Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild that improved the team’s record to 2-0-0.

On a couple of high-scoring, chancy games to start the season;

It is early. I guess that is all I would say. It is early, and these things tend to happen. There are still lots of areas of our game that we want to continue to get better in. There is no question about that. Tomorrow is another day to build towards improvement.

On witnessing Auston Matthews’ six goals through two games:

It’s been fun. You don’t expect back-to-back hat tricks, of course, but I have gotten somewhat comfortable and used to Auston having big nights and making a big impact. To do so on back-to-back nights to start a season is terrific. He looks like he is having lots of fun.

On whether Matthews is more motivated to get back to his Hart Trophy level from 2021-22:

I would never question’s motivations, work ethic, and commitment. He is as dialed into his game as anybody. I do think he has come in refreshed and healthy. He has had a really good off-season. I have said it since day one of camp. Auston is focused on the big picture here. He is looking to really drive our team. He knows his job is to score, but I really don’t think he cares how many goals he gets or what the number is in the end. It is about how many wins we have, how good our team is, what we are building towards, and how he can lead us there. That is where his focus is. All of the other stuff comes with that. I don’t know how many times he picked off pucks on the backcheck tonight and turned it around the other way. To me, all of those things are connected. When Auston is feeling it like that and making such an impact on the game in all areas, the goals just seem to come. The year he got 60, defensively, I thought he was outstanding. The year before that, defensively, he was outstanding. He just has way more jump in all areas of the game on all sides of the puck. To have those results is great. He is going to continue to build his game. We are going to continue to build our whole game. But is great to have these individual efforts like this. I don’t want to use the term individual; there are other individuals contributing, of course, but Willy’s goals tonight and Auston’s goals tonight give us some breathing room while we are trying to find our game here. We are certainly still looking for it.

On the play of the top line:

Listen, Bert is coming with that line. In the third period of the game against Montreal, I thought it was Bert’s best period. Practice yesterday was the best I have seen the three of them together working in unison. Tonight, again, they were good in all areas. We know and expect Mitch and Autson to connect and be really good together. They have a new linemate. When you look at it, we have six new forwards in the lineup. It is not just that line. On others, we are trying to get everybody to connect and get our game connected from shift to shift and line to line. It is no coincidence that Bert’s game is getting better as well. He is getting more comfortable with those guys also. It is just becoming more connected all the way through.

On the power play clicking so well early:

I am thrilled and I expected it. We have lots of talent. We were a great power play before we added John Klingberg. We were a great power play before we added Guy Boucher. There is a great foundation there, but any time you bring in a new mix, you want to make sure it is working and thriving. With the work that they have done through camp and preseason and now into the first two games, I have been really encouraged. We have scored important goals at key times. We talked about the 6-on-5 that bailed us out in the first game. A big power-play goal gets us the lead in the game initially on that 4-on-3. It is a good sign.

On William Nylander’s hot start with five points in two games:

He is skating. He is confident. The first-period goal is world-class stuff — the poise to make that move, the presence to bring it across the crease, and the courage to do so is world-class stuff. It was really good to see it. Auston is off to a great start here, but so is Willy.

On moving Max Domi down and Calle Jarnkrok up onto the Tavares-Nylander line: