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A small fortune is on the board in both dressing rooms for the Marchenko vs. Knies Bowl tonight in Columbus (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on the emotions surrounding Marchenko and Knies facing their former teams:

There’ll be some. You can’t get around it. We’ve just got to try to manage it the best way. Kniesy was a great Leaf. He has lots of good friends in there, lots of respect for him. There’ll be some of that. Of course, Kirill had a great time while he was here, and we’re happy he’s ours. I’m sure Columbus is happy they’ve got Knies.

Hiller on Marchenko’s recent play:

He had the big game against Buffalo, right? That was terrific. The last two games, he’s had some really good chances that haven’t fallen for him. . He’s a goal scorer. When they start going in consistently, then he’ll probably find his way a little better.

Hiller on Marchenko handling the atmosphere in Columbus:

He’s a Maple Leaf now, and we’ve got him. However it goes, he’s with us, and we have his back. He’s just got to go out and play the best he can.

Hiller on the possibility of playing McKenna with Matthews:

I have tried him with Auston from time to time. That’s always there. It’s always an option for us. I’m sure there’ll be a day in his future that he starts with Auston someday, which is probably what you’re looking for. It just won’t be tonight.

Hiller on whether playing away from Matthews gives Marchenko more freedom to drive play:

There could be. When you play with a guy like Auston, although Auston doesn’t demand it, there’s a little pressure to get him the puck. That’s just human nature. I think we’d all feel that way a little bit. Sometimes, you get relieved of that pressure, and you can go again. There’ll be times when Kirill goes back with Auston. I’m sure of that. But for now, we like what it looks like.

Hiller on Cowan’s development since last season:

I did watch tape. A lot of people have said he’s just physically matured, I think is one, and probably emotionally, too. These are just young guys. To play in the NHL last year like he did and contribute is pretty amazing. It’s hard to do. Sometimes, we take that for granted, just how difficult that is at a young age. We expect people to mature as they go. From what I’ve understood, he’s taken a massive step that way. He wants to be a hockey player. Like I said, I’ve had a lot of conversations with him, and he’s stuck to what he said. He’s earned a lot of trust from the coaches.

Hiller on Marshall Rifai replacing Blankenburg in the lineup:

Rif will jump in for Blanky. We’ve been meaning to get him in. It’s been a while. We called him up, and we want to get him in there and see what he can do.

Hiller on what he wants to see from Rifai after his first game:

He was fine that game. He might play a few more minutes. We had seven that night, six tonight. Let’s just see. Again, another young guy who paid his dues in the minors, won a championship. We have to give these guys some opportunity.

Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness on the challenge posed by Matthews and the Leafs’ offense:

I haven’t watched him a lot until I watched last night. Their power play came through last night. The kid scored a nice power-play goal. Matthews had a nice power-play goal. I was telling Judy—poor Judy, she has to watch all these games with me—I said, “Judy, this game should be 4-1, 5-1 for Toronto right now,” after the second. Some of those chances don’t show up on the score. They hit the crossbar. They flipped it over the net. They had all kinds of Grade-A’s in front of their net. Very impressed with their offense. Regardless, they didn’t get an even-strength goal until the empty-netter. Don’t be fooled by that. I thought they created an awful lot of offense in the zone. We’re going to have to really tighten up around our net front and spend as little time in our zone as possible. They’ve got a lot of highly skilled players, and it starts with Matthews, for sure. But Nylander, man, he’s playing great. He is flying out there. Of course, Marshy, we know what he’s capable of doing as well. It’s going to be up to us to shut those guys down as much as we can. But if you let them spend time in our zone, they’re going to make those plays, and then we’re going to need Jet to come up big.

Bowness on managing the emotions of former teammates facing one another:

As coaches, we keep our focus on the process. There’s a lot of noise. We get that. If you start worrying about that, that’s a distraction. We’re all well aware of it. We deal with it. Both teams are going to deal with it, but we’re trying to keep our guys dialed in on what we have to do to win the hockey game. The rest of that stuff will take care of itself. I’m also hoping the loss in Minnesota keeps us sharp as well. We played an outstanding game against the Rangers, just not as sharp against Minnesota. I think that’s more important to us. That should bring our focus, regardless of who we play tonight. Knies and Marshy, we get that.

Bowness on the next level of Matthew Knies’ game:

It’s a good question. I think there’s a lot more there, for sure. We’re still feeling him out a little bit. I know he killed penalties. I talked to Chief about him, and Chief said he used him a lot as a penalty killer. I think we could get him a little bit more involved with that, which would give him a few more minutes. But until he gets completely comfortable—we’re doing a couple of things differently than Toronto did, and sometimes I see him lapsing into that. “Okay, that’s not how we do it here.” We have to help him. That’s our job as coaches, to help him through that. Then we’ll have a better feel. Listen, I’ve always been a fan of his, so I think there’s more to the upside. I do.

Bowness on the chemistry between Knies, Fantilli, and Johnson:

They’re getting chances. I think they’re on the cusp of going on a little bit of a run here. If they weren’t getting those chances, you’re saying, “Okay, where’s the chemistry?” But we are seeing it. We are seeing them read off each other. They had some good looks the other night that hit a stick, so they don’t end up as a quality chance. But in our books, we’re more interested in: Are they reading off each other? Are they making plays? The chemistry is there, and it’s going to come. Sometimes, you make good plays, and it doesn’t actually end up in a chance for, but you can see what the thought process was, what the intent was. We’re liking what we’re seeing.

Bowness on the anticipated atmosphere in Columbus:

Listen, I love it here. Great fan base, great atmosphere here. The cannon wakes everybody up, right? Start the game, here we go, boom. It’s always a great atmosphere here, and that’ll be a little bit more tonight, probably.

Matthew Knies on his emotions ahead of facing the Leafs:

It’s fun. It’s hard to take it like every other game, but that’s the mindset you have to have, just to stay focused. Focus on the guys in my locker room, and that’s about it. It’s a little different. I’ve never experienced something like this, just looking across and seeing a lot of familiar faces. A lot of guys will tell you there are really no friends on the ice until after. Hopefully, I’ll get to chat and say hi to some of the guys and wish them well. I didn’t get to talk to a lot of the guys with how abruptly everything happened. I’m excited to see those guys I didn’t get to call or talk to and just wish them well.

Knies on whether being traded provides extra motivation to beat Toronto:

There’s motivation to win every game. Every game matters right now. We’re trying to get back in the win column, and that’s really it. It’d be good to beat these guys, but again, take it like every other game.

Knies on how his time with the Leafs ended:

I wish I could’ve experienced my time there a little bit longer, but it happens. Things like that happen. I was excited to get an opportunity here. A lot of young guys to play with, a good core, one of the best defensemen in the league. It’s a fun place to be, a fun group of guys. I was pretty fortunate to get here. We’re just going to try to get off on the right foot here. We’re not playing our best hockey right now, but I think it’ll show in the next few games here.

Knies on facing Auston Matthews for the first time:

It’s not going to be easy. It’ll be pretty interesting, playing alongside him for three years and now playing across from him. It’s different. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun. I think he’ll say the same thing, in the sense that it’s not going to be easy against each other. We’ll see. I’ll let you know after the game how it goes.

Knies on whether this will be a career high for money on the board:

Most likely. These guys are pretty aggressive on there, so most likely.

Knies on his favourite memory of playing in Toronto:

Probably when I first came up, JT’s overtime winner against Tampa. That was probably the most exciting thing. Just being a part of that for the first time, that was so crazy for me. That playoff run was so cool. That was probably number one.

Knies on his message to Leafs fans:

A lot of love. Obviously, a crazy big fan base. It’s a big hockey market, and everyone wants to win there. I wish them the best. I love those guys on that side. I care a lot about those guys. But I’ve got to turn the page a little bit now and focus on the guys here, focus on winning, focus on separating myself from them.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 10 GP Blue Jackets

2026–27 · 7 GP Games played 10 7 Record 4–4–2 [T-13th] 3–4–0 [T-28th] Points percentage .500 [T-20th] .429 [26th] Goals for 32 [T-9th] 17 [T-29th] Goals against 32 [26th] 23 [T-7th] Goals for / game 3.20 [T-11th] 2.43 [26th] Goals against / game 3.20 [19th] 3.29 [21st] Home record 3–3–1 [T-20th] 3–2–0 [T-15th] Away record 1–1–1 [T-13th] 0–2–0 [T-31st] 5v5 shot attempts % 47.2% [24th] 47.4% [23rd] 5v5 goals for % 40.9% [25th] 52.2% [15th] 5v5 PDO 97.0 [24th] 101.5 [10th] Power play 28.6% [5th] 11.8% [30th] Penalty kill 96.9% [1st] 68.0% [29th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–1 2–0–1 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 7–9–16 Charlie Coyle 0–6–6 Scorer #2 William Nylander 5–8–13 Zach Werenski 0–6–6 Scorer #3 Kirill Marchenko 4–6–10 Kent Johnson 4–1–5 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 3–4–7 Cole Sillinger 3–2–5 Scorer #5 John Tavares 2–5–7 Matthew Knies 2–2–4

Toronto vs. Columbus - October 20 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 70 Artur Akhtyamov Akhtyamov i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS 2 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 1.60 PTS/GP 54.1% FO% 21:39 TOI/GP 17:01 EVTOI/GP 4:15 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 44.7% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 8:48 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:19 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 63.0% FO% 15:07 TOI/GP 12:11 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 3 G 4 A 7 PTS -2 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 50.6% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 15:07 TOI/GP 13:30 EVTOI/GP 1:04 PPTOI/GP 0:33 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -5 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 43.1% 5v5 CF% 30.0% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 14:06 TOI/GP 11:31 EVTOI/GP 2:35 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -3 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 50.7% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 36.4% FO% 16:38 TOI/GP 15:13 EVTOI/GP 1:23 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -3 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.6% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 18:36 TOI/GP 14:37 EVTOI/GP 3:59 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 45.7% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 41.6% FO% 16:05 TOI/GP 12:54 EVTOI/GP 0:55 PPTOI/GP 2:15 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 45.7% FO% 12:05 TOI/GP 9:16 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:47 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.4% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:20 TOI/GP 7:31 EVTOI/GP 1:49 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 5 G 8 A 13 PTS -4 +/- 3.1 SOG/GP 44.3% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 1.30 PTS/GP 35.7% FO% 20:39 TOI/GP 16:13 EVTOI/GP 4:07 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 47.3% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 25.0% FO% 6:38 TOI/GP 6:38 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 5 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 24:11 TOI/GP 19:01 EVTOI/GP 4:17 PPTOI/GP 0:53 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 40.6% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 20:10 TOI/GP 16:16 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 3:48 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 33.3% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 8:39 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 4 A 4 PTS -6 +/- 1.4 SOG/GP 47.5% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 19:23 TOI/GP 17:17 EVTOI/GP 1:10 PPTOI/GP 0:55 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 13:25 TOI/GP 12:45 EVTOI/GP 0:36 PPTOI/GP 0:04 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Marshall Rifai 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:52 TOI/GP 15:20 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 1:27 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 10 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.10 PTS/GP 18:02 TOI/GP 15:06 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:53 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 2 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 3.32 GAA .875 SV%

× 70 Maple Leafs player card Artur Akhtyamov 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 176 lb Age: 24 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.