HockeyProspect.com
- McKeen’s Hockey
- Bob McKenzie
- Corey Pronman (ESPN Insider)
- Jeff Marek (Sportsnet)
- Craig Button (TSN)
- Future Considerations
List compiled by Walter Zurowski (@Futureofthe6)
2017 NHL Draft Aggregate Player Rankings – June 22
|Last
|First
|HP
|FC
|BUT
|Bob
|Rec.
|Mar.
|McK
|Pronman
|Average
|Hischier
|Nico
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1.38
|Patrick
|Nolan
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1.75
|Heiskanen
|Miro
|3
|3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|8
|3.75
|Vilardi
|Gabe
|7
|4
|6
|5
|8
|6
|4
|3
|5.38
|Glass
|Cody
|6
|10
|4
|8
|5
|5
|8
|4
|6.25
|Mittelstadt
|Casey
|8
|5
|9
|6
|12
|8
|5
|12
|8.13
|Makar
|Cale
|4
|7
|3
|4
|4
|9
|7
|19
|7.13
|Tippett
|Owen
|22
|6
|23
|10
|11
|4
|6
|6
|11
|Pettersson
|Elias
|5
|8
|8
|7
|15
|15
|11
|17
|10.75
|Necas
|Martin
|9
|9
|7
|11
|13
|10
|12
|16
|10.88
|Suzuki
|Nick
|18
|19
|11
|12
|10
|19
|16
|5
|13.75
|Rasmussen
|Michael
|15
|16
|21
|9
|7
|22
|10
|18
|14.75
|Liljegren
|Timothy
|10
|22
|10
|16
|22
|7
|20
|13
|15
|Andersson
|Lias
|12
|13
|18
|13
|14
|11
|17
|15
|14.13
|Valimaki
|Juuso
|17
|12
|17
|14
|19
|13
|14
|23
|16.13
|Vesalainen
|Kristian
|34
|17
|26
|15
|6
|21
|9
|10
|17.25
|Tolvanen
|Eeli
|24
|11
|15
|17
|25
|12
|22
|7
|16.63
|Kostin
|Klim
|19
|14
|24
|18
|31
|18
|21
|9
|19.25
|Brannstrom
|Erik
|16
|18
|19
|29
|26
|14
|19
|11
|19
|Poehling
|Ryan
|21
|21
|12
|19
|18
|23
|26
|28
|21
|Foote
|Cal
|14
|25
|14
|20
|28
|16
|30
|26
|21.63
|Yamamoto
|Kailer
|36
|15
|16
|24
|36
|20
|24
|14
|23.13
|Thomas
|Robert
|23
|33
|46
|21
|9
|25
|15
|20
|24
|Vaakanainen
|Urho
|11
|30
|31
|22
|16
|26
|13
|38
|23.38
|Robertson
|Jason
|31
|27
|35
|30
|23
|28
|25
|24
|27.88
|Oettinger
|Jake
|20
|26
|29
|26
|27
|31
|26.5
|Hague
|Nicolas
|46
|20
|43
|25
|34
|17
|27
|35
|30.88
|Ratcliffe
|Isaac
|13
|23
|47
|27
|30
|27
|18
|62
|30.88
|Bowers
|Shane
|26
|31
|28
|32
|37
|32
|29
|42
|32.13
|Chytil
|Filip
|28
|70
|20
|31
|24
|35
|33
|34.43
|Norris
|Josh
|45
|67
|25
|23
|20
|33
|28
|40
|35.13
|Jokiharju
|Henri
|29
|35
|34
|34
|38
|43
|31
|21
|33.13
|Joseph
|Pierre-Olivier
|33
|50
|13
|33
|33
|39
|34
|33.57
|DiPietro
|Michael
|37
|28
|38
|41
|43
|41
|38
|Lind
|Kole
|25
|38
|54
|39
|40
|29
|36
|37.29
|Timmins
|Connor
|62
|44
|30
|28
|17
|45
|23
|44
|36.63
|Comtois
|Maxime
|48
|24
|58
|37
|45
|24
|37
|39
|Anderson-Dolan
|Jaret
|43
|37
|40
|36
|39
|51
|43
|41.29
|Davidsson
|Marcus
|27
|32
|42
|40
|77
|34
|50
|43.14
|Mismash
|Grant
|51
|49
|39
|42
|46
|42
|29
|42.57
|Frost
|Morgan
|61
|55
|49
|38
|21
|50
|53
|46.71
|Lipanov
|Alexei
|35
|43
|22
|49
|63
|54
|56
|46
|Boqvist
|Jesper
|30
|39
|41
|35
|32
|44
|61
|40.29
|Heponiemi
|Aleksi
|40
|76
|27
|50
|44
|59
|27
|46.14
|Ikonen
|Joni
|32
|62
|36
|45
|35
|61
|25
|42.29
|Strome
|Matthew
|76
|29
|44
|59
|52
|36
|39
|47.86
|Luukkonen
|Ukko-Pekka
|47
|42
|51
|48
|78
|40
|51
|Entwistle
|Mackenzie
|55
|36
|74
|62
|56
|30
|74
|55.29
|Formenton
|Alex
|52
|66
|63
|43
|42
|56
|59
|54.43
|Popugaev
|Nikita
|79
|51
|83
|54
|47
|37
|49
|57.14
|Leschyshyn
|Jake
|44
|45
|67
|61
|82
|58
|54
|58.71
|Mattheos
|Stelio
|59
|89
|68
|65
|60
|38
|45
|60.57
|Morand
|Antoine
|80
|47
|55
|70
|76
|62
|41
|61.57
|Gadjovich
|Jonah
|41
|90
|48
|46
|49
|65
|101
|62.86
|Petruzzeli
|Keith
|38
|78
|81
|53
|41
|89
|63.33
|Farrance
|David
|112
|48
|45
|60
|64
|74
|30
|61.86
|Samberg
|Dylan
|39
|85
|52
|44
|59
|78
|68
|60.71
|Henry
|Nick
|64
|73
|66
|73
|74
|85
|47
|68.86
|Mitchell
|Ian
|49
|83
|87
|52
|51
|68
|48
|62.57
|Samorukov
|Dmitri
|65
|64
|53
|76
|53
|82
|75
|66.86
|Reedy
|Scott
|77
|53
|92
|72
|66
|47
|94
|71.57
|Lodnia
|Ivan
|107
|41
|94
|79
|85
|49
|22
|68.14
|Brook
|Josh
|50
|57
|104
|47
|29
|71
|96
|64.86
|Shaw
|Mason
|103
|69
|37
|95
|101
|64
|32
|71.57
|Safin
|Ostap
|98
|40
|82
|51
|65
|60
|76
|67.43
|Gildon
|Max
|115
|46
|78
|88
|81
|53
|55
|73.71
|Rasanen
|Eemeli
|53
|101
|75
|68
|70
|66
|87
|74.29
|Salo
|Robin
|74
|34
|76
|90
|71
|52
|90
|69.57
|Skinner
|Stuart
|63
|88
|80
|71
|68
|48
|69.67
|Studnicka
|Jack
|73
|65
|71
|89
|48
|63
|101
|72.86
|Elvenes
|Lukas
|67
|63
|95
|58
|58
|90
|91
|74.57
|Ruzicka
|Adam
|84
|59
|69
|77
|75
|80
|60
|72
|Phillips
|Markus
|126
|60
|56
|92
|101
|67
|31
|76.14
|Tyszka
|Jaret
|121
|61
|89
|101
|80
|57
|63
|81.71
|Primeau
|Cayden
|58
|100
|50
|84
|84
|99
|79.17
|Geekie
|Morgan
|42
|95
|32
|86
|101
|101
|73
|75.71
|Fleury
|Cale
|69
|86
|60
|95
|50
|93
|88
|77.29
|Martin
|Luke
|75
|58
|104
|69
|101
|75
|95
|82.43
|Westerlund
|Filip
|83
|82
|104
|63
|67
|79
|70
|78.29
|Crotty
|Cam
|95
|98
|84
|87
|62
|72
|101
|85.57
|Zhukov
|Maxim
|110
|91
|64
|64
|92
|83
|84
|Barratt
|Evan
|93
|101
|33
|83
|98
|86
|57
|78.71
|Texier
|Alexandre
|57
|101
|104
|55
|88
|94
|101
|85.71
|Schnarr
|Nate
|60
|101
|104
|57
|101
|84
|86
|84.71
|Rondbjerg
|Jonas
|56
|101
|59
|80
|94
|101
|85
|82.29
|Scott
|Ian
|91
|74
|65
|91
|101
|73
|82.5
|Chmelevski
|Sasha
|152
|54
|103
|101
|90
|55
|64
|88.43
|Gallant
|Zach
|165
|101
|73
|75
|55
|46
|101
|88
|Chekhovich
|Ivan
|99
|52
|88
|101
|101
|87
|69
|85.29
|Anderson
|Mikey
|96
|75
|99
|74
|101
|101
|51
|85.29
|Ferraro
|Mario
|89
|72
|101
|81
|54
|101
|101
|85.57
|Minulin
|Artyom
|106
|79
|77
|101
|101
|70
|65
|85.57
|Toropchenko
|Aleksy
|54
|101
|104
|101
|73
|96
|101
|90
|Hoefenmayer
|Noel
|143
|71
|57
|101
|101
|77
|78
|89.71
|Zablocki
|Lane
|100
|68
|93
|95
|61
|101
|101
|88.43
|Mirageas
|Ben
|85
|101
|98
|67
|72
|101
|101
|89.29
|Koltygin
|Pavel
|78
|87
|72
|101
|101
|101
|101
|91.57
|Walsh
|Reilly
|86
|101
|104
|66
|95
|101
|101
|93.43
|Bemstrom
|Emil
|71
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|77
|93.71
|Inamoto
|Tyler
|113
|101
|61
|93
|101
|101
|101
|95.86
|Kotkansalo
|Kasper
|87
|101
|104
|95
|91
|101
|101
|97.14
|Crete-Belzile
|Antoine
|114
|101
|70
|101
|101
|91
|101
|97
|Lindstrom
|Gustav
|109
|94
|104
|85
|79
|101
|101
|96.14
|Zetterlund
|Fabian
|176
|101
|79
|82
|101
|81
|58
|96.86
|Ferguson
|Dylan
|66
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|96.43
|Paquette
|Jacob
|70
|101
|100
|101
|101
|101
|101
|96.43
|Cates
|Noah
|68
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|96.71
|Rathbone
|Jack
|128
|80
|104
|78
|87
|101
|101
|97
|Kovacevic
|Jonathan
|72
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|97.29
|Virtanen
|Santeri
|134
|101
|104
|101
|57
|101
|83
|97.29
|Villalta
|Matt
|88
|101
|104
|101
|89
|101
|97.33
|Steenbergen
|Tyler
|137
|101
|62
|101
|101
|101
|84
|98.14
|Teasdale
|Joel
|123
|101
|104
|101
|101
|76
|101
|101
|Karow
|Michael
|81
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|98.57
|Coghlan
|Dylan
|82
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|98.71
|Lyle
|Brady
|90
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|99.86
|Studenic
|Marian
|92
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|100.14
|Walford
|Scott
|125
|101
|104
|101
|69
|101
|101
|100.29
|Poddubnyi
|German
|94
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|100.43
|Maksimov
|Kirill
|149
|77
|90
|95
|101
|101
|101
|102
|Kellenberger
|Matthew
|97
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|100.86
|Walfridsson
|Sebastian
|124
|101
|85
|101
|101
|101
|101
|102
|Olson
|Kyle
|131
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|80
|102.71
|Phillips
|Clayton
|129
|93
|96
|101
|101
|101
|101
|103.14
|Koskonkorva
|Jessie
|148
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|108.14
|Slepets
|Kirill
|127
|96
|104
|101
|96
|101
|101
|103.71
|Joly
|D'Artagnan
|118
|101
|104
|101
|100
|101
|101
|103.71
|Rasmussen
|Dayton
|120
|101
|104
|101
|99
|101
|104.33
|Soderlund
|Tim
|150
|101
|97
|101
|101
|101
|82
|104.71
|Miller
|Tommy
|172
|56
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|105.14
|Lauzon
|Zach
|141
|101
|104
|101
|93
|101
|101
|106
|Moilanen
|Sami
|181
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|67
|108
|Hawel
|Liam
|180
|101
|104
|101
|86
|101
|101
|110.57
|Hugg
|Rickard
|186
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|66
|108.57
|Luostarainen
|Eetu
|197
|101
|104
|56
|101
|101
|101
|108.71
|Davis
|Brett
|178
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|112.43
|Lobanov
|Alexei
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|Kvasnicka
|David
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|46
|110.29
|Eriksson Ek
|Olle
|182
|97
|104
|101
|83
|101
|111.33
|Hancock
|Kevin
|195
|101
|86
|101
|101
|101
|101
|112.29
|Thilander
|Adam
|198
|81
|104
|101
|101
|101
|89
|110.71
|D'Orio
|Alex
|196
|101
|104
|101
|101
|69
|112
|Polunin
|Alexander
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|52
|111.14
|Weissbach
|Linus
|174
|101
|104
|101
|101
|98
|101
|111.43
|Kneen
|Nolan
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|Noel
|David
|183
|99
|102
|101
|101
|101
|101
|112.57
|Meireles
|Greg
|189
|92
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|112.71
|Voronkov
|Pavel
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|Oksanen
|Emil
|192
|101
|104
|101
|97
|101
|101
|113.86
|Tortora
|Jacob
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|71
|113.86
|Nyman
|Linus
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|72
|114
|Cockerill
|Logan
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|79
|115
|Ahman
|Adam
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|Svetlakov
|Andrei
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|81
|115.29
|Volkov
|Alexander
|218
|84
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|115.71
|Rodionychev
|Dmitri
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|McKenzie
|Skyler
|218
|101
|91
|101
|101
|101
|101
|116.29
|Patsujov
|Michael
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|88
|101
|116.29
|Geisser
|Tobias
|218
|101
|104
|95
|101
|95
|101
|116.43
|Smirnov
|Denis
|215
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|93
|116.57
|Bjugstad
|Jesse
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|Smart
|Jonathan
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|92
|116.86
|Ustimenko
|Kirill
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|92
|119.5
|Badini
|Jack
|218
|101
|104
|95
|101
|101
|101
|117.29
|Miketinac
|Kalle
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|97
|101
|117.57
|Hutsko
|Logan
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|97
|117.57
|Timms
|Matt
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|98
|117.71
|Tyanulin
|Artur
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|99
|117.86
|Galvas
|Jakub
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|100
|101
|118
|Soderbolm
|Arvid
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|101
|118.14
|Dhooghe
|Sean
|218
|101
|104
|101
|101
|101
|100
|118
2017 NHL Draft | Player Summaries
NICO HISCHIER
HALIFAX / QMJHL / 6′ 0.75″ / 176 lbs / C
The 6’1, 176-pound left-shot center put up 86 points in 57 games for Halifax in the QMJHL. He’s an intelligent, thee-zone pivot with a dynamic offensive skillset that slightly eclipses Patrick’s in the eyes of the experts. That makes him a marginal favourite to take the top spot in the 2017 draft, but it’s as hotly contested of a battle since Taylor vs. Tyler in 2010.
NOLAN PATRICK
BRANDON / WHL / 6’2.0″ / 198 lbs / C
He saw limited action in his draft year due to injuries, including no appearances in the playoffs, but posted 46 points in 33 games. A right-shot center with a mature frame (6’2, 198 pounds), high-end vision, a powerful shot and a complete all-around game, he projects as a surefire top-six C with the potential for more.
MIRO HEISKANEN
HIFK / FINLAND / 6′ 0.75″ / 170 lbs / D
The 6’0, 174-pound left-shot defenceman played in the SM-Liiga as a 17-year-old, posting 10 points in 37 games, as well as 12 points in seven games at the U18 tournament. The Finn owns top-pairing potential and is a safe bet to become an impact NHLer once he matures physically thanks to his hockey IQ, mobility, defensive awareness and offensive instincts.
GABE VILARDI
WINDSOR / OHL / 6′ 2.75″/ 201 lbs / C
The 6’3, 200+ pound right-shot center posted 61 points in 49 games. A powerful player, he uses his size to good effect on the cycle, creating a ton of offense from below the hashmarks — he was dominant at the junior level in that area of the ice at the age of 17. He owns a heavy shot and can make plays as well. The only question mark is his skating.
CODY GLASS
PORTLAND / WHL / 6′ 1.75″ / 178 lbs / C
The right-handed two-way center posted impressive numbers for the Portland Winterhawks, producing on par with Nolan Patrick by points per game in the WHL. He’s not the flashiest player in the top 10, but he plays a mature, smart, efficient all-around game and really piled up the production this season with 94 points in 69 games.
CASEY MITTELSTADT
EDEN PRAIRIE / HIGH-MN / 6′ 0.75″ / 201 lbs / C
After splitting the year between high school hockey and the USHL, he ranks in the top 10 despite concerns about his strength and conditioning, which speaks to his skillset. His hockey sense and playmaking abilities are high-end. He can finish capably but will look to play provider more often than not. Committed to the University of Minnesota in the Fall, he owns the things you can’t teach (high-end skill and hockey IQ) and needs to improve on the things that can be learned as far as his defensive play and off-ice training.
CALE MAKAR
BROOKS / AJHL / 5’11” / 180 lbs / RD
According to Bob McKenzie, one scout polled ranked him number one ahead of Patrick and Hischier. A dynamic offensive-minded defenceman who is aggressive at both ends of the ice, he has the wow factor to his game but he lacks some size and dominated inferior competition in a second-rate league, which means he hasn’t necessarily spent a lot of time defending without the puck. Higher risk, high reward pick.
OWEN TIPPETT
MISSISSAUGA / OHL / 6′ 0.5″ / 200 lbs / RW
The solidly-built right winger owns the most deadly release in the draft class — he’s compared to Phil Kessel on that basis — piling up 44 goals in 60 games in the OHL, and he’s an explosive skater as well. Some scouts question his defensive game and predictability as a shooter-first type who doesn’t always make effective use of his linemates.
ELIAS PETTERSSON
TIMRA / SWEDEN-2 / 6′ 2.0″ / 161 lbs / C
A tall but rail-skinny forward who produced good numbers in Sweden’s second division with 40 points in 41 games, he owns high-end puck skills and offensive creativity along with good hockey sense. Weighing in at just 164 pounds as of the combine, he needs to throw on weight and build up his core strength.
MARTIN NECAS
BRNO / CZREP / 6′ 0.5″ / 167 lbs / C
An even lankier forward than Pettersson at 6’5, 167 pounds, he is a fluid skater despite his awkward build and possesses good puck skills, a shoot-first mentality, and a strong work ethic. He’s raw physically, but the upside is tantalizing.
NICK SUZUKI
OWEN SOUND / OHL / 5′ 10.75″ / 183 lbs / C
A slightly undersized but skilled center/winger, he owns an excellent shot as well as good puck skills and one-on-one instincts. He’s a high-character kid with a good motor and two-way ability. While he’s sturdy on his skates for his size, he’s faced some criticism from scouts for a wavering willingness to engage physically. He put up fantastic numbers with 45 goals and 96 points in 65 games.
MICHAEL RASMUSSEN
TRI-CITY / WHL / 6′ 5.75″ / 215 lbs / C
A mammoth center, Rasmussen’s offensive numbers were solid if unspectacular with 55 points in 50 games for Tri City in the WHL, including 32 goals. He uses his size effectively to protect the puck and make plays, although he could put it to use to drive the net more often. He owns a hard, accurate shot, thrives in the slot on the power play and is a strong skater for his size. Does he project more as a 3C at the NHL level or can he be the top-six unicorn center teams often dream about but can never find?
TIMOTHY LILJEGREN
ROGLE / SWEDEN / 6′ 0.0″ / 191 lbs / D
Liljegren owns a potential #1 defenceman’s skill set. A fantastic skater over all ranges, he’s a great problem solver in his own end. Thanks to his elusiveness and stickhandling ability, he’s able to beat players one-on-one. He owns a big one-timer on the power play and a hard, accurate wrist shot that can solve goalies from far out. His season was beset by mono and he was also traded part way through in search of more ice time. He’s been labelled a one-way defenceman, but he has good defensive instincts that can be honed. Originally considered a surefire top three pick early in the season, he could go anywhere from 5-20 in the draft.
LIAS ANDERSSON
HV 71 / SWEDEN / 5′ 11.25″ / 198 lbs / C
He played the full season in the SHL for league champions HV71, posting 19 points in 41 games as an 18-year-old. He doesn’t possess the high-end skill of some of the other players in the top 20 but he’s considered a competitive all-around player with a good shot release.
JUUSO VALIMAKI
TRI CITY / WHL / 6’0 / 200 lbs / D
Most scouts refer to Valimaki, a 6’0, 200-pound left-handed shot, as a well-rounded player with a high intelligence level. Skating wise, he has great power in his stride and beats many junior-level players with ease. While not incredibly agile, he’s a pretty effortless skater who can rely on his strong technique. Offensively, he mostly stays away from the big load ups from the point, more often than not opting for an efficient approach focused on getting shots through to the net. He’s been praised for his puck distribution skills as well and quarterbacked the top power play unit in Tri-City this year.
KRISTIAN VESELAINEN
HPK / SM-LIIGA / 6’3? / 207 lbs / LW/RW
The big winger bounced around in his draft year, starting with Frolunda in the J20 Swedish league before moving up to the SHL and then over to the SM-liiga. 6’3 and skilled with a powerful shot, he has the ability to take over games. He tore apart the U18s with six goals and 13 points in seven games and chipped in a couple of points at the World Juniors as a 17-year-old. Scouts describe a great deal of inconsistency to his game.
EELI TOLVANEN
SIOUX CITY / USHL / 5’10 / 170 lbs / RW
Owen Tippett has been described as the purest goal scorer in the draft class but Tolvanen gives him a run for his money. He piled up 30 goals in just 52 games in the USHL thanks to an elite shot and a complete shooting arsenal that enables him to beat goaltenders from just about anywhere in the offensive zone. He’s undersized but fearless and highly competitive. He finishes plays more than he makes them.
ERIK BRANNSTROM
HV 71 / SWEDEN / 5′ 09″ / 179 lbs / D
Undersized but sturdy on his skates, he owns fantastic all-around mobility, a clever and hard shot, good vision, and silky hands. He has some difficulty dealing with heavy forechecks, but he thinks his way around problems. He’s posted good numbers in virtually every league he’s played in; most recently, he competed in the top-flight Swedish league for SHL champions HV71 as a 17-year-old. He’s one of the youngest members of the draft class (September 2 birthdate).
RYAN POEHLING
ST. CLOUD STATE / NCHC / 6′ 1.75″ / 183 lbs / C
His point production isn’t going to wow anyone with 13 points in 46 games, but he was making the transition from high school to college at age 17 on a below average St. Cloud team. His puck skills aren’t high end but he is an explosive skater with size and a good shot.
CAL FOOTE
KELOWNA / WHL / 6′ 3.75″ / 212 lbs / D
Son of Adam Foote, the right-shot defenceman brings size (6’4, 212), a physical edge and reliable first-pass ability. He played all situations minutes for Kelowna, including PPQB, and is one of the best shutdown defencemen in the WHL. Somewhat heavy feet and amount of offensive upside at the next level are the question marks.
ROBERT THOMAS
LONDON / OHL / 5’11.5″ / 193 lbs / C
A right-handed playmaking center who excels off the rush and on the power play with his vision and distribution skills, he racked up 50 assists in 66 games in London this season. Scouts mention his tendency to pass up shooting opportunities.
JASON ROBERTSON
KINGSTON / OHL / 6′ 1.75″ / 192 lbs / LW
A goal-scoring winger with size, he took off late in the year with 45 points in his final 28 games. He’s got an excellent shot and goalscoring instincts. There are question marks about Robertson’s skating ability and attention to detail defensively.
JAKE OETTINGER
BOSTON UNIVERSITY / H-EAST / 6′ 4.0″ / 212 lbs / G
Possesses the requisite size to play the position at the NHL level at 6’4, 200+ pounds. He’s a shot-blocking butterfly goaltender with good athleticism. According to Bob McKenzie, he’s likely the only goaltender with a shot at breaking into the top 31.
NIC HAGUE
MISSISSAUGA / OHL / 6′ 5″ / 216 lbs / D
A big, rangy 6’6, left-shot defenceman, he owns a cannon for a shot and high hockey IQ, but he needs to work on his acceleration and footwork. He can cover ice well once moving. A high-character kid loved by his coaches, he possesses good offensive instincts and finished third in the OHL for goals by a defenceman with 19.
ISAAC RATCLIFFE
GUELPH / OHL / 6′ 6″ / 200 lbs / LW
The towering winger is a fluid skater and skilled puckhandler with a big shot. Consistency has been a concern — he went over a month without a goal in his draft season — and he’ll need to add core strength. He managed 28 goals and 54 points in 67 games on the lowest scoring team in the OHL’s Western Conference.
CONOR TIMMINS
SAULT STE. MARIE / OHL / 6′ 2″ / 184 lbs / RD
There isn’t a big “wow” factor in Timmins game and it can take a number of viewings to fully appreciate what makes him so effective in terms of his high hockey IQ and ability to transition the puck/exit the zone. There has also been some concern about his skating, described as awkward or inelegant. However, it is significantly improved since his rookie season and it is by no means a hindrance at this stage. His 44 points led the entire CHL in 5v5 points by a defenceman.