Sam Gagner’s three-point game goes for naught as Toronto Marlies give up seven in loss to Binghamton

“When you score five goals, you should win 100% of the games you play.”

Those were the post-game words of Sheldon Keefe after conceding seven to the Binghamton Devils in game two of the season. Toronto’s offense kept them in the game up until the very end, but a combination of tired, sloppy play and some subpar goaltending proved be too much to overcome.

“Offensively, we found ways to score goals again today… clearly, through these two games, our issue has been defensively and how we take care of the puck coming out of our zone,” said Keefe. “We’ve got a day off [Sunday], then we’ll get ready to play a home game, and after that, we’ll get a little bit of time to settle in and get some time in practice because clearly, we look like an unorganized team at this stage here.”

First Period

A positive start from the Marlies saw Dmytro Timashov denied on an odd-man rush, a power play that led to some good looks, and Toronto taking the lead at the seven-minute mark.

It was all Sam Gagner, who created space for himself in the offensive zone before eventually finding a wide-open Chris Mueller, who only had to hit the net from the back-door feed.

Binghamton responded on their first power play through Marian Studenic, but the Marlies restored their advantage just 26 seconds later.

Leading an odd-man rush down the right wing, Sam Gagner kept the puck and ripped a slap shot that beat Cam Johnson top shelf.

Only a minute had elapsed before the Devils again leveled proceedings after some sloppy play from Toronto inside their own zone led to Colton White beating Jeff Glass glove side.

The Marlies then found themselves trailing after 20 minutes thanks to a late strike from Nick Lappin, who redirected a shot-pass into the net after missed assignments from the Marlies and suspect positioning from Glass.

Second Period

The Devils could easily have extended their lead early in the middle frame —

After Blake Pietila missed an open net, following a couple ridiculous non icing calls from the officials, Binghamton struck the iron.

Having survived that early flurry, the Marlies earned two straight power plays and converted on the second opportunity. It was Gagner again, as the new Marlie showed his patience and poise to outwait the diving bodies in front of him before placing his shot past Johnson from the heart of the slot.

The Marlies were simply losing far too many battles in their own end and were being too cute with their attempts to clear or exit the zone, it cost them again when Binghamton struck for a fourth time through Nathan Bastian.

Timothy Liljegren was then the culprit of a giveaway on the left half-wall before Blake Speers made no mistake on the feed from Yegor Sharangovich.

Colin Greening drew a good late save from Johnson after a swift tic-tac-toe play from his line, but the Marlies found themselves trailing 5-3 after 40 minutes.

Third Period

The game appeared dead and buried 27 seconds into the third period after Glass was caught out of his net trying to play the puck and Bastian made it 6-3.

The Marlies threatened to make an unlikely comeback in the third, starting after the end of an early-period penalty kill. Trevor Moore exited the box, led a 2-on-1 break, and finished the play off to put Toronto within a pair.

There was still over ten minutes to play when Andreas Borgman let fly with a rocket from the left circle that beat an unsighted Johnson, putting the Marlies were suddenly within striking distance.

The Devils were forced into a goaltending change due to an equipment change, but disappointingly, in the four minutes of action Colton Phinney faced, the Marlies were unable to muster one shot at the young goaltender whose only professional action has been in the ECHL.

Glass redeemed himself a little with some acrobatic saves to keep Toronto within one until Sheldon Keefe opted to go with the extra attacker with two minutes left on the clock.

A weak shot from Dmytro Timashov was easily dealt with before Pietila’s long-range attempt into the empty net sealed the victory for Binghamton.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies were outshot 28-19 through the final two periods of play.

“The biggest thing today is that we just looked really tired,” said Keefe. “We looked like a team playing its first back-to-back of the season against a team that was rested and waiting for us.”

– Two goals and a primary assist for Sam Gagner, who was head and shoulders Toronto’s best player during this game. Chris Mueller benefited from playing alongside Gagner with a goal and an assist.

“I thought Gagner made some big-time plays today,” said Keefe. “It looked like he was having some fun on that end of it.”

– Trevor Moore netted his third goal of the season, but it was an uninspired performance by his recent standards.

– Jeff Glass allowed six goals on 37 and Toronto will hope he’s just shaking off some rust.

– Saturday’s lines:

Forwards

Grundstrom – Mueller – Gagner

Timashov – Cracknell – Moore

Engvall – Jooris – Bracco

Clark – Greening – Piccinich

Defensemen

Rosen – Liljegren

Borgman – LoVerde

Nielsen – Subban

Goaltenders

Glass

Kaskisuo

Post-Game: Sheldon Keefe

Game Sheet: Binghamton Senators 7 vs. Toronto Marlies 5

Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/- LoVerde, Vincent D 0 1 0 3 1 Nielsen, Andrew D 0 1 4 1 1 Liljegren, Timothy D 0 0 0 0 -3 Moore, Trevor LW 1 0 2 3 -2 Grundstrom, Carl LW 0 0 0 1 -1 Subban, Jordan D 0 0 0 0 0 Clark, Emerson LW 0 0 0 0 1 Cracknell, Adam C 0 0 0 5 -2 Mueller, Chris C 1 1 0 3 -2 Bracco, Jeremy RW 0 0 2 2 0 Piccinich, J.J. RW 0 0 0 1 1 Jooris, Josh RW 0 0 0 1 1 Greening, Colin C 0 1 0 1 1 Timashov, Dmytro LW 0 1 2 2 -2 Engvall, Pierre LW 0 0 0 2 0 Rosen, Calle D 0 1 0 1 -3 Borgman, Andreas D 1 0 0 4 0 Gagner, Sam C 2 1 0 4 -2

Name Your Price ( $ ) Minimum Price: $1.00 Add to Cart

Would you like to pay monthly, or yearly?

Pay Monthly Pay Yearly

Loading...