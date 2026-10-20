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Three weeks after the trade to Columbus, Matthew Knies discussed the shock of his trade from Toronto, settling into life in Columbus, and facing Auston Matthews and his former Maple Leafs teammates for the first time.

The smile says a lot. Have you had this day circled? What are your feelings on the morning of a game that will likely have a lot of electricity?

Knies: It’s fun. It’s hard to take it like every other game, but that’s the mindset you have to have, just to stay focused. Focus on the guys in my locker room, and that’s about it.

What do you anticipate it will be like at game time, seeing and running into old teammates and friends?

Knies: It’s a little different. I’ve never experienced something like this, just looking across and seeing a lot of familiar faces. A lot of guys will tell you there are really no friends on the ice until after. Hopefully, I’ll get to chat and say hi to some of the guys and wish them well. I didn’t get to talk to a lot of the guys with how abruptly everything happened. I’m excited to see those guys I didn’t get to call or talk to and just wish them well.

You said once training camp started, you felt like you were in Toronto for good. How did you feel on the day the trade happened?

Knies: We were coming home from practice. Got home kind of like a normal day, started to feel my phone buzz a little bit, and then it all happened within an hour.

I was pretty shocked, with the talks I’d had with a lot of you guys going into training camp, playing through all the preseason games. Just the timing of it all, that’s what shocked me about it. But like we talked about in the summer, it just came up over and over. It just felt like it was something they needed to do. I’m here now, and that’s all I have to worry about.

Is there extra motivation to beat the Leafs because they traded you?

Knies: There’s motivation to win every game. Every game matters right now. We’re trying to get back in the win column, and that’s really it. It’d be good to beat these guys, but again, take it like every other game.

John Chayka said he apologized when he called you about all the noise surrounding you. How did you feel about the way things ended with the Leafs?

Knies: I wish I could’ve experienced my time there a little bit longer, but it happens. Things like that happen.

I was excited to get an opportunity here. A lot of young guys to play with, a good core, one of the best defensemen in the league. It’s a fun place to be, a fun group of guys. I was pretty fortunate to get here.

We’re just going to try to get off on the right foot here. We’re not playing our best hockey right now, but I think it’ll show in the next few games here.

Now that you’re away from the noise, have you been able to settle in and get into a rhythm in Columbus?

Knies: A little bit. It takes some time to settle in, really. Just moving so far away, a different conference—sorry, different division—little things like that. It takes some time to settle in.

I’m getting used to it, getting used to the guys here. A lot of staff, a lot of people helping me, a lot of hands-on to get me feeling as comfortable as possible as quickly as possible.

It’ll take some time, but I’m slowly getting there.

How is the chemistry developing with Fantilli and Johnson, and what do the next steps look like?

Knies: It’s growing. It takes some time, takes some repetition, takes some practices. Our communication is getting better. We’re finding each other in good areas. We’ve just got to capitalize, right? He’s had a lot of great chances, and so have I. It’s just about putting the puck in the back of the net.

Zach Werenski said you’re a funny guy in the room and your personality is starting to come out. How much does that help as you find your fit with the guys?

Knies: Just spending more time with the guys. We’ve only had two road games so far, so the more we can get on the road with some of the guys and really spend time, whether it’s on the plane or going to dinners or stuff like that, that’s going to help me and make me feel a lot more comfortable around the guys.

But they’re super welcoming. A lot of talkative guys in there, a lot of loudmouths in there. It’s not quiet, and I love it like that.

What will it be like to face Auston Matthews for the first time?

Knies: It’s not going to be easy. It’ll be pretty interesting, playing alongside him for three years and now playing across from him. It’s different.

It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun. I think he’ll say the same thing, in the sense that it’s not going to be easy against each other. We’ll see. I’ll let you know after the game how it goes.

Will this be a career high for you in money on the board?

Knies: Most likely. These guys are pretty aggressive on there, so most likely.

You thought you would be in Toronto, and you’ve mentioned it takes time to adjust. What don’t we see about how difficult that adjustment is and what you have to go through?

Knies: Last night was my first night out of the hotel in Columbus. It feels like I’ve been on the road for quite a while now. First home-cooked meal in a while.

You don’t really think about that kind of stuff when you get traded, just how long it takes to get all of your belongings over here and get my parents situated to be able to come watch the games, and family and friends, really.

This was my first time driving to the game, too. Finding the parking lot, finding my spot, little things like that… It takes some time.

I know we’re only seven games in, but it’s been quite a while since I got to do that. It’s a long road, but again, getting more settled. A lot of guys, a lot of people to help me. It’s been good.

What is your favorite memory of playing in Toronto?

Knies: Probably when I first came up, JT’s overtime winner against Tampa. That was probably the most exciting thing.

Just being a part of that for the first time, that was so crazy for me. That playoff run was so cool. That was probably number one.

Do you have a message for Leafs fans about what you felt from them over the years in Toronto?

Knies: A lot of love. Obviously, a crazy big fan base. It’s a big hockey market, and everyone wants to win there.

I wish them the best. I love those guys on that side. I care a lot about those guys.

But I’ve got to turn the page a little bit now and focus on the guys here, focus on winning, focus on separating myself from them.