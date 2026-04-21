In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the field of candidates in the Maple Leafs’ executive search, the arguments for/against Mike Gillis as the next President of Hockey Ops, the names bandied about in the GM conversation, and Mats Sundin and Gary Roberts interviewing for potential front-office roles.
Episode Topics
- Latest news/thoughts on the Maple Leafs‘ ongoing executive search (1:30)
- The MLSE “cost-cutting” controversy, the toxic media environment when the team struggles (13:20)
- Gary Roberts’ name surfacing for a potential front office role (27:50)
- The arguments in favour of, and question marks surrounding, Mike Gillis (36:50)
- A less-talked-about name to throw out for POHO: Dean Lombardi (46:20)
- Pros & cons of the (seemingly unlikely) poaching of Doug Armstrong for POHO (50:10)
- Other names to bandy about in the GM conversation: Laurence Gilman, Jason Spezza, Evan Gold, Ryan Martin, Tim Barnes, Kevyn Adams, Judd Moldaver (53:50)
- Takeaways from the locker cleanout interviews: Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, Anthony Stolarz (1:13:00)
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