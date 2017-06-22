With only one day left until the 2017 NHL Draft and all the final lists now released, it’s time for a look at the aggregate draft rankings.

Outlets included in these rankings:

HockeyProspect.com

McKeen’s Hockey

Bob McKenzie

Corey Pronman (ESPN Insider)

Jeff Marek (Sportsnet)

Craig Button (TSN)

Future Considerations

List compiled by Walter Zurowski (@Futureofthe6)

2017 NHL Draft Aggregate Player Rankings – June 22

(use the left and right arrows at the bottom of the table to view more players)

Last First HP FC BUT Bob Rec. Mar. McK Pronman Average Hischier Nico 1 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 1.38 Patrick Nolan 2 1 2 2 3 1 1 2 1.75 Heiskanen Miro 3 3 5 3 2 3 3 8 3.75 Vilardi Gabe 7 4 6 5 8 6 4 3 5.38 Glass Cody 6 10 4 8 5 5 8 4 6.25 Mittelstadt Casey 8 5 9 6 12 8 5 12 8.13 Makar Cale 4 7 3 4 4 9 7 19 7.13 Tippett Owen 22 6 23 10 11 4 6 6 11 Pettersson Elias 5 8 8 7 15 15 11 17 10.75 Necas Martin 9 9 7 11 13 10 12 16 10.88 Suzuki Nick 18 19 11 12 10 19 16 5 13.75 Rasmussen Michael 15 16 21 9 7 22 10 18 14.75 Liljegren Timothy 10 22 10 16 22 7 20 13 15 Andersson Lias 12 13 18 13 14 11 17 15 14.13 Valimaki Juuso 17 12 17 14 19 13 14 23 16.13 Vesalainen Kristian 34 17 26 15 6 21 9 10 17.25 Tolvanen Eeli 24 11 15 17 25 12 22 7 16.63 Kostin Klim 19 14 24 18 31 18 21 9 19.25 Brannstrom Erik 16 18 19 29 26 14 19 11 19 Poehling Ryan 21 21 12 19 18 23 26 28 21 Foote Cal 14 25 14 20 28 16 30 26 21.63 Yamamoto Kailer 36 15 16 24 36 20 24 14 23.13 Thomas Robert 23 33 46 21 9 25 15 20 24 Vaakanainen Urho 11 30 31 22 16 26 13 38 23.38 Robertson Jason 31 27 35 30 23 28 25 24 27.88 Oettinger Jake 20 26 29 26 27 31 26.5 Hague Nicolas 46 20 43 25 34 17 27 35 30.88 Ratcliffe Isaac 13 23 47 27 30 27 18 62 30.88 Bowers Shane 26 31 28 32 37 32 29 42 32.13 Chytil Filip 28 70 20 31 24 35 33 34.43 Norris Josh 45 67 25 23 20 33 28 40 35.13 Jokiharju Henri 29 35 34 34 38 43 31 21 33.13 Joseph Pierre-Olivier 33 50 13 33 33 39 34 33.57 DiPietro Michael 37 28 38 41 43 41 38 Lind Kole 25 38 54 39 40 29 36 37.29 Timmins Connor 62 44 30 28 17 45 23 44 36.63 Comtois Maxime 48 24 58 37 45 24 37 39 Anderson-Dolan Jaret 43 37 40 36 39 51 43 41.29 Davidsson Marcus 27 32 42 40 77 34 50 43.14 Mismash Grant 51 49 39 42 46 42 29 42.57 Frost Morgan 61 55 49 38 21 50 53 46.71 Lipanov Alexei 35 43 22 49 63 54 56 46 Boqvist Jesper 30 39 41 35 32 44 61 40.29 Heponiemi Aleksi 40 76 27 50 44 59 27 46.14 Ikonen Joni 32 62 36 45 35 61 25 42.29 Strome Matthew 76 29 44 59 52 36 39 47.86 Luukkonen Ukko-Pekka 47 42 51 48 78 40 51 Entwistle Mackenzie 55 36 74 62 56 30 74 55.29 Formenton Alex 52 66 63 43 42 56 59 54.43 Popugaev Nikita 79 51 83 54 47 37 49 57.14 Leschyshyn Jake 44 45 67 61 82 58 54 58.71 Mattheos Stelio 59 89 68 65 60 38 45 60.57 Morand Antoine 80 47 55 70 76 62 41 61.57 Gadjovich Jonah 41 90 48 46 49 65 101 62.86 Petruzzeli Keith 38 78 81 53 41 89 63.33 Farrance David 112 48 45 60 64 74 30 61.86 Samberg Dylan 39 85 52 44 59 78 68 60.71 Henry Nick 64 73 66 73 74 85 47 68.86 Mitchell Ian 49 83 87 52 51 68 48 62.57 Samorukov Dmitri 65 64 53 76 53 82 75 66.86 Reedy Scott 77 53 92 72 66 47 94 71.57 Lodnia Ivan 107 41 94 79 85 49 22 68.14 Brook Josh 50 57 104 47 29 71 96 64.86 Shaw Mason 103 69 37 95 101 64 32 71.57 Safin Ostap 98 40 82 51 65 60 76 67.43 Gildon Max 115 46 78 88 81 53 55 73.71 Rasanen Eemeli 53 101 75 68 70 66 87 74.29 Salo Robin 74 34 76 90 71 52 90 69.57 Skinner Stuart 63 88 80 71 68 48 69.67 Studnicka Jack 73 65 71 89 48 63 101 72.86 Elvenes Lukas 67 63 95 58 58 90 91 74.57 Ruzicka Adam 84 59 69 77 75 80 60 72 Phillips Markus 126 60 56 92 101 67 31 76.14 Tyszka Jaret 121 61 89 101 80 57 63 81.71 Primeau Cayden 58 100 50 84 84 99 79.17 Geekie Morgan 42 95 32 86 101 101 73 75.71 Fleury Cale 69 86 60 95 50 93 88 77.29 Martin Luke 75 58 104 69 101 75 95 82.43 Westerlund Filip 83 82 104 63 67 79 70 78.29 Crotty Cam 95 98 84 87 62 72 101 85.57 Zhukov Maxim 110 91 64 64 92 83 84 Barratt Evan 93 101 33 83 98 86 57 78.71 Texier Alexandre 57 101 104 55 88 94 101 85.71 Schnarr Nate 60 101 104 57 101 84 86 84.71 Rondbjerg Jonas 56 101 59 80 94 101 85 82.29 Scott Ian 91 74 65 91 101 73 82.5 Chmelevski Sasha 152 54 103 101 90 55 64 88.43 Gallant Zach 165 101 73 75 55 46 101 88 Chekhovich Ivan 99 52 88 101 101 87 69 85.29 Anderson Mikey 96 75 99 74 101 101 51 85.29 Ferraro Mario 89 72 101 81 54 101 101 85.57 Minulin Artyom 106 79 77 101 101 70 65 85.57 Toropchenko Aleksy 54 101 104 101 73 96 101 90 Hoefenmayer Noel 143 71 57 101 101 77 78 89.71 Zablocki Lane 100 68 93 95 61 101 101 88.43 Mirageas Ben 85 101 98 67 72 101 101 89.29 Koltygin Pavel 78 87 72 101 101 101 101 91.57 Walsh Reilly 86 101 104 66 95 101 101 93.43 Bemstrom Emil 71 101 104 101 101 101 77 93.71 Inamoto Tyler 113 101 61 93 101 101 101 95.86 Kotkansalo Kasper 87 101 104 95 91 101 101 97.14 Crete-Belzile Antoine 114 101 70 101 101 91 101 97 Lindstrom Gustav 109 94 104 85 79 101 101 96.14 Zetterlund Fabian 176 101 79 82 101 81 58 96.86 Ferguson Dylan 66 101 104 101 101 101 101 96.43 Paquette Jacob 70 101 100 101 101 101 101 96.43 Cates Noah 68 101 104 101 101 101 101 96.71 Rathbone Jack 128 80 104 78 87 101 101 97 Kovacevic Jonathan 72 101 104 101 101 101 101 97.29 Virtanen Santeri 134 101 104 101 57 101 83 97.29 Villalta Matt 88 101 104 101 89 101 97.33 Steenbergen Tyler 137 101 62 101 101 101 84 98.14 Teasdale Joel 123 101 104 101 101 76 101 101 Karow Michael 81 101 104 101 101 101 101 98.57 Coghlan Dylan 82 101 104 101 101 101 101 98.71 Lyle Brady 90 101 104 101 101 101 101 99.86 Studenic Marian 92 101 104 101 101 101 101 100.14 Walford Scott 125 101 104 101 69 101 101 100.29 Poddubnyi German 94 101 104 101 101 101 101 100.43 Maksimov Kirill 149 77 90 95 101 101 101 102 Kellenberger Matthew 97 101 104 101 101 101 101 100.86 Walfridsson Sebastian 124 101 85 101 101 101 101 102 Olson Kyle 131 101 104 101 101 101 80 102.71 Phillips Clayton 129 93 96 101 101 101 101 103.14 Koskonkorva Jessie 148 101 104 101 101 101 101 108.14 Slepets Kirill 127 96 104 101 96 101 101 103.71 Joly D'Artagnan 118 101 104 101 100 101 101 103.71 Rasmussen Dayton 120 101 104 101 99 101 104.33 Soderlund Tim 150 101 97 101 101 101 82 104.71 Miller Tommy 172 56 104 101 101 101 101 105.14 Lauzon Zach 141 101 104 101 93 101 101 106 Moilanen Sami 181 101 104 101 101 101 67 108 Hawel Liam 180 101 104 101 86 101 101 110.57 Hugg Rickard 186 101 104 101 101 101 66 108.57 Luostarainen Eetu 197 101 104 56 101 101 101 108.71 Davis Brett 178 101 104 101 101 101 101 112.43 Lobanov Alexei 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 Kvasnicka David 218 101 104 101 101 101 46 110.29 Eriksson Ek Olle 182 97 104 101 83 101 111.33 Hancock Kevin 195 101 86 101 101 101 101 112.29 Thilander Adam 198 81 104 101 101 101 89 110.71 D'Orio Alex 196 101 104 101 101 69 112 Polunin Alexander 218 101 104 101 101 101 52 111.14 Weissbach Linus 174 101 104 101 101 98 101 111.43 Kneen Nolan 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 Noel David 183 99 102 101 101 101 101 112.57 Meireles Greg 189 92 104 101 101 101 101 112.71 Voronkov Pavel 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 Oksanen Emil 192 101 104 101 97 101 101 113.86 Tortora Jacob 218 101 104 101 101 101 71 113.86 Nyman Linus 218 101 104 101 101 101 72 114 Cockerill Logan 218 101 104 101 101 101 79 115 Ahman Adam 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 Svetlakov Andrei 218 101 104 101 101 101 81 115.29 Volkov Alexander 218 84 104 101 101 101 101 115.71 Rodionychev Dmitri 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 McKenzie Skyler 218 101 91 101 101 101 101 116.29 Patsujov Michael 218 101 104 101 101 88 101 116.29 Geisser Tobias 218 101 104 95 101 95 101 116.43 Smirnov Denis 215 101 104 101 101 101 93 116.57 Bjugstad Jesse 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 Smart Jonathan 218 101 104 101 101 101 92 116.86 Ustimenko Kirill 218 101 104 101 101 92 119.5 Badini Jack 218 101 104 95 101 101 101 117.29 Miketinac Kalle 218 101 104 101 101 97 101 117.57 Hutsko Logan 218 101 104 101 101 101 97 117.57 Timms Matt 218 101 104 101 101 101 98 117.71 Tyanulin Artur 218 101 104 101 101 101 99 117.86 Galvas Jakub 218 101 104 101 101 100 101 118 Soderbolm Arvid 218 101 104 101 101 101 101 118.14 Dhooghe Sean 218 101 104 101 101 101 100 118

2017 NHL Draft | Player Summaries

NICO HISCHIER

HALIFAX / QMJHL / 6′ 0.75″ / 176 lbs / C

The 6’1, 176-pound left-shot center put up 86 points in 57 games for Halifax in the QMJHL. He’s an intelligent, thee-zone pivot with a dynamic offensive skillset that slightly eclipses Patrick’s in the eyes of the experts. That makes him a marginal favourite to take the top spot in the 2017 draft, but it’s as hotly contested of a battle since Taylor vs. Tyler in 2010.

NOLAN PATRICK

BRANDON / WHL / 6’2.0″ / 198 lbs / C

He saw limited action in his draft year due to injuries, including no appearances in the playoffs, but posted 46 points in 33 games. A right-shot center with a mature frame (6’2, 198 pounds), high-end vision, a powerful shot and a complete all-around game, he projects as a surefire top-six C with the potential for more.

MIRO HEISKANEN

HIFK / FINLAND / 6′ 0.75″ / 170 lbs / D

The 6’0, 174-pound left-shot defenceman played in the SM-Liiga as a 17-year-old, posting 10 points in 37 games, as well as 12 points in seven games at the U18 tournament. The Finn owns top-pairing potential and is a safe bet to become an impact NHLer once he matures physically thanks to his hockey IQ, mobility, defensive awareness and offensive instincts.

GABE VILARDI

WINDSOR / OHL / 6′ 2.75″/ 201 lbs / C

The 6’3, 200+ pound right-shot center posted 61 points in 49 games. A powerful player, he uses his size to good effect on the cycle, creating a ton of offense from below the hashmarks — he was dominant at the junior level in that area of the ice at the age of 17. He owns a heavy shot and can make plays as well. The only question mark is his skating.

CODY GLASS

PORTLAND / WHL / 6′ 1.75″ / 178 lbs / C

The right-handed two-way center posted impressive numbers for the Portland Winterhawks, producing on par with Nolan Patrick by points per game in the WHL. He’s not the flashiest player in the top 10, but he plays a mature, smart, efficient all-around game and really piled up the production this season with 94 points in 69 games.

CASEY MITTELSTADT

EDEN PRAIRIE / HIGH-MN / 6′ 0.75″ / 201 lbs / C

After splitting the year between high school hockey and the USHL, he ranks in the top 10 despite concerns about his strength and conditioning, which speaks to his skillset. His hockey sense and playmaking abilities are high-end. He can finish capably but will look to play provider more often than not. Committed to the University of Minnesota in the Fall, he owns the things you can’t teach (high-end skill and hockey IQ) and needs to improve on the things that can be learned as far as his defensive play and off-ice training.

CALE MAKAR

BROOKS / AJHL / 5’11” / 180 lbs / RD

According to Bob McKenzie, one scout polled ranked him number one ahead of Patrick and Hischier. A dynamic offensive-minded defenceman who is aggressive at both ends of the ice, he has the wow factor to his game but he lacks some size and dominated inferior competition in a second-rate league, which means he hasn’t necessarily spent a lot of time defending without the puck. Higher risk, high reward pick.

OWEN TIPPETT

MISSISSAUGA / OHL / 6′ 0.5″ / 200 lbs / RW

The solidly-built right winger owns the most deadly release in the draft class — he’s compared to Phil Kessel on that basis — piling up 44 goals in 60 games in the OHL, and he’s an explosive skater as well. Some scouts question his defensive game and predictability as a shooter-first type who doesn’t always make effective use of his linemates.

ELIAS PETTERSSON

TIMRA / SWEDEN-2 / 6′ 2.0″ / 161 lbs / C

A tall but rail-skinny forward who produced good numbers in Sweden’s second division with 40 points in 41 games, he owns high-end puck skills and offensive creativity along with good hockey sense. Weighing in at just 164 pounds as of the combine, he needs to throw on weight and build up his core strength.

MARTIN NECAS

BRNO / CZREP / 6′ 0.5″ / 167 lbs / C

An even lankier forward than Pettersson at 6’5, 167 pounds, he is a fluid skater despite his awkward build and possesses good puck skills, a shoot-first mentality, and a strong work ethic. He’s raw physically, but the upside is tantalizing.

NICK SUZUKI

OWEN SOUND / OHL / 5′ 10.75″ / 183 lbs / C

A slightly undersized but skilled center/winger, he owns an excellent shot as well as good puck skills and one-on-one instincts. He’s a high-character kid with a good motor and two-way ability. While he’s sturdy on his skates for his size, he’s faced some criticism from scouts for a wavering willingness to engage physically. He put up fantastic numbers with 45 goals and 96 points in 65 games.

MICHAEL RASMUSSEN

TRI-CITY / WHL / 6′ 5.75″ / 215 lbs / C

A mammoth center, Rasmussen’s offensive numbers were solid if unspectacular with 55 points in 50 games for Tri City in the WHL, including 32 goals. He uses his size effectively to protect the puck and make plays, although he could put it to use to drive the net more often. He owns a hard, accurate shot, thrives in the slot on the power play and is a strong skater for his size. Does he project more as a 3C at the NHL level or can he be the top-six unicorn center teams often dream about but can never find?

TIMOTHY LILJEGREN

ROGLE / SWEDEN / 6′ 0.0″ / 191 lbs / D

Liljegren owns a potential #1 defenceman’s skill set. A fantastic skater over all ranges, he’s a great problem solver in his own end. Thanks to his elusiveness and stickhandling ability, he’s able to beat players one-on-one. He owns a big one-timer on the power play and a hard, accurate wrist shot that can solve goalies from far out. His season was beset by mono and he was also traded part way through in search of more ice time. He’s been labelled a one-way defenceman, but he has good defensive instincts that can be honed. Originally considered a surefire top three pick early in the season, he could go anywhere from 5-20 in the draft.

LIAS ANDERSSON

HV 71 / SWEDEN / 5′ 11.25″ / 198 lbs / C

He played the full season in the SHL for league champions HV71, posting 19 points in 41 games as an 18-year-old. He doesn’t possess the high-end skill of some of the other players in the top 20 but he’s considered a competitive all-around player with a good shot release.

JUUSO VALIMAKI

TRI CITY / WHL / 6’0 / 200 lbs / D

Most scouts refer to Valimaki, a 6’0, 200-pound left-handed shot, as a well-rounded player with a high intelligence level. Skating wise, he has great power in his stride and beats many junior-level players with ease. While not incredibly agile, he’s a pretty effortless skater who can rely on his strong technique. Offensively, he mostly stays away from the big load ups from the point, more often than not opting for an efficient approach focused on getting shots through to the net. He’s been praised for his puck distribution skills as well and quarterbacked the top power play unit in Tri-City this year.

KRISTIAN VESELAINEN

HPK / SM-LIIGA / 6’3? / 207 lbs / LW/RW

The big winger bounced around in his draft year, starting with Frolunda in the J20 Swedish league before moving up to the SHL and then over to the SM-liiga. 6’3 and skilled with a powerful shot, he has the ability to take over games. He tore apart the U18s with six goals and 13 points in seven games and chipped in a couple of points at the World Juniors as a 17-year-old. Scouts describe a great deal of inconsistency to his game.

EELI TOLVANEN

SIOUX CITY / USHL / 5’10 / 170 lbs / RW

Owen Tippett has been described as the purest goal scorer in the draft class but Tolvanen gives him a run for his money. He piled up 30 goals in just 52 games in the USHL thanks to an elite shot and a complete shooting arsenal that enables him to beat goaltenders from just about anywhere in the offensive zone. He’s undersized but fearless and highly competitive. He finishes plays more than he makes them.

ERIK BRANNSTROM

HV 71 / SWEDEN / 5′ 09″ / 179 lbs / D

Undersized but sturdy on his skates, he owns fantastic all-around mobility, a clever and hard shot, good vision, and silky hands. He has some difficulty dealing with heavy forechecks, but he thinks his way around problems. He’s posted good numbers in virtually every league he’s played in; most recently, he competed in the top-flight Swedish league for SHL champions HV71 as a 17-year-old. He’s one of the youngest members of the draft class (September 2 birthdate).

RYAN POEHLING

ST. CLOUD STATE / NCHC / 6′ 1.75″ / 183 lbs / C

His point production isn’t going to wow anyone with 13 points in 46 games, but he was making the transition from high school to college at age 17 on a below average St. Cloud team. His puck skills aren’t high end but he is an explosive skater with size and a good shot.

CAL FOOTE

KELOWNA / WHL / 6′ 3.75″ / 212 lbs / D

Son of Adam Foote, the right-shot defenceman brings size (6’4, 212), a physical edge and reliable first-pass ability. He played all situations minutes for Kelowna, including PPQB, and is one of the best shutdown defencemen in the WHL. Somewhat heavy feet and amount of offensive upside at the next level are the question marks.

ROBERT THOMAS

LONDON / OHL / 5’11.5″ / 193 lbs / C

A right-handed playmaking center who excels off the rush and on the power play with his vision and distribution skills, he racked up 50 assists in 66 games in London this season. Scouts mention his tendency to pass up shooting opportunities.

JASON ROBERTSON

KINGSTON / OHL / 6′ 1.75″ / 192 lbs / LW

A goal-scoring winger with size, he took off late in the year with 45 points in his final 28 games. He’s got an excellent shot and goalscoring instincts. There are question marks about Robertson’s skating ability and attention to detail defensively.

JAKE OETTINGER

BOSTON UNIVERSITY / H-EAST / 6′ 4.0″ / 212 lbs / G

Possesses the requisite size to play the position at the NHL level at 6’4, 200+ pounds. He’s a shot-blocking butterfly goaltender with good athleticism. According to Bob McKenzie, he’s likely the only goaltender with a shot at breaking into the top 31.

NIC HAGUE

MISSISSAUGA / OHL / 6′ 5″ / 216 lbs / D

A big, rangy 6’6, left-shot defenceman, he owns a cannon for a shot and high hockey IQ, but he needs to work on his acceleration and footwork. He can cover ice well once moving. A high-character kid loved by his coaches, he possesses good offensive instincts and finished third in the OHL for goals by a defenceman with 19.

ISAAC RATCLIFFE

GUELPH / OHL / 6′ 6″ / 200 lbs / LW

The towering winger is a fluid skater and skilled puckhandler with a big shot. Consistency has been a concern — he went over a month without a goal in his draft season — and he’ll need to add core strength. He managed 28 goals and 54 points in 67 games on the lowest scoring team in the OHL’s Western Conference.

CONOR TIMMINS

SAULT STE. MARIE / OHL / 6′ 2″ / 184 lbs / RD

There isn’t a big “wow” factor in Timmins game and it can take a number of viewings to fully appreciate what makes him so effective in terms of his high hockey IQ and ability to transition the puck/exit the zone. There has also been some concern about his skating, described as awkward or inelegant. However, it is significantly improved since his rookie season and it is by no means a hindrance at this stage. His 44 points led the entire CHL in 5v5 points by a defenceman.