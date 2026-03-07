In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ trade deadline moves and the unclear direction moving forward.
Episode Topics
- Initial reactions to Brad Treliving’s deadline work and the Nic Roy, Scott Laughton, and Bobby McMann trades (1:20)
- What is the Leafs‘ plan or direction going forward? Is there one? (8:30)
- The argument to evaluate Matthews and co. under a new head coach ASAP (20:45)
- Should the Leafs have sought to move OEL more aggressively? Was the asking price set too high? (26:30)
- What are the possible retooling and rebuilding paths/timelines, and where do these deadline moves fit into them? (31:00)
- Treliving’s post-deadline comments on the Scott Laughton return and Craig Berube staying behind the bench for now (38:00)
- The failure to move “problems” off the roster and the general lack of creativity at the trade deadline (43:00)
- What is the point of the final 19 games of the season? (53:20)
