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Ahead of the game in Columbus, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the emotions surrounding Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies facing their former teams, Marchenko’s recent play, Easton Cowan’s development, and Marshall Rifai entering the lineup.

How much extra emotion do you expect in the first game since the trade involving Marchenko and Knies?

Hiller: There’ll be some. You can’t get around it. We’ve just got to try to manage it the best way.

Kniesy was a great Leaf. He has lots of good friends in there, lots of respect for him. There’ll be some of that.

Of course, Kirill had a great time while he was here, and we’re happy he’s ours. I’m sure Columbus is happy they’ve got Knies.

What have you made of Kirill’s game over the last couple of games?

Hiller: He had the big game against Buffalo, right? That was terrific. The last two games, he’s had some really good chances that haven’t fallen for him. [The goalie’s name is unclear in the transcript] made two big saves off him.

He’s a goal scorer. When they start going in consistently, then he’ll probably find his way a little better.

How do you think Kirill will handle the atmosphere tonight? Have you talked to him about it?

Hiller: Not much, no. He’s a Maple Leaf now, and we’ve got him. However it goes, he’s with us, and we have his back. He’s just got to go out and play the best he can.

Have you thought about giving Gavin a try with Auston?

Hiller: I have tried him with Auston from time to time. That’s always there. It’s always an option for us.

I’m sure there’ll be a day in his future that he starts with Auston someday, which is probably what you’re looking for. It just won’t be tonight.

When you moved Kirill down, did giving him the opportunity to drive play provide a little more freedom?

Hiller: There could be. When you play with a guy like Auston, although Auston doesn’t demand it, there’s a little pressure to get him the puck. That’s just human nature. I think we’d all feel that way a little bit.

Sometimes, you get relieved of that pressure, and you can go again. There’ll be times when Kirill goes back with Auston. I’m sure of that. But for now, we like what it looks like.

Having watched tape of Easton Cowan last year, is there something he’s doing this year that really jumps out?

Hiller: I did watch tape. A lot of people have said he’s just physically matured, I think is one, and probably emotionally, too.

These are just young guys. To play in the NHL last year like he did and contribute is pretty amazing. It’s hard to do. Sometimes, we take that for granted, just how difficult that is at a young age.

We expect people to mature as they go. From what I’ve understood, he’s taken a massive step that way.

He wants to be a hockey player. Like I said, I’ve had a lot of conversations with him, and he’s stuck to what he said. He’s earned a lot of trust from the coaches.

What have those conversations been like with Easton?

Hiller: I’ll keep them between us, but he has a vision for himself and where he thinks he can take his career and what he wants that to look like. We’re in alignment with what he’s capable of. He has a high ceiling.

Any lineup changes tonight?

Hiller: Rif will jump in for Blanky. We’ve been meaning to get him in. It’s been a while. We called him up, and we want to get him in there and see what he can do.

Is there anything you’re looking for him to build on from his first game?

Hiller: He was fine that game. He might play a few more minutes. We had seven that night, six tonight. Let’s just see.

Again, another young guy who paid his dues in the minors, won a championship. We have to give these guys some opportunity.

Did Stolarz go early to Columbus, or did he travel with you?

Hiller: He traveled with us.