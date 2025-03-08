In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ additions of Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo on 2025 trade deadline day.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple
Episode Topics
- Big picture impressions on the Maple Leafs‘ deadline day moves (1:00)
- Scott Laughton’s fit and the lineup options the Laughton addition creates (4:45)
- Brandon Carlo’s fit and the lineup options the Carlo addition creates (8:20)
- The assets and prospects (Fraser Minten & Nikita Grebenkin) the Leafs spent to make their two additions (17:30)
- The upgrade Carlo & Laughton provide to the Leafs‘ lineup and PK (25:30)
- Taking stock of the Maple Leafs‘ overall lineup and roster after the additions — and why it’s now on the stars to deliver in the playoffs (32:30)
- The major trade deadline additions made by Atlantic Division rivals (38:45)
- The reasons for genuine optimism ahead of the stretch-drive race for a contending Leafs team — enjoy it! (44:20)