In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli break down the Maple Leafs’ 5-4-2 start, the encouraging performances from Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic, and Easton Cowan, Gavin McKenna’s response to adversity, the team’s defensive question marks, Jim Hiller’s lineup decisions through 11 games, and much more.
Episode Topics
- General thoughts about this Leafs team through 11 games (5-4-2) and the Leafs’ win in Columbus (1:10)
- Gavin McKenna’s usage and his response to the benching vs. Buffalo (12:00)
- Auston Matthews sitting second in the league in scoring, and Jack Roslovic holding his own on the top line (16:15)
- Easton Cowan’s growth and amazing start to the season (26:30)
- The Leafs’ breakout, their speed up front, and compensating for the weakness on the blue line (38:45)
- Marshall Rifai playing some NHL minutes and the slight dynamic shift with him in the six-man unit (54:00)
- Zack MacEwen chipping in within his role over the last few games, the Leafs’ depth forwards, and their options/competition up front with their forward lines (1:05:00)
- Nick Paul’s value, versatility, and deserving a consistent role on PP2 (1:10:00)
- The areas for improvement at five-on-five, and Jim Hiller’s work behind the bench through 11 games (1:12:25)
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