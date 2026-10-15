Ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Sabres, Jim Hiller discussed his lineup options, Auston Matthews and William Nylander’s chemistry, Kirill Marchenko finding his game, and the forwards providing more support for the defense in Chris Tanev’s absence.

It wasn’t a long skate this morning. What were you looking to get out of it coming off a long trip?

Hiller: Just to get the feet going a little bit, get some blood pumping. We were on the plane yesterday, so just wanted to get a little bit going in preparation for tonight.

There were some different looks up front. What inspired the tweaking?

Hiller: We’ve been going 11 and seven. Still not exactly sure what it’ll look like tonight.

We didn’t like our game versus Utah, despite the outcome. I guess you could say we were close, but didn’t like the quality of the game.

What have you liked about Matthews and Nylander when they’ve been together this season?

Hiller: They’ve been really dangerous. That’s really the obvious one. I’ve had a long history with them playing together during my time here. I know they haven’t spent that much time together.

We always know we can put them together. Sometimes, they’ll play apart, but I just think they have good chemistry. Clearly, two really good offensive players, and both off to really good starts on top of it.

There was a lot of east-west passing against Utah. Are you comfortable with that amount?

Hiller: I’m comfortable with it if we’re going tape to tape. I’m not comfortable with it if it’s a hope play through the middle of the ice. There’s a real difference. You’ve got to be able to execute that play. Anytime you’re going east-west, you’re putting the puck through the middle of the ice. You can’t turn it over, and that’s what we did too many times.

Kirill Marchenko says he’s not thrilled with where his game is at. What do you want him to focus on to get it up and running at the top level?

Hiller: It’s been a lot for him. He cares deeply about his game, about being a good teammate. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on him as he’s adjusting, but he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself because he wants to do so well. He’s probably used to being a little bit more dangerous. Maybe that’s the pressure he’s putting on himself.

We just want him to be a good all-around player. We know his skill. He’s going to score. He’s going to create chances. We just want to get him comfortable and feeling like he understands the systems, and then he can just go out and play.

When a player like Marchenko is putting pressure on himself, what’s your coaching philosophy? Do you let him work it out himself, or do you give him more attention to help alleviate some of that pressure?

Hiller: There’s no right answer to that question. It’s a little bit of the art of coaching, I would say. Sometimes, you hope you get it right, and maybe sometimes you don’t do it right.

You just try to get a feel for the person, maybe where they might not be doing as well, and make sure they’re getting the support they need, but also make sure they’re understanding how they can get better at the same time.

How do you do that exactly? Everybody’s got a different way about it. You can’t overwhelm the player. I don’t think that helps, either. You’ve just got to try to find the sweet spot.

After one full game without Chris Tanev, how much does his absence affect the way you try to do things on the back end?

Hiller: I don’t think it affects anything. But what I was disappointed about a little bit on the trip is I thought we hung our defensemen out to dry just a little bit as a group of forwards, with some turnovers, with some tracking. Prior to going out, I thought we really were supporting our defense, getting back hard, not giving up odd-man rushes. Then that was a little bit of the opposite on that road trip.

You’ve got to help your defense. I don’t care who’s in. That, to me, is a little bit more on our forwards.

We haven’t seen Zack MacEwen in a while. What’s your message to him and to Bo Groulx as they jockey for playing time at the bottom of the lineup?

Hiller: It had been a while for Mac. You never like to hold out anybody for too long, especially at the start of the season. We just want energy. That fourth line should be energy. There should be some physicality to it. They should grind in the offensive zone, keep people out of our end. Whether it’s 11 and seven or the full four lines, whoever’s on that line with Teddy and Dewey, that’s the job.

How comfortable are you with the six or seven defensemen you have without Tanev?

Hiller: I’m comfortable, for sure. Tanny’s a good player. That’s well established, but we have other good players. We just have to help them out a little bit.

There’s a lot of noise in the market about the Leafs needing to acquire defense. Where do you stand on that?

Hiller: Not my job, first of all. There’s always a lot of noise about something, so I’m not going to pay too much attention to it right now.

What challenges does Buffalo present, and what’s it like going up against Lindy Ruff with all his experience?

Hiller: A dangerous group of forwards, of course. The D are very active. Had a great season last year.

Historically, Sabres-Leafs has always been a really good rivalry with the proximity.

Lindy’s well established in the game. I know him personally. Just a really good guy.

Toronto vs. Buffalo - October 15

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
196Jack Roslovic 34Auston Matthews 88William Nylander
220Nick Paul 91John Tavares 86Kirill Marchenko
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 53Easton Cowan
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 3Nick Blankenburg
Scratch83Marshall Rifai

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
8Chris Tanev Week-to-week injury
81Dakota JoshuaWeek-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 5G 7A 12PTS 3+/- 3.6SOG/GP
56.8%5v5 CF% 54.5%5v5 GF% 1.71PTS/GP 56.9%FO%
21:55TOI/GP17:15EVTOI/GP4:10PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.4SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 60.0%FO%
7:59TOI/GP7:34EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:26PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.7SOG/GP
39.1%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
11:03TOI/GP8:15EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:45PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 0A 1PTS 1+/- 1.3SOG/GP
50.0%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP 57.7%FO%
14:34TOI/GP11:33EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 3G 2A 5PTS -2+/- 2.1SOG/GP
50.0%5v5 CF% 45.4%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
14:56TOI/GP13:12EVTOI/GP1:14PPTOI/GP0:30PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 3A 5PTS -2+/- 1.7SOG/GP
43.5%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP
15:00TOI/GP12:41EVTOI/GP2:18PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 3G 2A 5PTS -1+/- 2.9SOG/GP
56.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.71PTS/GP 44.4%FO%
16:36TOI/GP14:58EVTOI/GP1:36PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 2G 3A 5PTS -5+/- 2.8SOG/GP
45.8%5v5 CF% 27.2%5v5 GF% 0.83PTS/GP 57.8%FO%
17:19TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP3:45PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 5A 6PTS -1+/- 2.4SOG/GP
54.2%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.86PTS/GP
19:03TOI/GP15:08EVTOI/GP3:55PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 3A 4PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
45.3%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.57PTS/GP 39.7%FO%
15:44TOI/GP12:00EVTOI/GP1:16PPTOI/GP2:27PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.6SOG/GP
40.0%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 47.1%FO%
11:20TOI/GP8:18EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP3:00PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 5G 7A 12PTS -1+/- 3.1SOG/GP
45.3%5v5 CF% 43.7%5v5 GF% 1.71PTS/GP 30.0%FO%
20:24TOI/GP16:10EVTOI/GP3:58PPTOI/GP0:15PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
0.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
5:25TOI/GP5:25EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 3A 3PTS -5+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.43PTS/GP
23:22TOI/GP18:36EVTOI/GP4:13PPTOI/GP0:34PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.9SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
19:19TOI/GP15:08EVTOI/GP0:06PPTOI/GP4:05PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
33.3%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
9:04TOI/GP8:39EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:25PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 4A 4PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
50.2%5v5 CF% 43.7%5v5 GF% 0.57PTS/GP
19:28TOI/GP17:20EVTOI/GP1:15PPTOI/GP0:52PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 0.5SOG/GP
43.7%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
13:46TOI/GP12:59EVTOI/GP0:40PPTOI/GP0:08PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS -1+/- 0.4SOG/GP
52.8%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:31TOI/GP14:48EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP1:39PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.7SOG/GP
50.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
17:31TOI/GP14:35EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:54PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 2W 1L 0OT/SOL 3.32GAA .875SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1W 2L 1OT/SOL 2.97GAA .907SV%
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MLHS Staff
Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging Maple Leafs content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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