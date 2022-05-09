Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

On the team’s start to the game and overall performance:

We weren’t at the required level. Tampa played at a higher level than us and got rewarded for it.

On the team’s lack of killer instinct tonight:

Tampa was really good tonight.

On why he started his “worst defenseman (Justin Holl)” on the road for shift one (question via Steve Simmons):

Who is our worst defenseman? … That’s your opinion, I guess.

On why he started the third line:

It was our best line in the last game we played.

On how the team needs to respond after such a tough loss:

We just flush it. We came on the road here. We got our split. When we came out here, it was a best-of-five series with three games in this building and two at home. Now it is a best-of-three with two in our building. It is a successful road trip in that sense. Whether you lose the game 2-1 or lost it in the manner we did tonight, you wash it and move on. We will be better next time.

On whether discipline was an issue:

For sure, but it was symptom of how we were on our heels today. It was stick penalties and stuff like that. Spezza got an unfortunate call there. There was a battle going on. It could’ve gone either way. It could have been four-on-four in that case, but the game was already over by the time we started taking penalties.

On where John Tavares’ game is at right now:

He is working. He is trying. It is a tough series out there.

On the discussion with Jack Campbell before removing him from the net:

Just trying to get a sense of where he is at. Obviously, he is battling. I know he is going to continue to battle. We need him to be good for the next game. It is more so a mindset [thing]. I wanted to be sure that he wasn’t feeling like he really wanted to finish the game and put on a good showing or anything like that. I just made it clear to him that it is obviously a long way to come back. We need him to be good to go for the next game. We ultimately made the decision. I had made the decision a few minutes prior. We already had Kallgren ready to go coming out of the timeout, but I wanted to talk with Jack first.

On his confidence level in the team going into Game 5: