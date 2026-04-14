“What a great response from our group. Coming out and doing things right, moving [the puck] quickly, and we were engaged physically and mentally. There’s nowhere to hide out there with [Syracuse]. They’re smothering defensively, and they don’t give up much, but when they do, there are some holes. We’ve been able to find them and capitalize on our opportunities.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies were resilient after an early setback, defeating one of the league’s best offensive teams 4-1 on Sunday. Dennis Hildeby held down the fort with a bounce-back performance in net as the Marlies kept themselves in the hunt for third place and an automatic playoff berth.

First Period

An early penalty against a Crunch team with a 25% power play at home isn’t a recipe for success. Dylan Duke netted his 32nd goal of the season with a redirect of Jakob Pelletier’s shot.

With a fervent home crowd behind them, a clearly confident Crunch team went for the jugular. The Marlies held firm, with Dennis Hildeby bringing his A-game to the party, including big saves on Michael Peca and Mitchell Chaffee.

After surviving the early barrage, the Marlies scored on their first shot of the game. After the fourth line created an odd-man rush in transition, Brandon Baddock delivered a backdoor backhand feed to Chas Sharpe, who finished past Brandon Halverson. It hasn’t been the smoothest season for Sharp, who has bounced in and out of the lineup, but the defenseman’s goal at the five-minute mark was a confidence booster, and the goal went straight to his legs and that of his teammates.

The Marlies almost took the lead 60 seconds later. Matthew Barbolini had two shots blocked from close range as Syracuse’s last-ditch defending kept the game level.

When the Marlies finally found a second goal, it was richly deserved. Miroslav Holinka made a heads-up chip pass off the left wall through the neutral zone to spring Barbolini. The towering forward shrugged off a defender before dishing off to Alex Nylander on the opposite wing, where he ripped a shot by Halverson from just above the hashmarks.

A moment of hilarity followed the Marlies’ second goal (well, it made me laugh at least). An official in the corner of the ice called Henry Thrun for cross-checking in what looked like a curious call at the time. On the replay, you could clearly see the official, with his back to play, turn and observe Thrun lying on top of the Syracuse player, so he raised his arm and made up a call. With Duke jumping on Thrun in the aftermath, the result was off-setting penalties and some 4v4 action, so at least it came out in the wash.

Hildeby produced another top-notch save on Chaffee before Toronto took a third penalty of the period. In a much better effort by the penalty kill, the Marlies almost snatched a third goal. Logan Shaw broke loose on a shorthanded breakaway, but Halverson produced an excellent pad save.

Second Period

“Bend but don’t break” sums up the Marlies’ performance in the middle frame. Syracuse tilted the ice, dominating possession and zone time, but they couldn’t find a way to tie the game. The Marlies gave up four high-danger chances that a clearly rejuvenated Hildeby took care of, but otherwise, the Crunch were kept to the outside with little in the way of second opportunities.

The Marlies threatened on the counter while Syracuse pushed for offense. Borya Valis (x2) and Vinni Lettieri (x2) were turned aside, but more importantly, Toronto ended its penalty parade in a defensively responsible, disciplined second-period performance.

Third Period

The next goal was always going to be critical, and Syracuse almost scored it 64 seconds in. Pelletier sent his shot high from the slot, although with Hildeby closing down on the shooter, he may well have made the save if needed.

The Marlies’ response was excellent. Nylander and Barbolini combined to tee up Paré, but the centerman fumbled the puck in the heart of the slot with only Halverson to beat. Landon Sim then drew a roughing penalty off of the veteran Jarred Tinordi.

The rookie’s effort was rewarded, albeit not on the power play. With the extra skater, Bo Groulx split the defense with a fantastic pass to Lettieiri, whose low shot found the pads of Halverson. When the power play expired, Noah Chadwick made two excellent plays to keep the puck inside the offensive zone along the left wall. The result was a delightful tic-tac-toe passing move that started from behind the net and ended with Valis scoring from the slot.

The Marlies looked in control until the final five minutes, when the Crunch produced one final push. Hildeby stood tall to turn aside Duke (x2) and Noah Steen to thwart any thoughts of a Crunch comeback.

When Halverson was pulled, the Marlies were stout defensively before Nylander sealed the deal with a pitched backhand shot with 19 seconds remaining, securing a well-deserved two points for Toronto.

Post Game Notes

– Miroslav Holinka was not shielded by the coaching staff in his professional debut. Thrust into the center spot on the second line, Holinka gelled well with Nylander and Barbolini on his wings. The right-shot Czech made solid, safe plays with the puck and, defensively, was positionally sound, as the line avoided any sustained time in its own zone. I’m loath to read too far into a debut, but given the circumstances and his role, this was a very promising first performance. Oh, and he recorded his first professional point (1A).

– With two goals and an assist, Alex Nylander surpassed the 50-point mark this season and set a new career high (24G/27A). The Swede has found his form at the right time; he’s riding a four-game point streak (4G/2A) as we head into the final weekend of the regular season.

– Dennis Hildeby stepped up with a huge performance after enduring something of a slump. He stopped 27 of 28 to record his ninth win of the season. A healthy and in-form Hildeby will make the Marlies a formidable playoff matchup for any team.

– Promoted to the top six, Matthew Barbolini produced a stellar performance in which he played a key role in two goals (2A). He has quietly picked up four points (1G/3A) in the last four games when offered opportunities to play higher in the lineup.

– Last but not least: Congratulations to Jacob Quillan on scoring his first NHL goal. That Joe Bowen got to call it is even more special. Ryan Tverberg has crawled and fought his way through the ranks to receive a richly deserved NHL debut. I could not be happier for or prouder of both.

– Sunday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Barbolini – Holinka – Nylander

Sim – Paré – Valis

Baddock – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Chadwick – Benning

Thrun – Borgesi

Smith – Sharpe

Goalies

Hildeby

Peksa

Game Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Crunch 1

Post-Game: John Gruden