In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the field of candidates in the Maple Leafs’ executive search, the arguments for/against Mike Gillis as the next President of Hockey Ops, the names bandied about in the GM conversation, and Mats Sundin and Gary Roberts interviewing for potential front-office roles.

Episode Topics

  • Latest news/thoughts on the Maple Leafs‘ ongoing executive search (1:30)
  • The MLSE “cost-cutting” controversy, the toxic media environment when the team struggles (13:20)
  • Gary Roberts’ name surfacing for a potential front office role (27:50)
  • The arguments in favour of, and question marks surrounding, Mike Gillis (36:50)
  • A less-talked-about name to throw out for POHO: Dean Lombardi (46:20)
  • Pros & cons of the (seemingly unlikely) poaching of Doug Armstrong for POHO (50:10)
  • Other names to bandy about in the GM conversation: Laurence Gilman, Jason Spezza, Evan Gold, Ryan Martin, Tim Barnes, Kevyn Adams, Judd Moldaver (53:50)
  • Takeaways from the locker cleanout interviews: Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, Anthony Stolarz (1:13:00)

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MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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