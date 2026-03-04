In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ miserable stretch of hockey coming out of the break, Craig Berube’s disastrous season behind the bench, and the possible deadline moves to come in the next few days.
Episode Topics
- The Maple Leafs‘ grim 0-3-1 stretch coming out of the Olympic break, solidifying the “selling” path (1:20)
- The odds of the Leafs falling into the bottom five by season’s end (6:45)
- The bizarre decision-making on defense coming out of the break and the extremely poor season from Craig Berube behind the bench (8:15)
- The questionable approach to developing Easton Cowan (24:00)
- Listener Question: Is this a playoff team if Berube is fired in November? (31:45)
- Listener Question: Who will stay and who will go on the blue line? (36:45)
- Listener Question: What is the right course of action with Matias Maccelli and Nick Robertson? (43:30)
- Listener Question: Is it worth trying to move Matthew Knies for a centerman or a defenseman? (49:00)
- Listener Question: Who are some attractive buy-low candidates? (1:03:30)
- Listener Question: What names are of interest in the UFA class? (1:13:30)
- Listener Question: To what degree can a retool be effective? What would a full rebuild look like? (1:23:15)