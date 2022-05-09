Advertisement

Jon Cooper addressed the media after his team’s 7-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

On the effect the early goals had on Toronto:

We scored early and often. Usually, when you do that, you are putting the team on their heels. That was the game.

On how the first shift of the game set the tone:

I think you’re asking questions that you already know the answers to. It was good. Good shift.

On the team’s work ethic tonight:

Excellent.

On Brayden Point’s performance in the past few games:

Brayden Point has been exceptional. You would be hard pressed to say he hasn’t been the best player on the ice. It may not show up on the scoresheet every shift, but he has been great for us.

On Brandon Hagel’s play in the last few games:

The whole line has been great. He is skating. He is working. There is no quit in that kid. Like any player that gets traded, it takes a little time to fit in and find your way. He has really found his way and has been a really great add for us.

On Pat Maroon scoring his first goal of the series:

What about the line? We had five goals. They had three of them. Each one of them had a goal. You know how it is in the playoffs. If you can get depth scoring, it is usually a great thing for you. It was great to see. I know the guys on the bench were really happy for him.

On how his team can build on the momentum of the win:

It is just one game. We are here to win a series.

On whether he was feeling it was his team’s night after Steven Stamkos’ goal on the first shift: