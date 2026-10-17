Now without John Tavares (week-to-week) and Chris Tanev, and after an ugly blown lead against Buffalo, the Maple Leafs could really use a win to calm the waters against the stingy Islanders on Saturday Night Hockey (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).
Game Day Quotes
Gavin McKenna on joining the top power-play unit in Tavares’ absence:
Obviously, I’ve got big shoes to fill there. John, he’s one of the best guys down low. Very smart hockey player and has played well on that power play.
For me, obviously, there’s a lot of talent on that power play and a lot of smart veterans out there. I’m just going to try and be confident, get some puck touches and get a feel for it.
Being a net-front guy, you’ve got to be first to those pucks in the corners. For me, trying to be as hard as I can, win pucks back, and just play my role.
McKenna on playing with Colton Sissons and Bo Groulx:
I think we’re excited. With John out, it’s a key guy we lost, so we’re going to have to step up and play a big game.
With Colton, I played with him a little bit, and Bo, I think we had a game together. Both very smart hockey players, both work their bags off.
I’m looking forward to getting into it with them and just trying to build off each other and make sure we’re working hard and playing simple.
Easton Cowan on how McKenna has handled the past few days after the benching vs. Buffalo:
He’s a positive guy. Everyone’s there for him. There’s a new opportunity here tonight.
I think a lot of people have [been through it]. It’s tough, but like I said, he’s a positive guy, and he’ll be good here tonight.
Cowan on defending Matthew Schaefer:
I think you just got to try to stay above guys like him. Obviously, he can skate, so just stay above. We’ve got to play some good defense, and hopefully it’ll lead to some offense.
Cowan on the attention around his love of chocolate milk:
I don’t know. It’s just a story, and I’m getting a lot of chirps about it today.
A lot of people. Not good.
Nylander on shaving his mustache:
I’ve been thinking about shaving. My mustache was going into my mouth. Get rid of it.
Nylander on how McKenna handled sitting against Buffalo:
I feel like a lot of players have been there in that position before. It’s never fun to be in that position, but sometimes it happens, and you just want to come back next game.
I’m sure there wasn’t any purpose behind it, because I didn’t think he was playing bad or anything. Sometimes you get lost in the rotation and stuff. I think he did a great job of handling it.
Sometimes, if you feel like you played a bad game, you go talk to the coach and ask, “What can you do to be better?”
But in this case, I think he got lost in the rotation and stuff. Then usually the coach says that he’ll try not to let that happen again.
Nylander on playing on a line with Auston Matthews against Buffalo:
I think we had a lot of scoring chances. Could have scored a few more. Sometimes that happens. You don’t score. What are you going to do?
Want to build off of that. We’ve had stints together even this season, so I thought it felt pretty good playing together.
Nylander on McKenna replacing Tavares on the power play:
I think it’s still trying to be the same mindset, really. Still trying to build the power play the same way. It’s not like we’re changing anything. Just got another great player out there.
We’ll just try to work our way around it without having John there.
Pete DeBoer on the Islanders’ strong defensive play to start the season (just 16 goals against in seven games):
The goal here was and is to tilt the ice in a positive way. You have to defend well enough and create enough offense that you’re on the right side of that equation, and that gives you a chance to win every night. That’s a foundation to win every night.
I think we’ve responded with our defensive numbers, and at the same time, we’ve created enough chances that we’re on the right side of those high-danger chances most nights.
I think that’s the goal: to find that happy medium where you’re creating enough and defending well enough that you give yourself a chance to win every night.
DeBoer on changing his forward lines:
Five-on-five, we’re looking for production, and we have to be a team that gets four lines of scoring. I’ve said that since the day I took this job. We don’t have McDavid and Draisaitl, so we have to get offense from four lines.
I think this gives us the ability to roll four lines out there that have the ability to tilt the ice in a positive way, defend well, create offense, but also stick a goal in the net, which is critical for us.
DeBoer on his deployment of Matthew Schaefer:
As soon as he catches his breath, he goes back out. That’s how you deploy him. He’s that good. He’s a special, special player.
What you learn about him is people gravitate towards him. He’s got a great personality. He’s a great teammate. He’s got great leadership. Mature beyond his years for a young guy. He’s already got a voice in our room. There’s not much else there other than that.
Jim Hiller on his trust in McKenna’s play without the puck:
I would look at his ice time up until the last game, and I would use that as a bit of an indicator. I think he’s played quite a bit.
It’s not only him. Every player has got to get a little bit better on our team without the puck. I think we’re pretty good with it. That’s something we address daily with our entire team.
Hiller on filling the void left by Tavares:
John was playing well, too. That’s a tough one for us, just on the heels of Tanny, too. Those are two veteran players, and we’ve just got to find a way.
I thought Easton Cowan played extremely well in that last game. We got on our heels a little bit in the third period. We didn’t like the result, but Cowboy was the one guy in the third period I thought had a lot of energy. Was still F1 on the forecheck, created a little bit. We’ll probably end up leaning on him just a little more.
Hiller on protecting leads:
First of all, it’s nice to get some. We’ve had to chase from behind before, too. We just weren’t on our toes enough.
We’ll take that as a lesson learned, I hope, as a new team in a third period like that. I hope the next time we’re in that situation, you’ll see us be a little bit more aggressive.
Hiller on Bo Groulx stepping into a third-line role:
He’s been solid enough. He hasn’t typically been a fourth-line player. That hasn’t been his role so far here. In the American League, he had a terrific season. He helped lead them to the Calder Cup.
We’re hoping tonight, a little bit of an elevated role. He’s on the power play. Kind of try to get him in his groove where he played so well at the end of last year with the Marlies. It’s up to him to respond to that.
Hiller on carrying over the defensive work from the win over the Islanders in the second game of the season:
I thought we tracked pretty well, but I thought we tracked pretty well against Buffalo as well. We got away from that a little bit in Vegas, Colorado, Utah. I think we gave up some rush chances. You guys saw that.
We wanted to get back to tracking, which is what we were doing really well, helping our D a little bit more with our forwards. I mentioned that in the morning. Thought we did a really good job of that.
That, I think, is an important element. Just whoever we’re playing, that’s a real focus for us.
Hiller on Easton Cowan earning opportunities in every situation:
Let’s not forget, he’s just a young player here, too. I know we talk about Gavin a lot because of his age, but Easton’s also. Maybe that’s helped him. He’s kind of under the radar a little bit.
He’s now on the penalty kill. He’s on the power play. I think he went out in three-on-three, four-on-four. He’s getting all scenarios, and he’s earned them.
I’ll tell you about him. I talked to him this summer and then in training camp, and I said, “Are you ready? Can you do that?” He said, “Yes, I’m ready for this. I can do this.” “Can you do that?” “Yes, I can do that.”
He has answered the bell at every turn. It’s just great to see, and we’ll see where he goes.
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: By the NumbersSwipe the table to compare teams.
|Category
|Maple Leafs
2026–27 · 8 GP
|Islanders
2026–27 · 7 GP
|Games played
|8
|7
|Record
|3–3–2 [T-15th]
|3–3–1 [T-20th]
|Points percentage
|.500 [T-19th]
|.500 [T-19th]
|Goals for
|28 [T-8th]
|20 [24th]
|Goals against
|27 [T-26th]
|16 [2nd]
|Goals for / game
|3.50 [9th]
|2.86 [22nd]
|Goals against / game
|3.38 [23rd]
|2.29 [3rd]
|Home record
|2–2–1 [T-18th]
|3–1–0 [T-6th]
|Away record
|1–1–1 [T-15th]
|0–2–1 [29th]
|5v5 shot attempts %
|47.9% [23rd]
|49.6% [18th]
|5v5 goals for %
|43.6% [25th]
|61.9% [5th]
|5v5 PDO
|98.0 [24th]
|103.6 [5th]
|Power play
|29.6% [4th]
|18.2% [18th]
|Penalty kill
|96.2% [1st]
|85.2% [10th]
|Head-to-head (2026–27)
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
|Scorer #1
|Auston Matthews6–7–13
|Bo Horvat4–3–7
|Scorer #2
|William Nylander5–7–12
|Matias Maccelli2–4–6
|Scorer #3
|Kirill Marchenko4–5–9
|Matthew Schaefer0–6–6
Maple Leafs Lines
Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|96Jack Roslovic
|34Auston Matthews
|88William Nylander
|2
|53Easton Cowan
|20Nick Paul
|86Kirill Marchenko
|3
|92Gavin McKenna
|15Colton Sissons
|29Bo Groulx
|4
|24Brandon Duhaime
|73Teddy Blueger
|19Zack MacEwen
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|22Jake McCabe
|43Darren Raddysh
|2
|44Morgan Rielly
|28Troy Stecher
|3
|95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|3Nick Blankenburg
|Scratch
|83Marshall Rifai
Goaltenders
|72Sergei Bobrovsky
|Starter
|41Anthony Stolarz
|Backup
Injuries Or Other Absences
|Player
|Status
|91John Tavares
|Week-to-week injury
|8Chris Tanev
|Week-to-week injury
|81Dakota Joshua
|Week-to-week injury
|11Max Domi
|Long-term Injury
New York Islanders Projected Lines
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|63Matias MaccelliMaccelli
|14Bo HorvatHorvat
|21Kyle PalmieriPalmieri
|2
|10Brayden SchennSchenn
|64Calum RitchieRitchie
|38William EklundEklund
|3
|81Ondrej PalatPalat
|44Jean-Gabriel PageauPageau
|11Anthony DuclairDuclair
|4
|51Emil HeinemanHeineman
|53Casey CizikasCizikas
|92Simon HolmstromHolmstrom
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|8Logan StanleyStanley
|48Matthew SchaeferSchaefer
|2
|3Adam PelechPelech
|6Ryan PulockPulock
|3
|4Matthew KesselKessel
|77Tony DeAngeloDeAngelo
Goaltenders
|30Ilya SorokinSorokin
|Starter
|40Semyon VarlamovVarlamov
|Backup