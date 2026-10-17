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Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Islanders, Jim Hiller discussed his conversation with Gavin McKenna after the Buffalo game, John Tavares’ injury, Easton Cowan’s growing responsibilities, and the need to play more aggressively when protecting a lead.

What was your conversation with Gavin McKenna like? What was your message coming off the other day?

Hiller: It was a good conversation, like Gavin and I have had since I’ve met him. He’s a really interesting guy. I just love his personality. He’s got great confidence. He knows how good he is. He knows how great he’s going to be. We just had another good conversation.

After the game, you said McKenna should’ve gotten him out there in the third…

Hiller: I don’t know if I was that dramatic.

When you look back, why do you think that didn’t happen?

Hiller: I had a couple of opportunities to do that and thought about it, for sure. In that moment, I made a decision to go a different direction for different reasons. Then, like I said, now he’s sat forever. Didn’t want to put him in a bad spot after that.

Where is your trust level with McKenna’s play without the puck?

Hiller: I would look at his ice time up until the last game, and I would use that as a bit of an indicator. I think he’s played quite a bit.

It’s not only him. Every player has got to get a little bit better on our team without the puck. I think we’re pretty good with it. That’s something we address daily with our entire team.

With John Tavares week-to-week, how hard will it be to fill that void?

Hiller: John was playing well, too. That’s a tough one for us, just on the heels of Tanny, too. Those are two veteran players, and we’ve just got to find a way.

I thought Easton Cowan played extremely well in that last game. We got on our heels a little bit in the third period. We didn’t like the result, but Cowboy was the one guy in the third period who I thought had a lot of energy, was still F1 on the forecheck, and created a little bit. We’ll probably end up leaning on him just a little more.

Is it more long-term with John? Is it more weeks?

Hiller: Week-to-week. Whatever that means. I don’t know. Hopefully, that means two. Week-to-week sounds like at least two, by my math.

Nick Paul said he thinks he can provide more than he has been. Where would you like to see an uptick in his game?

Hiller: He might be being a little bit hard on himself. He’s one of those guys who does so many things that don’t necessarily end up on the scoresheet: faceoffs, the penalty kill, forecheck. There are a lot of won battles on the walls and in the D zone.

I’m happy he has high expectations for his game, but he provides a lot for us in a lot of different areas. Him and Sissons are very similar that way.

What do you see as the biggest challenge in protecting your leads?

Hiller: First of all, it’s nice to get some. We’ve had to chase from behind before, too.

We just weren’t on our toes enough. We’ll take that as a lesson learned, I hope, as a new team in a third period like that. I hope the next time we’re in that situation, you’ll see us be a little bit more aggressive.

Do you feel fatigue was a factor at the end of that game, coming off the trip?

Hiller: I don’t want to look at that. You guys can do the math on the schedule, the travel, and all that.

For me, that’s a game we’ve got to close out, and we’ve got to play better in the third period. We didn’t really give up that much, but they found the back of the net on some good looks. That’s just on us.

What have you seen from Groulx’s game, and what do you want to see from him in an elevated role?

Hiller: He’s been solid enough. He hasn’t typically been a fourth-line player. That’s been his role so far here.

In the American League, he had a terrific season. He helped lead them to the Calder Cup. We’re hoping tonight, with a little bit of an elevated role—he’s on the power play—to get him in his groove where he played so well at the end of last year with the Marlies. It’s up to him to respond to that.

What can you take away defensively from the last game against the Islanders and bring into this one?

Hiller: I thought we tracked pretty well, but I thought we tracked pretty well against Buffalo as well.

We got away from that a little bit in Vegas, Colorado, and Utah. We gave up some rush chances. You guys saw that.

We wanted to get back to tracking, which is what we were doing really well, helping our D a little bit more with our forwards. I mentioned that in the morning. I thought we did a really good job of that.

That’s an important element. Whoever we’re playing, that’s a real focus for us.

You mentioned wanting to lean on Easton more. Is he becoming someone who can provide value in multiple situations over the course of a game?

Hiller: Now he’s on the power play. Let’s not forget, he’s just a young player here, too. I know we talk about Gavin a lot because of his age, but Easton’s also [a young player]. Maybe that’s helped him. He’s kind of under the radar a little bit.

He’s now on the penalty kill. He’s on the power play. I think he went out in three-on-three, four-on-four. He’s getting all scenarios, and he’s earned them.

I’ll tell you about him. I talked to him this summer and then in training camp, and I said, “Are you ready? Can you do that?” He said, “Yes, I’m ready for this. I can do this.”

“Can you do that?” “Yes, I can do that.”

He has answered the bell at every turn. It’s just great to see, and we’ll see where he goes.