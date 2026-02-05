In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ recent 3-1-0 road trip and the tricky balance of potentially selling at the trade deadline while wanting to remain competitive next season.

Episode Topics

  • What did we learn from the Leafs‘ 3-1-0 road trip? (1:45)
  • The murky selling situation at the trade deadline (3:50)
  • The Morgan Rielly injury finally snapping the defense pairs into a logical order, and the other many unforced coaching errors this season (11:45)
  • Have Brad Treliving and Craig Berube been on the same page this season? (24:20)
  • How should the Leafs navigate the rest of the season as they weigh selling but not tanking, while hoping to be competitive next season? (31:30)
  • The tricky balance of potentially flipping players for draft picks but wanting to remain competitive in the Matthews window (52:00)
  • The Leafs‘ best hope for improvement next season (1:00:00)
  • Auston Matthews reaffirming his commitment to the Leafs (1:06:00)

MLHS Staff
