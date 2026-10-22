Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Rangers, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Jake McCabe avoiding a serious eye injury, Marshall Rifai’s status, Auston Matthews and William Nylander’s growth over their careers, and Easton Cowan’s consistency.

You caught a break with Jake McCabe. Can you run us through what happened?

Hiller: He really got himself a break, right? It was an accident, of course, but anytime the stick gets up underneath the eye, you never know what it’s going to look like. He was fortunate. He’s doing well.

McCabe said he’s noticed some younger players being a little more reckless with their sticks. Is that something you’ve noticed?

Hiller: I haven’t noticed it personally, but the guys on the ice usually understand it better than us. If he says that, then it could be right. But I haven’t noticed it personally.

What do you appreciate about McCabe’s approach and his impact on the team?

Hiller: There are so many things. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s been in the league for a long time, and it’s just all about winning for him. It’s whatever he can do. He obviously doesn’t have to be on the power play. He can block shots, do whatever he has to do to help the team win.

Sometimes, it takes a while for players to get to that stage in their career. He’s been there for a while, but you always really appreciate it when you come across a guy like that.

We saw Marshall Rifai leave the morning skate. Is he okay?

Hiller: Not sure. He’s dealing with something, so we’re going to have to wait and see on that.

Auston Matthews has been playing at a high level all year, but the puck is going in now. What stands out when he’s on one of these tears?

Hiller: I’ll bring it back to the first day of camp. He’s just been so consistent. He’s skated from the first day of camp. That’s what I’ve noticed.

To start the season, he played really well, didn’t score a lot of goals, and it didn’t change. He just kept skating and skating.

He’s going to score. We know that. He’s a world-class goal scorer. I don’t think he’s doing anything different since the first day he showed up. It’s just all been really good. When you do those things, it’s just a matter of time when you have that type of talent.

You coached Matthews when he was young, watched him from afar, and now you’re back. What is it like to see his development?

Hiller: It feels so good. I’m just so happy for him. You hope a player matures at that rate. You can see what he can become beyond his physical gifts. You see the rest of it: the leadership, the maturity, the caring, the thoughtfulness.

They’re not our kids, but when you see them grow into that, you’re just really happy for them. You just really feel good. He’s getting everything he’s deserved.

What about William Nylander and his start to the season? How is he different as a player this time around?

Hiller: One thing with Willy: He was always a great offensive player. I spent a lot of time with him, among other coaches, just talking about play without the puck and how the game works offensively and defensively.

What I see now: Willy understands the game very well. He understands both sides of the puck. He’s got a really good grasp of how the game works, how he fits into the game when he’s playing well. That part of it is not really a discussion with him anymore. That’s really positive, too.

After your offseason conversations with Easton Cowan, what has allowed him to execute beyond your expectations?

Hiller: The interesting part of that conversation is, before I told him what my expectations were for him, he told me what his expectations were for himself. I thought that was really important because he had a better picture than I did. He knew what he could do more so than I did, and he’s done that. That’s an important distinction.

The hardest thing for the young player is to be able to do that Monday night and Tuesday night and Thursday night and Saturday night. So far this year, there have been a couple of little dips, but let’s be honest: He’s been very, very consistent, and we know what the game looks like. That’s the biggest part of it, to be able to do it night after night.

Why do you think the Rangers have been able to get off to a good start despite missing their starting goaltender?

Hiller: I don’t know. I haven’t watched them a ton. I’ve been pretty focused here. We’ve had a pretty busy start to our season, but they’re a good team.

I really like the additions. I think they made their blue line better this summer. I know a couple of those players, coached them before, so that’s a big part of it. You firm up your blue line a little bit. The goalie’s playing well despite the star being out.

When you’re playing well, you’re feeling good, and you’re winning games, you’re a tough opponent. That’s what they are tonight.

Do you know yet if John Tavares and Chris Tanev are coming on the road tomorrow?

Hiller: I don’t know that 100% yet.

Toronto vs. NYR - October 22

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
286Kirill Marchenko 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 28Troy Stecher
383Marshall Rifai 95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Scratch3Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
8Chris Tanev Week-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 8G 10A 18PTS 5+/- 3.0SOG/GP
51.8%5v5 CF% 58.8%5v5 GF% 1.64PTS/GP 53.1%FO%
21:15TOI/GP16:37EVTOI/GP4:15PPTOI/GP0:22PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
42.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:19TOI/GP7:50EVTOI/GP0:08PPTOI/GP0:21PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 0A 0PTS -1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
42.7%5v5 CF% 0.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:23TOI/GP9:01EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:20PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
46.2%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.45PTS/GP 63.2%FO%
15:03TOI/GP11:58EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:01PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 4G 6A 10PTS 1+/- 2.1SOG/GP
50.1%5v5 CF% 52.9%5v5 GF% 0.91PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
14:59TOI/GP13:12EVTOI/GP1:11PPTOI/GP0:36PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 3G 3A 6PTS -5+/- 1.8SOG/GP
41.6%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.55PTS/GP
14:00TOI/GP11:17EVTOI/GP2:43PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 4G 5A 9PTS 0+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.0%5v5 CF% 56.2%5v5 GF% 0.82PTS/GP 37.5%FO%
16:33TOI/GP15:02EVTOI/GP1:28PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 5G 6A 11PTS -3+/- 2.6SOG/GP
49.8%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
18:40TOI/GP14:39EVTOI/GP4:01PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 2G 3A 5PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
44.8%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.45PTS/GP 42.4%FO%
16:09TOI/GP12:50EVTOI/GP0:52PPTOI/GP2:27PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 0A 0PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
40.2%5v5 CF% 28.5%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 46.3%FO%
12:26TOI/GP9:22EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS -1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
27.5%5v5 CF% 0.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
9:04TOI/GP7:05EVTOI/GP1:54PPTOI/GP0:05PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 6G 9A 15PTS -2+/- 3.0SOG/GP
43.8%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 1.36PTS/GP 37.5%FO%
20:24TOI/GP15:56EVTOI/GP4:06PPTOI/GP0:22PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 0G 0A 0PTS -2+/- 0.4SOG/GP
47.8%5v5 CF% 0.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
6:21TOI/GP6:21EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 5A 5PTS -2+/- 2.5SOG/GP
46.5%5v5 CF% 41.1%5v5 GF% 0.45PTS/GP
23:50TOI/GP18:37EVTOI/GP4:14PPTOI/GP0:59PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 0A 0PTS -1+/- 0.7SOG/GP
40.5%5v5 CF% 38.4%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
18:43TOI/GP15:06EVTOI/GP0:06PPTOI/GP3:31PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 7A 7PTS -4+/- 1.3SOG/GP
47.1%5v5 CF% 45.4%5v5 GF% 0.64PTS/GP
19:41TOI/GP17:12EVTOI/GP1:16PPTOI/GP1:13PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.2SOG/GP
51.3%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.20PTS/GP
13:25TOI/GP12:45EVTOI/GP0:36PPTOI/GP0:04PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 1A 1PTS -2+/- 0.5SOG/GP
51.0%5v5 CF% 41.1%5v5 GF% 0.09PTS/GP
17:27TOI/GP15:20EVTOI/GP0:17PPTOI/GP1:50PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 1A 1PTS 0+/- 0.8SOG/GP
46.7%5v5 CF% 45.0%5v5 GF% 0.09PTS/GP
18:48TOI/GP15:30EVTOI/GP0:06PPTOI/GP3:12PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 3W 1L 0OT/SOL 2.99GAA .898SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2W 3L 2OT/SOL 2.96GAA .902SV%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR