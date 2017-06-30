We’re 12 hours away from the opening of unrestricted free agency, so let’s quickly run through the latest scuttlebutt surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs by position.
Forwards
The apparent strong interest in the 37-year-old Patrick Marleau on the Leafs’ behalf – Mike Babcock, a massive fan of Marleau’s from their time together with Team Canada, has reportedly been “hard selling” the 12-time 25+ goal scorer on Toronto – suggests that the Leafs could be looking for a top-nine winger at the right price.
It makes sense. The Leafs can afford the luxury with their cap situation being so amenable for the next two years, and Marleau on a two-year deal could also help offset the potential loss of James van Riemsdyk as he enters his walk year (Additionally, Marleau is someone Babcock would be comfortable deploying up and down his top-nine as opposed to sheltered scoring situations).
The same kind of logic would apply to 38-year-old center Joe Thornton and pending UFA Tyler Bozak, although Thornton’s preference to remain in California has the insiders believing he will go to LA if he can’t get his desired contract terms in San Jose.
The appeal of the Marleau option is obvious: The Leafs can add to their enviable forward depth (perhaps sliding him in on the left side next to Matthews) without coughing up any assets at a time when they’ve got the freedom to “go for it” cap wise. He fits the speedy identity of the team – he’s no longer a 40-goal threat but he’s an effortless skater with an elite shot – and Babcock reveres his intangibles. The Leafs head coach has called Marleau an elite two-way player in the recent past and he’s the type of veteran he would trust in any situation (Babcock played him on Sidney Crosby’s wing in Sochi).
The admiration and respect between Babcock and Marleau is also mutual:
When somebody does that, you want to help prove them right. For all of the things that he’s done over his coaching career, you can’t help but to respect somebody like that and listen to him and go through a wall for him. I’m very pleased and honored that he wanted me on his team.
– Patrick Marleau on Mike Babcock, 2015
All that said, there is a lot of interest around the league in Marleau, a 27-goal scorer last season, and the sense is his preference, all things being equal, is to stay in San Jose with Thornton.
The same logic would apply to Justin Williams – who is two years Marleau’s junior, and capable of similar production (20+ goals, 50 points) – but the reports so far have not suggested that the Leafs are seriously in the mix there. Williams is also a right-shot, and the Leafs have plenty of depth on that side of the ice between Mitch Marner, William Nylander (expected to remain on the wing this season), Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen and Nikita Soshnikov.
Another option along these same lines is left-shot winger Jussi Jokinen, who – like Williams and Marleau – is likely looking at a short-term deal after getting bought out by the Florida Panthers on Friday. The 34-year-old is coming off a down year offensively, but he can play all three forward positions and in all situations, and he’s a year removed from a 60-point season.
Throughout his prime, Jokinen was one of the most underrated two-way wingers in the league; if the Leafs can’t find a way to add the significant piece they need on their blue line this season, Jokinen could improve their forward group defensively. He’s also a renowned shootout specialist: Among active players with 50 or more shootout attempts since the adoption of the tie-breaking procedure in 2005, Jokinen ranks 13th with a 39.1% success rate. The Leafs haemorrhaged points in the shootout last season to the tune of a 1-8 record; taking just four of the nine extra points would’ve placed the Leafs in a tie for second in the Atlantic Division at the end of 2016-17.
Where the Leafs need to start exhibiting some caution is if the term ask drifts anywhere north of two years, at which point Matthews and Marner and Gardiner will all be due up for raises, and William Nylander’s second contract will be a year old. The Leafs are more half-in than all-in here, and they’ve made it clear so far this offseason that they’ll walk away if the price is too rich.
The hole at the fourth-line center position is less exciting to discuss but a more pressing need up front given one of Eric Fehr or Ben Smith currently occupies that role on the Leafs’ depth chart. Reports have indicated that the Leafs have not expressed a ton of interest in bringing back deadline acquisition Brian Boyle as of yet – perhaps indicative of the contract demands in the initial conversations earlier this Spring — although they could and likely will circle back around tomorrow.
Defencemen
This is the biggest area of need on the Leafs’ roster, but it’s also the most difficult one to address in a responsible manner through free agency. All is quiet on this front as of Friday night, with no indications that the Leafs are players in the Kevin Shattenkirk bidding war.
There could be a cheap bargain bin add the Leafs are looking at to shore up their depth on the right side, and there has been reported interest in bringing back left-handed veteran Matt Hunwick after he finished the year strongly. Hunwick played 2:40 a game on the Leafs’ 10th-ranked penalty kill this past season – that went up to over three minutes a game in the playoffs – and averaged over 25 minutes a night in the series versus Washington.
If the Leafs are going to address their need on the right side of the top four this summer – and it’s an if, not a when — it will likely come via trade. Earlier this week, we looked at the pros and cons of Jason Demers, who Florida is aggressively shopping in the trade market, and former Leaf Cody Franson, a pending UFA.
Backup Goaltenders
The important thing to remember with the Leafs and the backup goaltending search is that Lou Lamoriello and Mike Babcock aren’t looking for a netminder to come in and push Frederik Andersen for starts in a 1B situation. They’re looking for a goalie with the ability and attitude to be a content number two capable of starting 15-20 games a year (and competently carrying the load for a little while if disaster strikes in the form of an Andersen injury).
We know Babcock has a minimum size requirement, based on how he talks about big goaltenders and how quickly he moved away from Jhonas Enroth after a couple of bad starts early last season.
Bob McKenzie floated the possibility – prefaced as speculation only – of the Leafs retaining Curtis McElhinney rather than looking for outside solutions. The London native is coming off his best 20-plus start season of his career with a .917 save percentage over 21 games. After Toronto claimed him off waivers in January, McElhinney went 6-7-0 in 13 starts with a .914 save percentage, backstopping a couple of key wins over New Jersey and Pittsburgh (in relief of the injured Frederik Andersen) to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2013. His career numbers are below average for a backup, however, and he’s 34 years old.
In terms of external options, Chad Johnson and Darcy Kuemper are both 6’3+ goalies and are from Babcock’s neck of the woods (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan).
Elliotte Friedman has strongly hinted at the following destinations for the top goalies on the market:
• Brian Elliott -> Philly
• Steve Mason -> Winnipeg
• Anders Nilsson -> Vancouver
• Antti Niemi -> Pittsburgh
• Ryan Miller -> Anaheim
The fun gets underway Saturday at Noon EST.
UFA Centermen
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|16-17 Cap Hit
|Joe Thornton
|37
|C
|79
|7
|43
|50
|6750000
|Brooks Laich
|34
|C, LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4500000
|Mike Fisher
|37
|C
|72
|18
|24
|42
|4400000
|Mike Ribeiro
|37
|C
|46
|4
|21
|25
|3500000
|David Desharnais
|30
|C
|49
|6
|8
|14
|3500000
|Martin Hanzal
|30
|C
|71
|20
|19
|39
|3100000
|Daniel Winnik
|32
|C
|72
|12
|13
|25
|2250000
|Brian Boyle
|32
|C, LW
|75
|13
|12
|25
|2000000
|Nick Bonino
|29
|C
|80
|18
|19
|37
|1900000
|John Mitchell
|32
|C
|65
|3
|4
|7
|1800000
|Nate Thompson
|32
|C
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1600000
|Alexander Burmistrov
|25
|C, RW
|49
|5
|11
|16
|1550000
|Peter Holland
|26
|C
|48
|5
|7
|12
|1300000
|Mikhail Grigorenko
|23
|C
|75
|10
|13
|23
|1300000
|Vernon Fiddler
|37
|C, LW
|59
|2
|2
|4
|1250000
|Jay McClement
|34
|C
|65
|5
|3
|8
|1200000
|Joe Vitale
|31
|C, RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1116667
|Brandon Pirri
|26
|C, LW, RW
|60
|8
|10
|18
|1100000
|Jacob Josefson
|26
|C, LW
|38
|1
|9
|10
|1100000
|Ryan White
|29
|C
|65
|9
|7
|16
|1000000
|Matt Cullen
|40
|C, LW
|72
|13
|18
|31
|1000000
|Boyd Gordon
|33
|C
|13
|1
|0
|1
|950000
|Andrej Nestrasil
|26
|C, RW, LW
|19
|1
|4
|5
|912500
|Dominic Moore
|36
|C, LW
|82
|11
|14
|25
|900000
|Chris Kelly
|36
|C, LW
|82
|5
|7
|12
|900000
|Henrik Samuelsson
|23
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|894167
|Casey Bailey
|25
|C
|7
|0
|0
|0
|874125
|Kyle Rau
|24
|C
|24
|2
|1
|3
|858750
|Zac Rinaldo
|27
|C, LW, RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|850000
|Brady Brassart
|24
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|836667
|Andrew Desjardins
|30
|C
|46
|0
|1
|1
|800000
|Bracken Kearns
|36
|C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|800000
|Joseph Cramarossa
|24
|C
|59
|4
|6
|10
|724500
|Chris VandeVelde
|30
|C, LW
|81
|6
|9
|15
|712500
|Greg McKegg
|25
|C
|46
|3
|4
|7
|700000
|Philip Varone
|26
|C
|7
|0
|0
|0
|700000
|Landon Ferraro
|25
|C, RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|700000
|Cal O'Reilly
|30
|C
|11
|0
|1
|1
|700000
|Grayson Downing
|25
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|692500
|Steven Hodges
|23
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|685000
|Derek Grant
|27
|C
|46
|0
|4
|4
|650000
|Connor Brickley
|25
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Quinton Howden
|25
|C, LW
|5
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Sam Gagner
|27
|C, RW
|81
|18
|32
|50
|650000
|Graham Black
|24
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Justin Kea
|23
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|646667
|Chase Balisy
|25
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|635000
|Ryan Rupert
|23
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|631667
|Troy Bourke
|23
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|631667
|Micheal Haley
|31
|C
|58
|2
|10
|12
|625000
|Ryan Olsen
|23
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|616667
|Michael Sgarbossa
|24
|C
|38
|2
|7
|9
|600000
|Josh Jooris
|26
|C
|54
|4
|8
|12
|600000
|Chris Mueller
|31
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|T.J. Tynan
|25
|C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Brody Sutter
|25
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Michael Latta
|26
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Jim O'Brien
|28
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Chad Nehring
|30
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Samuel Henley
|24
|C
|1
|1
|0
|1
|586667
|Paul Carey
|28
|C
|6
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Adam Payerl
|26
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Carter Camper
|28
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Chris Brown
|26
|C, RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Dennis Rasmussen
|26
|C
|68
|4
|4
|8
|575000
|Brad Malone
|28
|C, LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Ryan Carter
|33
|C, LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Stephen Gionta
|33
|C, RW
|26
|1
|5
|6
|575000
|Daniel Catenacci
|24
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Kevin Porter
|31
|C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Byron Froese
|26
|C
|6
|0
|0
|0
|575000
UFA Right Wingers
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|16-17 Cap Hit
|Alexander Radulov
|30
|RW
|76
|18
|36
|54
|5750000
|Jarome Iginla
|39
|RW
|80
|14
|13
|27
|5333333
|Drew Stafford
|31
|RW, LW
|58
|8
|13
|21
|4350000
|Brian Gionta
|38
|RW
|82
|15
|20
|35
|4250000
|Jaromir Jagr
|45
|RW
|82
|16
|30
|46
|4000000
|Ales Hemsky
|33
|RW
|15
|4
|3
|7
|4000000
|Shane Doan
|40
|RW, LW
|74
|6
|21
|27
|3876134
|Justin Williams
|35
|RW
|80
|24
|24
|48
|3250000
|Nail Yakupov
|23
|RW, LW
|40
|3
|6
|9
|2500000
|Tommy Wingels
|29
|RW, LW
|73
|7
|5
|12
|2475000
|Teddy Purcell
|31
|RW, LW
|12
|0
|2
|2
|1600000
|Chris Neil
|38
|RW
|53
|1
|3
|4
|1500000
|Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau
|34
|RW
|67
|13
|15
|28
|1250000
|Chris Thorburn
|34
|RW, LW
|64
|3
|1
|4
|1200000
|Radim Vrbata
|36
|RW
|81
|20
|35
|55
|1000000
|Brian Flynn
|28
|RW
|51
|6
|4
|10
|950000
|Anton Rodin
|26
|RW
|3
|0
|1
|1
|950000
|Alex Chiasson
|26
|RW
|81
|12
|12
|24
|800000
|Sergei Kalinin
|26
|RW
|43
|2
|2
|4
|800000
|Buddy Robinson
|25
|RW
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750000
|Beau Bennett
|25
|RW, LW
|65
|8
|11
|19
|725000
|Tyler Pitlick
|25
|RW
|31
|8
|3
|11
|725000
|Brian Ferlin
|25
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|725000
|Scott Kosmachuk
|23
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|720000
|Jack Skille
|30
|RW
|55
|5
|4
|9
|700000
|Anthony Peluso
|28
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|675000
|Patrick Bjorkstrand
|24
|RW, LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|667500
|Mark MacMillan
|25
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|665000
|Ty Rattie
|24
|RW
|9
|0
|2
|2
|650000
|Shane Harper
|28
|RW
|14
|2
|1
|3
|650000
|Branden Troock
|23
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|636667
|Stefan Fournier
|25
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|632500
|Seth Griffith
|24
|RW, C
|24
|0
|5
|5
|625000
|Marc Hagel
|28
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|605000
|Zack Stortini
|31
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Justin Fontaine
|29
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Mike Sislo
|29
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Alexandre Grenier
|25
|RW
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Tyler Randell
|26
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Marek Hrivik
|25
|RW
|16
|0
|2
|2
|600000
|Mitch Callahan
|25
|RW
|4
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Garrett Mitchell
|25
|RW
|1
|0
|0
|0
|587500
|Jordan Caron
|26
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Bobby Farnham
|28
|RW
|3
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Chris Conner
|33
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Stanislav Galiev
|25
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Borna Rendulic
|25
|RW
|1
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond
|32
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Paul Thompson
|28
|RW
|21
|0
|3
|3
|575000
UFA Left Wingers
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|16-17 Cap Hit
|Patrick Marleau
|37
|LW, C
|82
|27
|19
|46
|6666667
|Patrick Sharp
|35
|LW, C
|48
|8
|10
|18
|5900000
|Milan Michalek
|32
|LW, RW
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4000000
|Chris Kunitz
|37
|LW
|71
|9
|20
|29
|3850000
|Colin Greening
|31
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2650000
|Thomas Vanek
|33
|LW, RW
|68
|17
|31
|48
|2600000
|Jiri Hudler
|33
|LW, RW
|32
|3
|8
|11
|2000000
|Dwight King
|27
|LW, RW
|80
|9
|7
|16
|1950000
|Matt Hendricks
|36
|LW
|42
|4
|3
|7
|1850000
|Viktor Stalberg
|31
|LW, RW
|75
|11
|5
|16
|1500000
|Tanner Glass
|33
|LW
|11
|1
|1
|2
|1450000
|Brandon Bollig
|30
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1250000
|Drew Miller
|33
|LW, RW
|55
|5
|2
|7
|1025000
|Lauri Korpikoski
|30
|LW, RW
|69
|8
|12
|20
|1000000
|Scottie Upshall
|33
|LW
|73
|10
|8
|18
|900000
|Mitchell Moroz
|23
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|875000
|Emerson Etem
|24
|LW, RW
|3
|0
|0
|0
|775000
|Colton Hargrove
|25
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|737500
|Luke Gazdic
|27
|LW
|11
|0
|0
|0
|700000
|Joel Lowry
|25
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|675000
|Zachary Pochiro
|23
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|663333
|Jean Dupuy
|22
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|653333
|Rene Bourque
|35
|LW
|65
|12
|6
|18
|650000
|Brendan Woods
|25
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Connor Crisp
|23
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|646667
|Michael Zalewski
|24
|LW, C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|632500
|Nikita Jevpalovs
|22
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|632500
|Kenton Helgesen
|23
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|626667
|Brendan Ranford
|25
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|625000
|Kenny Agostino
|25
|LW
|7
|1
|2
|3
|625000
|Stefan Matteau
|23
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|612500
|Cole Schneider
|26
|LW, RW
|4
|0
|1
|1
|600000
|Garret Ross
|25
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Joe Whitney
|29
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Andrew Agozzino
|26
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Spencer Abbott
|29
|LW
|1
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Turner Elson
|24
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Jeremy Morin
|26
|LW, RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Pierre-Cedric Labrie
|30
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Brandon Mashinter
|28
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Garrett Wilson
|26
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Tom Sestito
|29
|LW
|13
|0
|2
|2
|575000
|Eric Boulton
|40
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Christian Thomas
|25
|LW, RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Mike Halmo
|26
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Harry Zolnierczyk
|29
|LW
|24
|2
|2
|4
|575000
|Michael Liambas
|28
|LW
|1
|0
|0
|0
|575000
UFA Defencemen
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|16-17 Cap Hit
|Andrei Markov
|38
|D
|62
|6
|30
|36
|5750000
|Dan Girardi
|33
|D
|63
|4
|11
|15
|5500000
|Dennis Wideman
|34
|D
|5
|13
|18
|5250000
|Mark Streit
|39
|D
|68
|6
|21
|27
|5250000
|Francois Beauchemin
|37
|D
|81
|5
|13
|18
|4500000
|Dmitry Kulikov
|26
|D
|47
|2
|3
|5
|4333333
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|28
|D
|80
|13
|43
|56
|4250000
|Michael Del Zotto
|27
|D
|51
|6
|12
|18
|3875000
|Johnny Oduya
|35
|D
|52
|2
|7
|9
|3750000
|Simon Despres
|25
|D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3700000
|Rob Scuderi
|38
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3375000
|Cody Franson
|29
|D
|68
|3
|16
|19
|3325000
|Trevor Daley
|33
|D
|56
|5
|14
|19
|3300000
|Zbynek Michalek
|34
|D
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3200000
|Jared Cowen
|26
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3100000
|Ron Hainsey
|36
|D
|72
|4
|13
|17
|2833333
|Karl Alzner
|28
|D
|82
|3
|10
|13
|2800000
|Matt Greene
|34
|D
|26
|1
|1
|2
|2500000
|Jakub Kindl
|30
|D
|39
|0
|4
|4
|2400000
|Roman Polak
|31
|D
|75
|4
|7
|11
|2250000
|Nick Schultz
|34
|D
|28
|0
|4
|4
|2250000
|Fedor Tyutin
|33
|D
|69
|1
|12
|13
|2000000
|John-Michael Liles
|36
|D
|36
|0
|5
|5
|2000000
|Eric Gelinas
|26
|D
|27
|0
|1
|1
|1575000
|Brian Campbell
|38
|D
|80
|5
|12
|17
|1500000
|Tom Gilbert
|34
|D
|18
|1
|4
|5
|1400000
|Kyle Quincey
|31
|D
|73
|6
|9
|15
|1250000
|Matt Hunwick
|32
|D
|72
|1
|18
|19
|1200000
|Mike Weber
|29
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000000
|Kenney Morrison
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|925000
|Jyrki Jokipakka
|25
|D
|41
|1
|5
|6
|900000
|Paul Postma
|28
|D
|65
|1
|13
|14
|887500
|Matthew Finn
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|827500
|Patrick Wiercioch
|26
|D
|57
|4
|8
|12
|800000
|Michael Kostka
|31
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800000
|Joe Morrow
|24
|D
|17
|0
|1
|1
|800000
|Patrick McNally
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800000
|Yohann Auvitu
|27
|D, LW
|25
|2
|2
|4
|792500
|Mattias Backman
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750000
|Cody Goloubef
|27
|D
|33
|0
|5
|5
|750000
|Keegan Lowe
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750000
|Dylan Blujus
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|742500
|Nikita Nesterov
|24
|D
|48
|4
|13
|17
|725000
|Christian Folin
|26
|D
|51
|2
|6
|8
|725000
|Jarred Tinordi
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|700000
|Nick Ebert
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|691667
|Troy Donnay
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|686667
|Matt Tennyson
|27
|D
|45
|0
|6
|6
|675000
|Nolan Valleau
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|667500
|Jonathan Racine
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|660000
|Ryan Culkin
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|656667
|Jamie McBain
|29
|D
|3
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Brandon Gormley
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Dennis Robertson
|26
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Victor Bartley
|29
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Zach Trotman
|26
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Chris Casto
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|650000
|Dalton Thrower
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|646667
|Tommy Hughes
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|632500
|Brady Austin
|24
|D
|5
|0
|0
|0
|626667
|Nate Prosser
|31
|D
|39
|2
|5
|7
|625000
|Jaime Sifers
|34
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|625000
|Cody Corbett
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|616667
|Loic Leduc
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|615000
|Alexander Gudbranson
|22
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|610000
|Jaynen Rissling
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|606667
|Jesse Graham
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|605000
|Mat Clark
|26
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Brenden Kichton
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Brad Hunt
|28
|D
|12
|1
|5
|6
|600000
|David Musil
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Alex Grant
|28
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Chris Summers
|29
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Brent Regner
|28
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Nate Guenin
|34
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Brian Strait
|29
|D
|5
|0
|2
|2
|600000
|Reece Scarlett
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Mat Bodie
|27
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Adam Clendening
|24
|D
|31
|2
|9
|11
|600000
|Ryan Stanton
|27
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Michael Paliotta
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Joel Hanley
|26
|D
|7
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Dustin Stevenson
|27
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Seth Helgeson
|26
|D
|9
|1
|0
|1
|587500
|Jordan Oesterle
|25
|D
|2
|0
|0
|0
|585000
|Tim Erixon
|26
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Adam Pardy
|33
|D
|4
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Reid McNeill
|25
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Cameron Gaunce
|27
|D
|12
|1
|3
|4
|575000
|Luke Witkowski
|27
|D
|34
|0
|4
|4
|575000
|Stuart Percy
|24
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Andrew MacWilliam
|27
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Vincent Loverde
|28
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Jeff Schultz
|31
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Steve Oleksy
|31
|D
|11
|0
|1
|1
|575000
|Cameron Schilling
|28
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Andrew Campbell
|29
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Mark Fraser
|30
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Dan Kelly
|28
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Darren Dietz
|23
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
UFA Goaltenders
|PLAYER
|AGE
|POS
|GP
|W
|L
|SO
|GAA
|Sv%
|16-17 Cap Hit
|Ryan Miller
|36
|G
|54
|18
|29
|3
|2.8
|0.914
|6000000
|Jonathan Bernier
|28
|G
|39
|21
|7
|2
|2.5
|0.915
|4150000
|Steve Mason
|29
|G
|58
|26
|21
|3
|2.66
|0.908
|4100000
|Ondrej Pavelec
|29
|G
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3.55
|0.888
|3900000
|Brian Elliott
|32
|G
|49
|26
|18
|2
|2.55
|0.91
|2500000
|Chad Johnson
|31
|G
|36
|18
|15
|3
|2.59
|0.91
|1700000
|Darcy Kuemper
|27
|G
|18
|8
|5
|0
|3.13
|0.902
|1550000
|Anders Nilsson
|27
|G
|26
|10
|10
|1
|2.67
|0.923
|1000000
|Matt O'Connor
|25
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|925000
|Stephon Williams
|24
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|925000
|Mantas Armalis
|24
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|925000
|Michael Garteig
|25
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|925000
|Adam Wilcox
|24
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|808750
|Curtis McElhinney
|34
|G
|21
|8
|8
|1
|2.7
|0.917
|800000
|Oscar Dansk
|23
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|775833
|Jhonas Enroth
|29
|G
|6
|0
|3
|0
|3.94
|0.872
|750000
|Sam Brittain
|25
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750000
|Daniel Altshuller
|22
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|728333
|Colin Stevens
|24
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|710000
|Michael Leighton
|36
|G
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3.43
|0.87
|700000
|Jean-Francois Berube
|25
|G
|14
|3
|2
|0
|3.42
|0.889
|675000
|Jeremy Smith
|28
|G
|10
|1
|6
|0
|3.54
|0.888
|675000
|Mackenzie Skapski
|23
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|663333
|Antoine Bibeau
|23
|G
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1.98
|0.927
|655000
|Jonas Gunnarsson
|25
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|635000
|Jake Paterson
|23
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|628333
|Henri Kiviaho
|23
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|611667
|Matt Hackett
|27
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Maxime Lagace
|24
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600000
|Ryan Faragher
|26
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Mac Carruth
|25
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Mike McKenna
|34
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Joe Cannata
|27
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Edward Pasquale
|26
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000
|Lars Johansson
|29
|G
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|575000