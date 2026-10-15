It’s the first game back after a week on the road, but the Maple Leafs should be plenty motivated to avoid a 0-3 start against the Atlantic Division when they host the Rasmus Dahlin-less Buffalo Sabres (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).
Game Day Quotes
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff on what stands out about the Maple Leafs in the early stages of the 2026-27 season:
Just the pace they’re playing with. Offensively, they’re getting a good job done. They’re creating opportunities to score goals. I think that is the thing I’ve noticed the most.
Ruff on the competitiveness of the Atlantic Division, and the importance of this divisional matchup:
You see how damn close the games are. Every team is trying to improve something from game to game, but when you look around the league, you can just see how competitive it is from night to night and how close the games are.
If you are watching games, it is amazing how many games are within one goal or are tied by the end of the second period. Somebody has to make a difference inside the game, whether it is your special teams or five-on-five play making the difference.
I still think you take one game at a time. [Division games] are important, for sure, and every team wants to get on a run or a bit of a roll. It starts with wiinning a hockey game, whether it is in your division or outside your division.
Gavin McKenna on playing on a line with Easton Cowan:
Obviously, two young guys. Tonight, we’re just going to try to work hard and be simple. Being young guys, you don’t want to make too many mistakes. If we’re getting the puck in and just being simple throughout the game, I think those plays will happen and they’ll come.
Obviously, he’s a great hockey player, and I have a lot of fun with him off the ice. Looking forward to getting to play with him on the ice.
McKenna on adjusting to constantly changing linemates:
I think it just comes with the off-ice chemistry with the guys. I’ve gelled with a lot of the guys pretty quickly, and I think it just helps.
All these guys are smart hockey players, so it’s not a huge problem jumping around and having to play with different guys, because every single guy you’re out there with is a smart hockey player and knows how to play the game. Just kind of reading off them and trying to be in the right spots at the right times.
McKenna on Auston Matthews’ start to the season:
I think I saw it at training camp, first time I skated with him. He’s a special player. He’s a big frame, and he knows how to use that, and he’s got so much skill.
When you’ve got the size and the skill, it’s pretty special. For him to start the year like he’s done, it’s huge for the team. Obviously, him being the captain, I think that motivates us all.
When he’s setting the tone, when he’s going into the corners and just playing the way he’s been playing, I think it just kind of snowballs down the lineup.
Kirill Marchenko on his game of late:
Good question. I feel fine, not awesome, and I know I can play better, for sure.
I just try to grow up every day, focus on small details, and just work here. It’s an unbelievable group of guys. Everybody, good skill and great guys who help me. It’s nice.
Just focus on myself right now and my game, and try to be better.
Marchenko on playing with Tavares after spending time with Matthews:
It’s a lot of skill with Matthews and with John Tavares, too. I’m so excited to play with both these guys. It kind of doesn’t matter for me. I’m so excited, a little nervous, but it’s so funny. It’s unbelievable guys. They support me, help me, too.
Just try to find chemistry together and do our best, because our first goal is win the games. If we can do that with John or with Matts, doesn’t matter. We need to win the games.
Marchenko on the late chance that bounced over his stick in Utah:
It’s a great pass by Willy, and just a bad bounce. I’m a little frustrated, but the game is finished, and now we focus on another game.
Today, we play against Buffalo. Just be ready for Buffalo and think about the game today. What happened in the past stays in the past.
Marchenko on getting to know his new teammates better during the road trip:
It’s a great time. We had a couple dinners together, and we learn each other more and more. Again, everybody is great guys here, and just have some fun.
Off the ice, everything is awesome for me. Just if I play a little better on the ice, I will be so happy. But I’m still happy here, and it’s a good time.
Matthews on the importance of divisional games:
They’re important, super important, no matter what time of year it is, honestly. Once you get to March, February, April, you look back—these games obviously mean a lot, and they matter.
We definitely want to make sure, coming back on home ice, that we’re ready to go tonight.
Matthews on playing with Nylander:
It’s been good. I feel like we’ve been able to find each other on both sides. I feel like we’re competing hard, and it just seems to be flowing pretty well right now.
Obviously, having that opportunity playing together, we want to keep that going and continue to try to lead the way and make things happen on both sides of the puck.
Matthews on Buffalo’s speed and skill:
They play with a lot of speed and a lot of skill. Not just their forward group, but their back end’s really versatile. They all skate really well and can make plays.
It’s just making sure that you’re above their outs, trying to limit their time and space so that they can’t go one-on-one and whatnot. Just making sure that we’re on top of their skill on both ends of the ice.
Matthews on arriving at camp lighter and leaner:
It feels good. That’s just personally something that I wanted to do this year, or this summer, and having that long runway. I’ve done it before, just coming in a little bit lighter, trying to be a little bit leaner.
It’s been good so far. Just want to continue to feel good, continue to stay healthy, and each and every night, just trying to bring it, be consistent, help the team win games.
Matthews on building confidence from his early production:
It definitely helps. Never hurts to see the puck go in the net and stuff like that.
But I think just sticking to the process over the outcome is the most important thing. Just making sure all of us are doing the right things, playing the right way, and I think the results will happen. Just trying to stay on that.
Jim Hiller on Matthews and Nylander potentially playing together from the start of the game tonight:
They’ve been really dangerous. That’s really the obvious one. I’ve had a long history with them playing together during my time here. I know they haven’t spent that much time together.
We always know we can put them together. Sometimes, they’ll play apart, but I just think they have good chemistry. Clearly, two really good offensive players, and both off to really good starts on top of it.
Hiller on inserting Zack MacEwen into the fourth line:
It had been a while for Mac. You never like to hold out anybody for too long, especially at the start of the season. We just want energy. That fourth line should be energy. There should be some physicality to it. They should grind in the offensive zone, keep people out of our end. Whether it’s 11 and seven or the full four lines, whoever’s on that line with Teddy and Dewey, that’s the job.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres: By the NumbersSwipe the table to compare teams.
|Category
|Maple Leafs
2026–27 · 7 GP
|Sabres
2026–27 · 7 GP
|Games played
|7
|7
|Record
|3–3–1 [T-16th]
|3–3–1 [T-16th]
|Points percentage
|.500 [T-17th]
|.500 [T-17th]
|Goals for
|24 [T-10th]
|19 [T-18th]
|Goals against
|22 [T-23rd]
|25 [27th]
|Goals for / game
|3.43 [T-9th]
|2.71 [T-22nd]
|Goals against / game
|3.14 [T-20th]
|3.57 [23rd]
|Home record
|2–2–0 [T-18th]
|3–2–0 [17th]
|Away record
|1–1–1 [T-14th]
|0–1–1 [27th]
|5v5 shot attempts %
|48.3% [19th]
|53.6% [9th]
|5v5 goals for %
|43.8% [24th]
|46.4% [20th]
|5v5 PDO
|98.0 [23rd]
|96.2 [27th]
|Power play
|29.2% [5th]
|11.1% [30th]
|Penalty kill
|95.8% [1st]
|60.9% [30th]
|Head-to-head (2025–26)
|1–2–1
|3–0–1
|Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
|Scorer #1
|Auston Matthews5–7–12
|Tage Thompson4–3–7
|Scorer #2
|William Nylander5–7–12
|Owen Power1–6–7
|Scorer #3
|Kirill Marchenko1–5–6
|Jack Quinn2–2–4
Maple Leafs Lines
Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|88William Nylander
|34Auston Matthews
|96Jack Roslovic
|2
|91John Tavares
|20Nick Paul
|86Kirill Marchenko
|3
|92Gavin McKenna
|15Colton Sissons
|53Easton Cowan
|4
|24Brandon Duhaime
|73Teddy Blueger
|19Zack MacEwen
|Scratch
|29Bo Groulx
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|22Jake McCabe
|43Darren Raddysh
|2
|44Morgan Rielly
|28Troy Stecher
|3
|95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|3Nick Blankenburg
|Scratch
|83Marshall Rifai
Goaltenders
|72Sergei Bobrovsky
|Starter
|41Anthony Stolarz
|Backup
Injuries Or Other Absences
|Player
|Status
|8Chris Tanev
|Week-to-week injury
|81Dakota Joshua
|Week-to-week injury
|11Max Domi
|Long-term Injury
Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|19Peyton KrebsKrebs
|72Tage ThompsonThompson
|91Josh DoanDoan
|2
|6Zach BensonBenson
|86Noah ÖstlundÖstlund
|22Jack QuinnQuinn
|3
|20Jiří KulichKulich
|71Ryan McLeodMcLeod
|94Konsta HeleniusHelenius
|4
|29Beck MalenstynMalenstyn
|9Josh NorrisNorris
|15Justin DanforthDanforth
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|8Olen ZellwegerZellweger
|23Mattias SamuelssonSamuelsson
|2
|25Owen PowerPower
|73Zach MetsaMetsa
|3
|44Dennis GilbertGilbert
|46Louis CrevierCrevier
Goaltenders
|1Ukko-Pekka LuukkonenLuukkonen
|Starter
|92Colten EllisEllis
|Backup