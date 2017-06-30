We’re 12 hours away from the opening of unrestricted free agency, so let’s quickly run through the latest scuttlebutt surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs by position.

Forwards

The apparent strong interest in the 37-year-old Patrick Marleau on the Leafs’ behalf – Mike Babcock, a massive fan of Marleau’s from their time together with Team Canada, has reportedly been “hard selling” the 12-time 25+ goal scorer on Toronto – suggests that the Leafs could be looking for a top-nine winger at the right price.

It makes sense. The Leafs can afford the luxury with their cap situation being so amenable for the next two years, and Marleau on a two-year deal could also help offset the potential loss of James van Riemsdyk as he enters his walk year (Additionally, Marleau is someone Babcock would be comfortable deploying up and down his top-nine as opposed to sheltered scoring situations).

The same kind of logic would apply to 38-year-old center Joe Thornton and pending UFA Tyler Bozak, although Thornton’s preference to remain in California has the insiders believing he will go to LA if he can’t get his desired contract terms in San Jose.

The appeal of the Marleau option is obvious: The Leafs can add to their enviable forward depth (perhaps sliding him in on the left side next to Matthews) without coughing up any assets at a time when they’ve got the freedom to “go for it” cap wise. He fits the speedy identity of the team – he’s no longer a 40-goal threat but he’s an effortless skater with an elite shot – and Babcock reveres his intangibles. The Leafs head coach has called Marleau an elite two-way player in the recent past and he’s the type of veteran he would trust in any situation (Babcock played him on Sidney Crosby’s wing in Sochi).

The admiration and respect between Babcock and Marleau is also mutual:

When somebody does that, you want to help prove them right. For all of the things that he’s done over his coaching career, you can’t help but to respect somebody like that and listen to him and go through a wall for him. I’m very pleased and honored that he wanted me on his team.
– Patrick Marleau on Mike Babcock, 2015

All that said, there is a lot of interest around the league in Marleau, a 27-goal scorer last season, and the sense is his preference, all things being equal, is to stay in San Jose with Thornton.

The same logic would apply to Justin Williams – who is two years Marleau’s junior, and capable of similar production (20+ goals, 50 points) – but the reports so far have not suggested that the Leafs are seriously in the mix there. Williams is also a right-shot, and the Leafs have plenty of depth on that side of the ice between Mitch Marner, William Nylander (expected to remain on the wing this season), Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen and Nikita Soshnikov.

Another option along these same lines is left-shot winger Jussi Jokinen, who – like Williams and Marleau – is likely looking at a short-term deal after getting bought out by the Florida Panthers on Friday. The 34-year-old is coming off a down year offensively, but he can play all three forward positions and in all situations, and he’s a year removed from a 60-point season.

Throughout his prime, Jokinen was one of the most underrated two-way wingers in the league; if the Leafs can’t find a way to add the significant piece they need on their blue line this season, Jokinen could improve their forward group defensively. He’s also a renowned shootout specialist: Among active players with 50 or more shootout attempts since the adoption of the tie-breaking procedure in 2005, Jokinen ranks 13th with a 39.1% success rate. The Leafs haemorrhaged points in the shootout last season to the tune of a 1-8 record; taking just four of the nine extra points would’ve placed the Leafs in a tie for second in the Atlantic Division at the end of 2016-17.

Where the Leafs need to start exhibiting some caution is if the term ask drifts anywhere north of two years, at which point Matthews and Marner and Gardiner will all be due up for raises, and William Nylander’s second contract will be a year old. The Leafs are more half-in than all-in here, and they’ve made it clear so far this offseason that they’ll walk away if the price is too rich.

The hole at the fourth-line center position is less exciting to discuss but a more pressing need up front given one of Eric Fehr or Ben Smith currently occupies that role on the Leafs’ depth chart. Reports have indicated that the Leafs have not expressed a ton of interest in bringing back deadline acquisition Brian Boyle as of yet – perhaps indicative of the contract demands in the initial conversations earlier this Spring — although they could and likely will circle back around tomorrow.

Defencemen

This is the biggest area of need on the Leafs’ roster, but it’s also the most difficult one to address in a responsible manner through free agency. All is quiet on this front as of Friday night, with no indications that the Leafs are players in the Kevin Shattenkirk bidding war.

There could be a cheap bargain bin add the Leafs are looking at to shore up their depth on the right side, and there has been reported interest in bringing back left-handed veteran Matt Hunwick after he finished the year strongly. Hunwick played 2:40 a game on the Leafs’ 10th-ranked penalty kill this past season – that went up to over three minutes a game in the playoffs – and averaged over 25 minutes a night in the series versus Washington.

If the Leafs are going to address their need on the right side of the top four this summer – and it’s an if, not a when — it will likely come via trade. Earlier this week, we looked at the pros and cons of Jason Demers, who Florida is aggressively shopping in the trade market, and former Leaf Cody Franson, a pending UFA.

Backup Goaltenders

The important thing to remember with the Leafs and the backup goaltending search is that Lou Lamoriello and Mike Babcock aren’t looking for a netminder to come in and push Frederik Andersen for starts in a 1B situation. They’re looking for a goalie with the ability and attitude to be a content number two capable of starting 15-20 games a year (and competently carrying the load for a little while if disaster strikes in the form of an Andersen injury).

We know Babcock has a minimum size requirement, based on how he talks about big goaltenders and how quickly he moved away from Jhonas Enroth after a couple of bad starts early last season.

Bob McKenzie floated the possibility – prefaced as speculation only – of the Leafs retaining Curtis McElhinney rather than looking for outside solutions. The London native is coming off his best 20-plus start season of his career with a .917 save percentage over 21 games. After Toronto claimed him off waivers in January, McElhinney went 6-7-0 in 13 starts with a .914 save percentage, backstopping a couple of key wins over New Jersey and Pittsburgh (in relief of the injured Frederik Andersen) to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2013. His career numbers are below average for a backup, however, and he’s 34 years old.

In terms of external options, Chad Johnson and Darcy Kuemper are both 6’3+ goalies and are from Babcock’s neck of the woods (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan).

Elliotte Friedman has strongly hinted at the following destinations for the top goalies on the market:

• Brian Elliott -> Philly
• Steve Mason -> Winnipeg
• Anders Nilsson -> Vancouver
• Antti Niemi -> Pittsburgh
• Ryan Miller -> Anaheim

The fun gets underway Saturday at Noon EST.

UFA Centermen

PLAYERAGEPOSGPGAP16-17 Cap Hit
Joe Thornton37C79743506750000
Brooks Laich34C, LW00004500000
Mike Fisher37C721824424400000
Mike Ribeiro37C46421253500000
David Desharnais30C4968143500000
Martin Hanzal30C712019393100000
Daniel Winnik32C721213252250000
Brian Boyle32C, LW751312252000000
Nick Bonino29C801819371900000
John Mitchell32C653471800000
Nate Thompson32C301121600000
Alexander Burmistrov25C, RW49511161550000
Peter Holland26C4857121300000
Mikhail Grigorenko23C751013231300000
Vernon Fiddler37C, LW592241250000
Jay McClement34C655381200000
Joe Vitale31C, RW00001116667
Brandon Pirri26C, LW, RW60810181100000
Jacob Josefson26C, LW3819101100000
Ryan White29C6597161000000
Matt Cullen40C, LW721318311000000
Boyd Gordon33C13101950000
Andrej Nestrasil26C, RW, LW19145912500
Dominic Moore36C, LW82111425900000
Chris Kelly36C, LW825712900000
Henrik Samuelsson23C0000894167
Casey Bailey25C7000874125
Kyle Rau24C24213858750
Zac Rinaldo27C, LW, RW0000850000
Brady Brassart24C0000836667
Andrew Desjardins30C46011800000
Bracken Kearns36C2000800000
Joseph Cramarossa24C594610724500
Chris VandeVelde30C, LW816915712500
Greg McKegg25C46347700000
Philip Varone26C7000700000
Landon Ferraro25C, RW0000700000
Cal O'Reilly30C11011700000
Grayson Downing25C0000692500
Steven Hodges23C0000685000
Derek Grant27C46044650000
Connor Brickley25C0000650000
Quinton Howden25C, LW5000650000
Sam Gagner27C, RW81183250650000
Graham Black24C0000650000
Justin Kea23C0000646667
Chase Balisy25C0000635000
Ryan Rupert23C0000631667
Troy Bourke23C0000631667
Micheal Haley31C5821012625000
Ryan Olsen23C0000616667
Michael Sgarbossa24C38279600000
Josh Jooris26C544812600000
Chris Mueller31C0000600000
T.J. Tynan25C3000600000
Brody Sutter25C0000600000
Michael Latta26C0000600000
Jim O'Brien28C0000600000
Chad Nehring30C0000600000
Samuel Henley24C1101586667
Paul Carey28C6000575000
Adam Payerl26C0000575000
Carter Camper28C0000575000
Chris Brown26C, RW0000575000
Dennis Rasmussen26C68448575000
Brad Malone28C, LW0000575000
Ryan Carter33C, LW0000575000
Stephen Gionta33C, RW26156575000
Daniel Catenacci24C0000575000
Kevin Porter31C2000575000
Byron Froese26C6000575000

UFA Right Wingers

PLAYERAGEPOSGPGAP16-17 Cap Hit
Alexander Radulov30RW761836545750000
Jarome Iginla39RW801413275333333
Drew Stafford31RW, LW58813214350000
Brian Gionta38RW821520354250000
Jaromir Jagr45RW821630464000000
Ales Hemsky33RW154374000000
Shane Doan40RW, LW74621273876134
Justin Williams35RW802424483250000
Nail Yakupov23RW, LW403692500000
Tommy Wingels29RW, LW7375122475000
Teddy Purcell31RW, LW120221600000
Chris Neil38RW531341500000
Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau34RW671315281250000
Chris Thorburn34RW, LW643141200000
Radim Vrbata36RW812035551000000
Brian Flynn28RW516410950000
Anton Rodin26RW3011950000
Alex Chiasson26RW81121224800000
Sergei Kalinin26RW43224800000
Buddy Robinson25RW4000750000
Beau Bennett25RW, LW6581119725000
Tyler Pitlick25RW318311725000
Brian Ferlin25RW0000725000
Scott Kosmachuk23RW0000720000
Jack Skille30RW55549700000
Anthony Peluso28RW0000675000
Patrick Bjorkstrand24RW, LW0000667500
Mark MacMillan25RW0000665000
Ty Rattie24RW9022650000
Shane Harper28RW14213650000
Branden Troock23RW0000636667
Stefan Fournier25RW0000632500
Seth Griffith24RW, C24055625000
Marc Hagel28RW0000605000
Zack Stortini31RW0000600000
Justin Fontaine29RW0000600000
Mike Sislo29RW0000600000
Alexandre Grenier25RW3000600000
Tyler Randell26RW0000600000
Marek Hrivik25RW16022600000
Mitch Callahan25RW4000600000
Garrett Mitchell25RW1000587500
Jordan Caron26RW0000575000
Bobby Farnham28RW3000575000
Chris Conner33RW0000575000
Stanislav Galiev25RW0000575000
Borna Rendulic25RW1000575000
Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond32RW0000575000
Paul Thompson28RW21033575000

UFA Left Wingers

PLAYERAGEPOSGPGAP16-17 Cap Hit
Patrick Marleau37LW, C822719466666667
Patrick Sharp35LW, C48810185900000
Milan Michalek32LW, RW51124000000
Chris Kunitz37LW71920293850000
Colin Greening31LW00002650000
Thomas Vanek33LW, RW681731482600000
Jiri Hudler33LW, RW3238112000000
Dwight King27LW, RW8097161950000
Matt Hendricks36LW424371850000
Viktor Stalberg31LW, RW75115161500000
Tanner Glass33LW111121450000
Brandon Bollig30LW00001250000
Drew Miller33LW, RW555271025000
Lauri Korpikoski30LW, RW69812201000000
Scottie Upshall33LW7310818900000
Mitchell Moroz23LW0000875000
Emerson Etem24LW, RW3000775000
Colton Hargrove25LW0000737500
Luke Gazdic27LW11000700000
Joel Lowry25LW0000675000
Zachary Pochiro23LW0000663333
Jean Dupuy22LW0000653333
Rene Bourque35LW6512618650000
Brendan Woods25LW0000650000
Connor Crisp23LW0000646667
Michael Zalewski24LW, C1000632500
Nikita Jevpalovs22LW0000632500
Kenton Helgesen23LW0000626667
Brendan Ranford25LW0000625000
Kenny Agostino25LW7123625000
Stefan Matteau23LW0000612500
Cole Schneider26LW, RW4011600000
Garret Ross25LW0000600000
Joe Whitney29LW0000600000
Andrew Agozzino26LW0000600000
Spencer Abbott29LW1000575000
Turner Elson24LW0000575000
Jeremy Morin26LW, RW0000575000
Pierre-Cedric Labrie30LW0000575000
Brandon Mashinter28LW0000575000
Garrett Wilson26LW0000575000
Tom Sestito29LW13022575000
Eric Boulton40LW0000575000
Christian Thomas25LW, RW0000575000
Mike Halmo26LW0000575000
Harry Zolnierczyk29LW24224575000
Michael Liambas28LW1000575000

UFA Defencemen

PLAYERAGEPOSGPGAP16-17 Cap Hit
Andrei Markov38D62630365750000
Dan Girardi33D63411155500000
Dennis Wideman34D513185250000
Mark Streit39D68621275250000
Francois Beauchemin37D81513184500000
Dmitry Kulikov26D472354333333
Kevin Shattenkirk28D801343564250000
Michael Del Zotto27D51612183875000
Johnny Oduya35D522793750000
Simon Despres25D10003700000
Rob Scuderi38D00003375000
Cody Franson29D68316193325000
Trevor Daley33D56514193300000
Zbynek Michalek34D30003200000
Jared Cowen26D00003100000
Ron Hainsey36D72413172833333
Karl Alzner28D82310132800000
Matt Greene34D261122500000
Jakub Kindl30D390442400000
Roman Polak31D7547112250000
Nick Schultz34D280442250000
Fedor Tyutin33D69112132000000
John-Michael Liles36D360552000000
Eric Gelinas26D270111575000
Brian Campbell38D80512171500000
Tom Gilbert34D181451400000
Kyle Quincey31D7369151250000
Matt Hunwick32D72118191200000
Mike Weber29D00001000000
Kenney Morrison25D0000925000
Jyrki Jokipakka25D41156900000
Paul Postma28D6511314887500
Matthew Finn23D0000827500
Patrick Wiercioch26D574812800000
Michael Kostka31D0000800000
Joe Morrow24D17011800000
Patrick McNally25D0000800000
Yohann Auvitu27D, LW25224792500
Mattias Backman24D0000750000
Cody Goloubef27D33055750000
Keegan Lowe24D0000750000
Dylan Blujus23D0000742500
Nikita Nesterov24D4841317725000
Christian Folin26D51268725000
Jarred Tinordi25D0000700000
Nick Ebert23D0000691667
Troy Donnay23D0000686667
Matt Tennyson27D45066675000
Nolan Valleau24D0000667500
Jonathan Racine24D0000660000
Ryan Culkin23D0000656667
Jamie McBain29D3000650000
Brandon Gormley25D0000650000
Dennis Robertson26D0000650000
Victor Bartley29D0000650000
Zach Trotman26D0000650000
Chris Casto25D0000650000
Dalton Thrower23D0000646667
Tommy Hughes25D0000632500
Brady Austin24D5000626667
Nate Prosser31D39257625000
Jaime Sifers34D0000625000
Cody Corbett23D0000616667
Loic Leduc23D0000615000
Alexander Gudbranson22D0000610000
Jaynen Rissling23D0000606667
Jesse Graham23D0000605000
Mat Clark26D0000600000
Brenden Kichton25D0000600000
Brad Hunt28D12156600000
David Musil24D0000600000
Alex Grant28D0000600000
Chris Summers29D0000600000
Brent Regner28D0000600000
Nate Guenin34D0000600000
Brian Strait29D5022600000
Reece Scarlett24D0000600000
Mat Bodie27D0000600000
Adam Clendening24D312911600000
Ryan Stanton27D0000600000
Michael Paliotta24D0000600000
Joel Hanley26D7000600000
Dustin Stevenson27D0000600000
Seth Helgeson26D9101587500
Jordan Oesterle25D2000585000
Tim Erixon26D0000575000
Adam Pardy33D4000575000
Reid McNeill25D0000575000
Cameron Gaunce27D12134575000
Luke Witkowski27D34044575000
Stuart Percy24D0000575000
Andrew MacWilliam27D0000575000
Vincent Loverde28D0000575000
Jeff Schultz31D0000575000
Steve Oleksy31D11011575000
Cameron Schilling28D0000575000
Andrew Campbell29D0000575000
Mark Fraser30D0000575000
Dan Kelly28D0000575000
Darren Dietz23D0000575000

UFA Goaltenders

PLAYERAGEPOSGPWLSOGAASv%16-17 Cap Hit
Ryan Miller36G54182932.80.9146000000
Jonathan Bernier28G3921722.50.9154150000
Steve Mason29G58262132.660.9084100000
Ondrej Pavelec29G84403.550.8883900000
Brian Elliott32G49261822.550.912500000
Chad Johnson31G36181532.590.911700000
Darcy Kuemper27G188503.130.9021550000
Anders Nilsson27G26101012.670.9231000000
Matt O'Connor25G000000925000
Stephon Williams24G000000925000
Mantas Armalis24G000000925000
Michael Garteig25G000000925000
Adam Wilcox24G000000808750
Curtis McElhinney34G218812.70.917800000
Oscar Dansk23G000000775833
Jhonas Enroth29G60303.940.872750000
Sam Brittain25G000000750000
Daniel Altshuller22G000000728333
Colin Stevens24G000000710000
Michael Leighton36G42203.430.87700000
Jean-Francois Berube25G143203.420.889675000
Jeremy Smith28G101603.540.888675000
Mackenzie Skapski23G000000663333
Antoine Bibeau23G21101.980.927655000
Jonas Gunnarsson25G000000635000
Jake Paterson23G000000628333
Henri Kiviaho23G000000611667
Matt Hackett27G000000600000
Maxime Lagace24G000000600000
Ryan Faragher26G000000575000
Mac Carruth25G000000575000
Mike McKenna34G000000575000
Joe Cannata27G000000575000
Edward Pasquale26G000000575000
Lars Johansson29G000000575000

