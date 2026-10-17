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Now without John Tavares (week-to-week) and Chris Tanev, and after an ugly blown lead against Buffalo, the Maple Leafs could really use a win to calm the waters against the stingy Islanders on Saturday Night Hockey (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Gavin McKenna on joining the top power-play unit in Tavares’ absence:

Obviously, I’ve got big shoes to fill there. John, he’s one of the best guys down low. Very smart hockey player and has played well on that power play. For me, obviously, there’s a lot of talent on that power play and a lot of smart veterans out there. I’m just going to try and be confident, get some puck touches and get a feel for it. Being a net-front guy, you’ve got to be first to those pucks in the corners. For me, trying to be as hard as I can, win pucks back, and just play my role.

McKenna on playing with Colton Sissons and Bo Groulx:

I think we’re excited. With John out, it’s a key guy we lost, so we’re going to have to step up and play a big game. With Colton, I played with him a little bit, and Bo, I think we had a game together. Both very smart hockey players, both work their bags off. I’m looking forward to getting into it with them and just trying to build off each other and make sure we’re working hard and playing simple.

Easton Cowan on how McKenna has handled the past few days after the benching vs. Buffalo:

He’s a positive guy. Everyone’s there for him. There’s a new opportunity here tonight. I think a lot of people have [been through it]. It’s tough, but like I said, he’s a positive guy, and he’ll be good here tonight.

Cowan on defending Matthew Schaefer:

I think you just got to try to stay above guys like him. Obviously, he can skate, so just stay above. We’ve got to play some good defense, and hopefully it’ll lead to some offense.

Cowan on the attention around his love of chocolate milk:

I don’t know. It’s just a story, and I’m getting a lot of chirps about it today. A lot of people. Not good.

Nylander on shaving his mustache:

I’ve been thinking about shaving. My mustache was going into my mouth. Get rid of it.

Nylander on how McKenna handled sitting against Buffalo:

I feel like a lot of players have been there in that position before. It’s never fun to be in that position, but sometimes it happens, and you just want to come back next game. I’m sure there wasn’t any purpose behind it, because I didn’t think he was playing bad or anything. Sometimes you get lost in the rotation and stuff. I think he did a great job of handling it. Sometimes, if you feel like you played a bad game, you go talk to the coach and ask, “What can you do to be better?” But in this case, I think he got lost in the rotation and stuff. Then usually the coach says that he’ll try not to let that happen again.

Nylander on playing on a line with Auston Matthews against Buffalo:

I think we had a lot of scoring chances. Could have scored a few more. Sometimes that happens. You don’t score. What are you going to do? Want to build off of that. We’ve had stints together even this season, so I thought it felt pretty good playing together.

Nylander on McKenna replacing Tavares on the power play:

I think it’s still trying to be the same mindset, really. Still trying to build the power play the same way. It’s not like we’re changing anything. Just got another great player out there. We’ll just try to work our way around it without having John there.

Pete DeBoer on the Islanders’ strong defensive play to start the season (just 16 goals against in seven games):

The goal here was and is to tilt the ice in a positive way. You have to defend well enough and create enough offense that you’re on the right side of that equation, and that gives you a chance to win every night. That’s a foundation to win every night. I think we’ve responded with our defensive numbers, and at the same time, we’ve created enough chances that we’re on the right side of those high-danger chances most nights. I think that’s the goal: to find that happy medium where you’re creating enough and defending well enough that you give yourself a chance to win every night.

DeBoer on changing his forward lines:

Five-on-five, we’re looking for production, and we have to be a team that gets four lines of scoring. I’ve said that since the day I took this job. We don’t have McDavid and Draisaitl, so we have to get offense from four lines. I think this gives us the ability to roll four lines out there that have the ability to tilt the ice in a positive way, defend well, create offense, but also stick a goal in the net, which is critical for us.

DeBoer on his deployment of Matthew Schaefer:

As soon as he catches his breath, he goes back out. That’s how you deploy him. He’s that good. He’s a special, special player. What you learn about him is people gravitate towards him. He’s got a great personality. He’s a great teammate. He’s got great leadership. Mature beyond his years for a young guy. He’s already got a voice in our room. There’s not much else there other than that.

Jim Hiller on his trust in McKenna’s play without the puck:

I would look at his ice time up until the last game, and I would use that as a bit of an indicator. I think he’s played quite a bit. It’s not only him. Every player has got to get a little bit better on our team without the puck. I think we’re pretty good with it. That’s something we address daily with our entire team.

Hiller on filling the void left by Tavares:

John was playing well, too. That’s a tough one for us, just on the heels of Tanny, too. Those are two veteran players, and we’ve just got to find a way. I thought Easton Cowan played extremely well in that last game. We got on our heels a little bit in the third period. We didn’t like the result, but Cowboy was the one guy in the third period I thought had a lot of energy. Was still F1 on the forecheck, created a little bit. We’ll probably end up leaning on him just a little more.

Hiller on protecting leads:

First of all, it’s nice to get some. We’ve had to chase from behind before, too. We just weren’t on our toes enough. We’ll take that as a lesson learned, I hope, as a new team in a third period like that. I hope the next time we’re in that situation, you’ll see us be a little bit more aggressive.

Hiller on Bo Groulx stepping into a third-line role:

He’s been solid enough. He hasn’t typically been a fourth-line player. That hasn’t been his role so far here. In the American League, he had a terrific season. He helped lead them to the Calder Cup. We’re hoping tonight, a little bit of an elevated role. He’s on the power play. Kind of try to get him in his groove where he played so well at the end of last year with the Marlies. It’s up to him to respond to that.

Hiller on carrying over the defensive work from the win over the Islanders in the second game of the season:

I thought we tracked pretty well, but I thought we tracked pretty well against Buffalo as well. We got away from that a little bit in Vegas, Colorado, Utah. I think we gave up some rush chances. You guys saw that. We wanted to get back to tracking, which is what we were doing really well, helping our D a little bit more with our forwards. I mentioned that in the morning. Thought we did a really good job of that. That, I think, is an important element. Just whoever we’re playing, that’s a real focus for us.

Hiller on Easton Cowan earning opportunities in every situation:

Let’s not forget, he’s just a young player here, too. I know we talk about Gavin a lot because of his age, but Easton’s also. Maybe that’s helped him. He’s kind of under the radar a little bit. He’s now on the penalty kill. He’s on the power play. I think he went out in three-on-three, four-on-four. He’s getting all scenarios, and he’s earned them. I’ll tell you about him. I talked to him this summer and then in training camp, and I said, “Are you ready? Can you do that?” He said, “Yes, I’m ready for this. I can do this.” “Can you do that?” “Yes, I can do that.” He has answered the bell at every turn. It’s just great to see, and we’ll see where he goes.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 8 GP Islanders

2026–27 · 7 GP Games played 8 7 Record 3–3–2 [T-15th] 3–3–1 [T-20th] Points percentage .500 [T-19th] .500 [T-19th] Goals for 28 [T-8th] 20 [24th] Goals against 27 [T-26th] 16 [2nd] Goals for / game 3.50 [9th] 2.86 [22nd] Goals against / game 3.38 [23rd] 2.29 [3rd] Home record 2–2–1 [T-18th] 3–1–0 [T-6th] Away record 1–1–1 [T-15th] 0–2–1 [29th] 5v5 shot attempts % 47.9% [23rd] 49.6% [18th] 5v5 goals for % 43.6% [25th] 61.9% [5th] 5v5 PDO 98.0 [24th] 103.6 [5th] Power play 29.6% [4th] 18.2% [18th] Penalty kill 96.2% [1st] 85.2% [10th] Head-to-head (2026–27) 1–0–0 0–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 6–7–13 Bo Horvat 4–3–7 Scorer #2 William Nylander 5–7–12 Matias Maccelli 2–4–6 Scorer #3 Kirill Marchenko 4–5–9 Matthew Schaefer 0–6–6

Toronto vs. NYI - October 17 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Scratch 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Jack Roslovic , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 6 G 7 A 13 PTS 3 +/- 3.3 SOG/GP 55.8% 5v5 CF% 53.8% 5v5 GF% 1.63 PTS/GP 57.0% FO% 21:58 TOI/GP 17:29 EVTOI/GP 4:01 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 60.0% FO% 7:59 TOI/GP 7:34 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 40.1% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 11:08 TOI/GP 8:37 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:29 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 57.6% FO% 14:59 TOI/GP 12:07 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:51 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -2 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 15:09 TOI/GP 13:35 EVTOI/GP 1:06 PPTOI/GP 0:28 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -3 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 44.7% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 13:57 TOI/GP 11:55 EVTOI/GP 2:01 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -2 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 55.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 16:54 TOI/GP 15:22 EVTOI/GP 1:30 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS -1 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 52.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 1.13 PTS/GP 18:59 TOI/GP 15:17 EVTOI/GP 3:42 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.3% 5v5 CF% 35.7% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 40.6% FO% 15:55 TOI/GP 12:35 EVTOI/GP 1:06 PPTOI/GP 2:14 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 39.8% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 11:46 TOI/GP 8:53 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Jack Roslovic , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 5 G 7 A 12 PTS -1 +/- 3.4 SOG/GP 45.4% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 1.50 PTS/GP 27.3% FO% 20:38 TOI/GP 16:35 EVTOI/GP 3:50 PPTOI/GP 0:13 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 26.6% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 5:26 TOI/GP 5:26 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS -2 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 23:51 TOI/GP 19:09 EVTOI/GP 4:03 PPTOI/GP 0:39 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 42.3% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 19:51 TOI/GP 15:56 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 3:48 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 33.3% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 8:39 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS -5 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 19:21 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:14 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 14:23 TOI/GP 13:48 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:05 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 53.9% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:54 TOI/GP 15:24 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 1:26 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 8 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 48.8% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:28 TOI/GP 14:45 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:42 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 2 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 3.32 GAA .875 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 1 W 2 L 2 OT/SOL 3.34 GAA .896 SV%