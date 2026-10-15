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It’s the first game back after a week on the road, but the Maple Leafs should be plenty motivated to avoid a 0-3 start against the Atlantic Division when they host the Rasmus Dahlin-less Buffalo Sabres (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff on what stands out about the Maple Leafs in the early stages of the 2026-27 season:

Just the pace they’re playing with. Offensively, they’re getting a good job done. They’re creating opportunities to score goals. I think that is the thing I’ve noticed the most.

Ruff on the competitiveness of the Atlantic Division, and the importance of this divisional matchup:

You see how damn close the games are. Every team is trying to improve something from game to game, but when you look around the league, you can just see how competitive it is from night to night and how close the games are. If you are watching games, it is amazing how many games are within one goal or are tied by the end of the second period. Somebody has to make a difference inside the game, whether it is your special teams or five-on-five play making the difference. I still think you take one game at a time. [Division games] are important, for sure, and every team wants to get on a run or a bit of a roll. It starts with wiinning a hockey game, whether it is in your division or outside your division.

Gavin McKenna on playing on a line with Easton Cowan:

Obviously, two young guys. Tonight, we’re just going to try to work hard and be simple. Being young guys, you don’t want to make too many mistakes. If we’re getting the puck in and just being simple throughout the game, I think those plays will happen and they’ll come. Obviously, he’s a great hockey player, and I have a lot of fun with him off the ice. Looking forward to getting to play with him on the ice.

McKenna on adjusting to constantly changing linemates:

I think it just comes with the off-ice chemistry with the guys. I’ve gelled with a lot of the guys pretty quickly, and I think it just helps. All these guys are smart hockey players, so it’s not a huge problem jumping around and having to play with different guys, because every single guy you’re out there with is a smart hockey player and knows how to play the game. Just kind of reading off them and trying to be in the right spots at the right times.

McKenna on Auston Matthews’ start to the season:

I think I saw it at training camp, first time I skated with him. He’s a special player. He’s a big frame, and he knows how to use that, and he’s got so much skill. When you’ve got the size and the skill, it’s pretty special. For him to start the year like he’s done, it’s huge for the team. Obviously, him being the captain, I think that motivates us all. When he’s setting the tone, when he’s going into the corners and just playing the way he’s been playing, I think it just kind of snowballs down the lineup.

Kirill Marchenko on his game of late:

Good question. I feel fine, not awesome, and I know I can play better, for sure. I just try to grow up every day, focus on small details, and just work here. It’s an unbelievable group of guys. Everybody, good skill and great guys who help me. It’s nice. Just focus on myself right now and my game, and try to be better.

Marchenko on playing with Tavares after spending time with Matthews:

It’s a lot of skill with Matthews and with John Tavares, too. I’m so excited to play with both these guys. It kind of doesn’t matter for me. I’m so excited, a little nervous, but it’s so funny. It’s unbelievable guys. They support me, help me, too. Just try to find chemistry together and do our best, because our first goal is win the games. If we can do that with John or with Matts, doesn’t matter. We need to win the games.

Marchenko on the late chance that bounced over his stick in Utah:

It’s a great pass by Willy, and just a bad bounce. I’m a little frustrated, but the game is finished, and now we focus on another game. Today, we play against Buffalo. Just be ready for Buffalo and think about the game today. What happened in the past stays in the past.

Marchenko on getting to know his new teammates better during the road trip:

It’s a great time. We had a couple dinners together, and we learn each other more and more. Again, everybody is great guys here, and just have some fun. Off the ice, everything is awesome for me. Just if I play a little better on the ice, I will be so happy. But I’m still happy here, and it’s a good time.

Matthews on the importance of divisional games:

They’re important, super important, no matter what time of year it is, honestly. Once you get to March, February, April, you look back—these games obviously mean a lot, and they matter. We definitely want to make sure, coming back on home ice, that we’re ready to go tonight.

Matthews on playing with Nylander:

It’s been good. I feel like we’ve been able to find each other on both sides. I feel like we’re competing hard, and it just seems to be flowing pretty well right now. Obviously, having that opportunity playing together, we want to keep that going and continue to try to lead the way and make things happen on both sides of the puck.

Matthews on Buffalo’s speed and skill:

They play with a lot of speed and a lot of skill. Not just their forward group, but their back end’s really versatile. They all skate really well and can make plays. It’s just making sure that you’re above their outs, trying to limit their time and space so that they can’t go one-on-one and whatnot. Just making sure that we’re on top of their skill on both ends of the ice.

Matthews on arriving at camp lighter and leaner:

It feels good. That’s just personally something that I wanted to do this year, or this summer, and having that long runway. I’ve done it before, just coming in a little bit lighter, trying to be a little bit leaner. It’s been good so far. Just want to continue to feel good, continue to stay healthy, and each and every night, just trying to bring it, be consistent, help the team win games.

Matthews on building confidence from his early production:

It definitely helps. Never hurts to see the puck go in the net and stuff like that. But I think just sticking to the process over the outcome is the most important thing. Just making sure all of us are doing the right things, playing the right way, and I think the results will happen. Just trying to stay on that.

Jim Hiller on Matthews and Nylander potentially playing together from the start of the game tonight:

They’ve been really dangerous. That’s really the obvious one. I’ve had a long history with them playing together during my time here. I know they haven’t spent that much time together. We always know we can put them together. Sometimes, they’ll play apart, but I just think they have good chemistry. Clearly, two really good offensive players, and both off to really good starts on top of it.

Hiller on inserting Zack MacEwen into the fourth line:

It had been a while for Mac. You never like to hold out anybody for too long, especially at the start of the season. We just want energy. That fourth line should be energy. There should be some physicality to it. They should grind in the offensive zone, keep people out of our end. Whether it’s 11 and seven or the full four lines, whoever’s on that line with Teddy and Dewey, that’s the job.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Sabres: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 7 GP Sabres

2026–27 · 7 GP Games played 7 7 Record 3–3–1 [T-16th] 3–3–1 [T-16th] Points percentage .500 [T-17th] .500 [T-17th] Goals for 24 [T-10th] 19 [T-18th] Goals against 22 [T-23rd] 25 [27th] Goals for / game 3.43 [T-9th] 2.71 [T-22nd] Goals against / game 3.14 [T-20th] 3.57 [23rd] Home record 2–2–0 [T-18th] 3–2–0 [17th] Away record 1–1–1 [T-14th] 0–1–1 [27th] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.3% [19th] 53.6% [9th] 5v5 goals for % 43.8% [24th] 46.4% [20th] 5v5 PDO 98.0 [23rd] 96.2 [27th] Power play 29.2% [5th] 11.1% [30th] Penalty kill 95.8% [1st] 60.9% [30th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–2–1 3–0–1 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 5–7–12 Tage Thompson 4–3–7 Scorer #2 William Nylander 5–7–12 Owen Power 1–6–7 Scorer #3 Kirill Marchenko 1–5–6 Jack Quinn 2–2–4

Toronto vs. Buffalo - October 15 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 88 William Nylander Nylander i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 91 John Tavares Tavares i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Scratch 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: William Nylander , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS 3 +/- 3.6 SOG/GP 56.8% 5v5 CF% 54.5% 5v5 GF% 1.71 PTS/GP 56.9% FO% 21:55 TOI/GP 17:15 EVTOI/GP 4:10 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 60.0% FO% 7:59 TOI/GP 7:34 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 39.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 11:03 TOI/GP 8:15 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:45 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 50.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 57.7% FO% 14:34 TOI/GP 11:33 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 50.0% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 14:56 TOI/GP 13:12 EVTOI/GP 1:14 PPTOI/GP 0:30 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 43.5% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 15:00 TOI/GP 12:41 EVTOI/GP 2:18 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: William Nylander , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS -1 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 56.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 16:36 TOI/GP 14:58 EVTOI/GP 1:36 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -5 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 45.8% 5v5 CF% 27.2% 5v5 GF% 0.83 PTS/GP 57.8% FO% 17:19 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 3:45 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 54.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.86 PTS/GP 19:03 TOI/GP 15:08 EVTOI/GP 3:55 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 45.3% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 39.7% FO% 15:44 TOI/GP 12:00 EVTOI/GP 1:16 PPTOI/GP 2:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 40.0% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 47.1% FO% 11:20 TOI/GP 8:18 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 45.3% 5v5 CF% 43.7% 5v5 GF% 1.71 PTS/GP 30.0% FO% 20:24 TOI/GP 16:10 EVTOI/GP 3:58 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 0.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 5:25 TOI/GP 5:25 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.43 PTS/GP 23:22 TOI/GP 18:36 EVTOI/GP 4:13 PPTOI/GP 0:34 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 19:19 TOI/GP 15:08 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 4:05 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 33.3% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 8:39 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 43.7% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 19:28 TOI/GP 17:20 EVTOI/GP 1:15 PPTOI/GP 0:52 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 43.7% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 13:46 TOI/GP 12:59 EVTOI/GP 0:40 PPTOI/GP 0:08 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 52.8% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:31 TOI/GP 14:48 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 1:39 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:31 TOI/GP 14:35 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 2 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 3.32 GAA .875 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 W 2 L 1 OT/SOL 2.97 GAA .907 SV%