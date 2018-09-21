Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: TSN1050 | Location: Toronto, ON

This weekend’s preseason back-to-back for the Toronto Maple Leafs will precede the first major round of cuts.

That means it’s the last chance for some of the players in camp to leave a good final impression or extend their stay by a few days.

Storylines to Watch

Do we get more clarity on the battle at the backup goaltending position? This is going to be a preseason-long evaluation, but Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks were both sharp in their exhibition debuts versus Ottawa on Tuesday. Sparks faced the heavier workload and stopped 22 of 22 shots in the final 30 minutes of game one. The pair will split the 60 minutes again tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Zach Hyman – John Tavares – Mitch Marner

Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

Pierre Engvall – Colin Greening – Josh Jooris

Chris Mueller – Der Arguchintsev – Dmytro Timashov

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly – Ron Hainsey

Martin Marincin – Connor Carrick

Rasmus Sandin – Timothy Liljegren

Goaltenders

Curtis McElhinney

Garret Sparks

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines

Forwards

Alex Nylander – Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson

Zegmus Girgensons – Vladimir Sobotka – Andrew Oglevie

C.J. Smith – Kevin Porter – Nick Baptiste

Victor Olofsson – Rasmus Asplund – Eric Cornel

Defensemen

Brendan Guhle – Casey Nelson

Lawrence Pilut – Matt Tennyson

Brandon Hickey – Zach Redmond

Goaltenders

Linus Ullmark

Adam Wilcox

Game Day Quotes

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev on making his preseason debut:

I am not going to expect too much of myself. Just keep it simple, especially on the first shift. Just play d-zone right and have fun; not expect a lot, but still try to play my game.

Mike Babcock on SDA:

He’s a good kid; a really good kid. He feels good about himself. He’s got a smile on every day and he wants to get better. He’ll be in for an eye opener tonight, but that is part of life. He’s a good kid. He’s a long way from the NHL and he’s got to get to work on his body and on his game. Those things don’t happen overnight. Those things happen over time. But he does have an enthusiam and an infectious personality. He is an energy giver, and I think that is important for teams to have. He’s got a confidence and an infectious personality. He is not out here hiding. He wants to be out here and thinks he should be dressed. That’s a big part of it, too. He’s got [Chris Mueller] to look after him. I talked to Muells about that, so he’s got to take some faceoffs and play d-zone. That’s the way it is.

Babcock on how life changes after your first child, as is the case now with Jake Gardiner:

The first thing that happens is you realize you don’t get any sleep. The other thing you realize is that, when you got married, it was just dating with rings on. When you have your first child, now it changes life for the better forever. But that first little while — she’s a grind, to say the least. I asked him this morning, “Has your wife kicked you in the middle of the back yet and said, ‘Go get the baby, I’m sleeping’?” He said, “No, the mother in laws are in town right now.” He is doing alright.

Toronto Maple Leafs Roster vs. Sabres - 2018 Preseason Game #3

Player Position Jersey # Camp Status Waiver Status FORWARDS John Tavares C 91 NHL Lock Mitch Marner RW 16 NHL Lock Zach Hyman LW 11 NHL Lock Nazem Kadri C 43 NHL Lock Connor Brown RW 28 NHL Lock Josh Leivo LW 32 Bubble Eligible Josh Jooris RW 36 Bubble Eligible Chris Mueller RW 49 AHL Veteran Eligible Dmytro Timashov LW/RW 41 AHL Prospect Exempt Semyon Der-Arguchintsev C 85 OHL Prospect Exempt Rich Clune LW 39 AHL Veteran AHL Contract Pierre Engvall LW 47 AHL Prospect Exempt Colin Greening C/W 38 AHL Veteran AHL Contract DEFENSEMEN Morgan Rielly LD 44 NHL Lock Ron Hainsey RD 2 NHL Lock Martin Marincin LD 52 Bubble Eligible Andrew Nielsen LD 56 AHL Prospect Exempt Rasmus Sandin LD 78 AHL/OHL Prospect Exempt Connor Carrick RD 8 Bubble Eligible Jordan Subban RD 46 AHL Prospect Eligible Timothy Liljegren RD 37 AHL Prospect Exempt GOALTENDERS Curtis McElhinney G 35 Bubble Eligible Garret Sparks G 40 Bubble Eligible

