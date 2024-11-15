Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six forward group, Max Domi’s slow start to the season, Ryan Reaves’ role on the team, the promising early goaltending returns, the options on the blue line, and the team’s adaptation to Craig Berube’s style of play through 18 games.
Episode Topics
- Takeaways from the come-from-behind win over Washington, and how do the Leafs fix their bottom-six forward group? (1:20)
- What’s up with Max Domi, and what is the solution on the third line when the team is healthy? (5:20)
- The elephant in the room that is Ryan Reaves’ spot in the lineup (11:00)
- Craig Berube’s minute allocation/treatment of the stars so far (15:20)
- Matthew Knies taking a substantial step so far this season (18:15)
- The team’s promising goaltending returns so far, and Joseph Woll’s start to the season (22:20)
- The state of the blue line and the possible pairs moving forward (25:05)
- First impressions of Jani Hakanpaa and his potential role on the blue line moving forward (30:30)
- How has the Berube style changed the team’s offensive approach, and what are its odds of success with the Leafs‘ personnel? (38:10)