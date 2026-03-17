In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Auston Matthews injury incident, Matthews’ future in Toronto, the Leafs’ culture problem, and the play of Easton Cowan and the call-ups during the recent wins.

Episode Topics

  • The Auston Matthews incident/injury, warning signs, and the impact on the organization moving forward (1:20)
  • The non-stop talk about culture change over the years, with no improvement (22:15)
  • The difficulty of tanking with the Leafs‘ quality of goaltending (32:30)
  • Matthews’ own culpability in the “culture problem” in Toronto and the failed 2025-26 season (36:00)
  • Leafs management’s soft approach to the Gudas ruling and general treatment from the league/officials (48:00)
  • Easton Cowan’s TOI increase and positive momentum of late (58:00)
  • Bo Groulx’s emergence since the call-up (1:03:30)
  • Jacob Quillan’s lack of ice-time opportunity when in the Leafs‘ lineup (1:07:00)
  • The obvious case for looking at Henry Thrun and/or William Villeneuve over Philippe Myers (1:12:00)

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MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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