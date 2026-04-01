In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the firing of Brad Treliving, Keith Pelley’s press conference, the team’s culture problem, and the apparent retooling mandate espoused by Pelley.
Episode Topics
- Initial reactions to the Brad Treliving firing eight games before the end of the 2025-26 season (1:20)
- The good and bad of Keith Pelley’s press conference (12:20)
- Reading between the lines on Pelley’s indictment of the Leafs‘ current culture (38:30)
- Early thoughts on the potential coaching pool of candidates (56:30)
- Pelley all but nixing a full-scale, tear-it-down rebuild (1:05:00)
- The Leafs‘ response/approach to Radko Gudas in Anaheim, and Matthew Knies’ lack of physical leadership/gamesmanship (1:08:30)
- Wrapping up on the Pelley press conference, future direction (1:27:00)
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