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Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Rangers, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Jake McCabe avoiding a serious eye injury, Marshall Rifai’s status, Auston Matthews and William Nylander’s growth over their careers, and Easton Cowan’s consistency.

You caught a break with Jake McCabe. Can you run us through what happened?

Hiller: He really got himself a break, right? It was an accident, of course, but anytime the stick gets up underneath the eye, you never know what it’s going to look like. He was fortunate. He’s doing well.

McCabe said he’s noticed some younger players being a little more reckless with their sticks. Is that something you’ve noticed?

Hiller: I haven’t noticed it personally, but the guys on the ice usually understand it better than us. If he says that, then it could be right. But I haven’t noticed it personally.

What do you appreciate about McCabe’s approach and his impact on the team?

Hiller: There are so many things. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s been in the league for a long time, and it’s just all about winning for him. It’s whatever he can do. He obviously doesn’t have to be on the power play. He can block shots, do whatever he has to do to help the team win.

Sometimes, it takes a while for players to get to that stage in their career. He’s been there for a while, but you always really appreciate it when you come across a guy like that.

We saw Marshall Rifai leave the morning skate. Is he okay?

Hiller: Not sure. He’s dealing with something, so we’re going to have to wait and see on that.

Auston Matthews has been playing at a high level all year, but the puck is going in now. What stands out when he’s on one of these tears?

Hiller: I’ll bring it back to the first day of camp. He’s just been so consistent. He’s skated from the first day of camp. That’s what I’ve noticed.

To start the season, he played really well, didn’t score a lot of goals, and it didn’t change. He just kept skating and skating.

He’s going to score. We know that. He’s a world-class goal scorer. I don’t think he’s doing anything different since the first day he showed up. It’s just all been really good. When you do those things, it’s just a matter of time when you have that type of talent.

You coached Matthews when he was young, watched him from afar, and now you’re back. What is it like to see his development?

Hiller: It feels so good. I’m just so happy for him. You hope a player matures at that rate. You can see what he can become beyond his physical gifts. You see the rest of it: the leadership, the maturity, the caring, the thoughtfulness.

They’re not our kids, but when you see them grow into that, you’re just really happy for them. You just really feel good. He’s getting everything he’s deserved.

What about William Nylander and his start to the season? How is he different as a player this time around?

Hiller: One thing with Willy: He was always a great offensive player. I spent a lot of time with him, among other coaches, just talking about play without the puck and how the game works offensively and defensively.

What I see now: Willy understands the game very well. He understands both sides of the puck. He’s got a really good grasp of how the game works, how he fits into the game when he’s playing well. That part of it is not really a discussion with him anymore. That’s really positive, too.

After your offseason conversations with Easton Cowan, what has allowed him to execute beyond your expectations?

Hiller: The interesting part of that conversation is, before I told him what my expectations were for him, he told me what his expectations were for himself. I thought that was really important because he had a better picture than I did. He knew what he could do more so than I did, and he’s done that. That’s an important distinction.

The hardest thing for the young player is to be able to do that Monday night and Tuesday night and Thursday night and Saturday night. So far this year, there have been a couple of little dips, but let’s be honest: He’s been very, very consistent, and we know what the game looks like. That’s the biggest part of it, to be able to do it night after night.

Why do you think the Rangers have been able to get off to a good start despite missing their starting goaltender?

Hiller: I don’t know. I haven’t watched them a ton. I’ve been pretty focused here. We’ve had a pretty busy start to our season, but they’re a good team.

I really like the additions. I think they made their blue line better this summer. I know a couple of those players, coached them before, so that’s a big part of it. You firm up your blue line a little bit. The goalie’s playing well despite the star being out.

When you’re playing well, you’re feeling good, and you’re winning games, you’re a tough opponent. That’s what they are tonight.

Do you know yet if John Tavares and Chris Tanev are coming on the road tomorrow?

Hiller: I don’t know that 100% yet.

Toronto vs. NYR - October 22 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i GTD 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 5 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 58.8% 5v5 GF% 1.64 PTS/GP 53.1% FO% 21:15 TOI/GP 16:37 EVTOI/GP 4:15 PPTOI/GP 0:22 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:23 TOI/GP 9:01 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:20 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.45 PTS/GP 63.2% FO% 15:03 TOI/GP 11:58 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:01 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS 1 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 50.1% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.91 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 14:59 TOI/GP 13:12 EVTOI/GP 1:11 PPTOI/GP 0:36 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -5 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 41.6% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.55 PTS/GP 14:00 TOI/GP 11:17 EVTOI/GP 2:43 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS 0 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.0% 5v5 CF% 56.2% 5v5 GF% 0.82 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 16:33 TOI/GP 15:02 EVTOI/GP 1:28 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -3 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 18:40 TOI/GP 14:39 EVTOI/GP 4:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.8% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.45 PTS/GP 42.4% FO% 16:09 TOI/GP 12:50 EVTOI/GP 0:52 PPTOI/GP 2:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 40.2% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 46.3% FO% 12:26 TOI/GP 9:22 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 27.5% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 7:05 EVTOI/GP 1:54 PPTOI/GP 0:05 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 6 G 9 A 15 PTS -2 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 43.8% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 1.36 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 20:24 TOI/GP 15:56 EVTOI/GP 4:06 PPTOI/GP 0:22 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 6:21 TOI/GP 6:21 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 5 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.45 PTS/GP 23:50 TOI/GP 18:37 EVTOI/GP 4:14 PPTOI/GP 0:59 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 40.5% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 18:43 TOI/GP 15:06 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 3:31 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 7 A 7 PTS -4 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 19:41 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 1:16 PPTOI/GP 1:13 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 13:25 TOI/GP 12:45 EVTOI/GP 0:36 PPTOI/GP 0:04 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Marshall Rifai 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 51.0% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.09 PTS/GP 17:27 TOI/GP 15:20 EVTOI/GP 0:17 PPTOI/GP 1:50 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 45.0% 5v5 GF% 0.09 PTS/GP 18:48 TOI/GP 15:30 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 3:12 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 3 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 2.99 GAA .898 SV%