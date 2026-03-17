In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Auston Matthews injury incident, Matthews’ future in Toronto, the Leafs’ culture problem, and the play of Easton Cowan and the call-ups during the recent wins.
Episode Topics
- The Auston Matthews incident/injury, warning signs, and the impact on the organization moving forward (1:20)
- The non-stop talk about culture change over the years, with no improvement (22:15)
- The difficulty of tanking with the Leafs‘ quality of goaltending (32:30)
- Matthews’ own culpability in the “culture problem” in Toronto and the failed 2025-26 season (36:00)
- Leafs management’s soft approach to the Gudas ruling and general treatment from the league/officials (48:00)
- Easton Cowan’s TOI increase and positive momentum of late (58:00)
- Bo Groulx’s emergence since the call-up (1:03:30)
- Jacob Quillan’s lack of ice-time opportunity when in the Leafs‘ lineup (1:07:00)
- The obvious case for looking at Henry Thrun and/or William Villeneuve over Philippe Myers (1:12:00)
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