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The Maple Leafs are hoping to put together their first three-game winning streak of the season before heading back on the road, but a Rangers team off to a strong start stands in their way (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Jake McCabe on the high stick he took to the eye area in Columbus:

Certainly, there was panic for a couple seconds. I was able to open it up quick and see that I could still see. Paul always takes good care of us, and our training staff and their docs. Just a little bit of swelling right away, obviously, and yesterday, but it feels a lot better today.

McCabe on his frustration with the high stick:

A little bit. I’ll be honest. I think guys can take better care of their sticks, for sure. But obviously, it’s an accident. I’m not going to fault him for that. Just a general consensus, I’ve gotten a couple high sticks the last three, four games, and they seem to be from younger players. Keep your stick down.

McCabe on the defense stepping up without Chris Tanev:

Guys are stepping in. Marshall steps in the other night, scores his first goal, playing with five D most of the night, too, which I think is probably great for him. Oftentimes, when you get called up and maybe you’re only getting 10, 12 minutes, it’s a little bit harder to get in the game. I was happy to see him getting a regular shift and playing close to 20. It’s great for his confidence, and I thought he played really well. Blanky’s stepping in, and he’s been great. Me and Stetch hopping over the boards first on the penalty kill, I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far. Just trying to keep that thing rolling. In the room, Tanny’s missed as well, but we’ve got a lot of good leaders in here to step up in his absence.

McCabe on facing Lafrenière and the Rangers:

He plays with a lot of pace. He’s got a really good shot, really good release, and just a good offensive mind. Obviously, playing with a ton of confidence. It’s going to be a really good test for us tonight against him and their group in general. They’ve been playing with a lot of confidence this year and have had some success early, so it’s going to be a good matchup.

William Nylander on McCabe’s toughness and what he means to the team:

It’s crazy. Through the years, you’ve seen him go through a lot of things and battle through. To see him back out there today in the morning, and hopefully ready to play tonight, makes you happy. Just his pure competitiveness out there, and every night laying his body on the line for us to win. Just an ultimate leader. Something that you always miss when he’s not in the lineup.

Nylander on whether Matthews is playing at his 70-goal-chase level, and what stands out when Matthews is at his best:

Probably maybe even better than at that point. We’ll see. I think 70 goals is crazy, but just the way he’s playing is about the same, probably. The game just comes to you, and everything just kind of happens. He’s been working hard and skating great out there. The game’s just coming to him..

Nylander on playing with Marchenko:

He was battling (in Columbus). He did a great job battling. It was fun to see. I love playing with him. He thinks the game similarly, and being a righty, and the size that he brings to the table, too… I think our line has been clicking pretty good. Just want to build off of that.

Darren Raddysh on playing against his brother, Taylor:

That’s always good fun, seeing him. Saw him last night. Mom’s in town, so it’s good to see everyone. It’ll be special. He’s been supportive of my decision to come here and what it means to our family. We’ve talked about it for a long time. Both being on the ice here, it’ll be special.

Raddysh on telling his brother the news that he was joining the Leafs:

It was special. We both kind of looked at each other, just like, “Is this actually real? Am I going to do this?” It’s something that we talked about, just me and him. I’m very, very happy with the decision I made.

Raddysh on the possibility of playing with his brother again one day:

We’ve talked about it. We got to play two games in Tampa together. Obviously, we played junior together for three years, and that was pretty special for the whole family. Mom and Dad got to drive to one city instead of two in the OHL. It’d be amazing to play with him, and hopefully maybe we have that opportunity one day. But obviously, he’s on the other team tonight. Like Marchy was saying last game, there are no friends out there. Maybe I’m not going to hit him too hard in the corner, but I’ll definitely be trying my hardest against him.

Raddysh on McCabe’s toughness:

Jake’s a tough character. After I saw the replay of that, I thought, “Oh my God, that didn’t look good.” Seeing him now, I think the doctor helped him out pretty good there. I think it was a pretty bad cut. Jake’s an unbelievable defenseman. He’s played for a long time, and he’s made a great career out of the way he plays. It just shows how tough he is. He’s probably not going to miss a game just from what happened. He’s a great dude.

Raddysh on Matthews’ form:

Auston’s been amazing. From the day he came back from Arizona, he’s been flying. Just the way he’s skating out there, hard on his stick, making plays. He’s back to the Auston I remember when I first came into the league. We were going up against him when he was trying to get 70 that game, last game of the season. It was all hands on deck to try and stop him for that one. That’s vintage Auston, and I’m glad to see he’s back to his old self.

Jim Hiller on the Rangers’ 7-3-1 start:

I haven’t watched them a ton. I’ve been pretty focused here. We’ve had a pretty busy start to our season, but they’re a good team. I really like the additions. I think they made their blue line better this summer. I know a couple of those players, coached them before, so I think that’s a big part of it. You firm up your blue line a little bit. Goalie’s playing well despite the star being out. When you’re playing good, you’re feeling good, you’re winning games, you’re a tough opponent. That’s what they are tonight.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 11 GP Rangers

2026–27 · 11 GP Games played 11 11 Record 5–4–2 [21st] 7–3–1 [9th] Points percentage .545 [21st] .682 [9th] Goals for 38 [T-5th] 33 [T-9th] Goals against 34 [T-23rd] 24 [T-6th] Goals for / game 3.45 [8th] 3.00 [T-17th] Goals against / game 3.09 [17th] 2.18 [3rd] Home record 3–3–1 [T-20th] 6–0–0 [T-1st] Away record 2–1–1 [T-9th] 1–3–1 [26th] 5v5 shot attempts % 46.2% [26th] 46.3% [25th] 5v5 goals for % 44.0% [24th] 54.1% [13th] 5v5 PDO 98.7 [19th] 102.1 [10th] Power play 27.5% [5th] 20.6% [18th] Penalty kill 97.4% [1st] 94.1% [2nd] Head-to-head (2025–26) 2–1–0 1–1–1 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 8–10–18 Alexis Lafrenière 7–6–13 Scorer #2 William Nylander 6–9–15 Adam Fox 0–10–10 Scorer #3 Kirill Marchenko 5–6–11 Mika Zibanejad 2–7–9 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 4–6–10 Gabe Perreault 4–3–7 Scorer #5 Jack Roslovic 4–5–9 J.T. Miller 2–5–7

Toronto vs. NYR - October 22 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i GTD 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 8 G 10 A 18 PTS 5 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 58.8% 5v5 GF% 1.64 PTS/GP 53.1% FO% 21:15 TOI/GP 16:37 EVTOI/GP 4:15 PPTOI/GP 0:22 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:19 TOI/GP 7:50 EVTOI/GP 0:08 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:23 TOI/GP 9:01 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:20 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.45 PTS/GP 63.2% FO% 15:03 TOI/GP 11:58 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:01 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS 1 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 50.1% 5v5 CF% 52.9% 5v5 GF% 0.91 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 14:59 TOI/GP 13:12 EVTOI/GP 1:11 PPTOI/GP 0:36 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -5 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 41.6% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.55 PTS/GP 14:00 TOI/GP 11:17 EVTOI/GP 2:43 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS 0 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.0% 5v5 CF% 56.2% 5v5 GF% 0.82 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 16:33 TOI/GP 15:02 EVTOI/GP 1:28 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -3 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.8% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 18:40 TOI/GP 14:39 EVTOI/GP 4:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 44.8% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.45 PTS/GP 42.4% FO% 16:09 TOI/GP 12:50 EVTOI/GP 0:52 PPTOI/GP 2:27 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 40.2% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 46.3% FO% 12:26 TOI/GP 9:22 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 27.5% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 9:04 TOI/GP 7:05 EVTOI/GP 1:54 PPTOI/GP 0:05 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 6 G 9 A 15 PTS -2 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 43.8% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 1.36 PTS/GP 37.5% FO% 20:24 TOI/GP 15:56 EVTOI/GP 4:06 PPTOI/GP 0:22 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -2 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 6:21 TOI/GP 6:21 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 5 A 5 PTS -2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.45 PTS/GP 23:50 TOI/GP 18:37 EVTOI/GP 4:14 PPTOI/GP 0:59 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 40.5% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 18:43 TOI/GP 15:06 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 3:31 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 7 A 7 PTS -4 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 45.4% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 19:41 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 1:16 PPTOI/GP 1:13 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 5 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 13:25 TOI/GP 12:45 EVTOI/GP 0:36 PPTOI/GP 0:04 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Marshall Rifai 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 51.0% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.09 PTS/GP 17:27 TOI/GP 15:20 EVTOI/GP 0:17 PPTOI/GP 1:50 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 45.0% 5v5 GF% 0.09 PTS/GP 18:48 TOI/GP 15:30 EVTOI/GP 0:06 PPTOI/GP 3:12 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 3 W 1 L 0 OT/SOL 2.99 GAA .898 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season 7 GP 2 W 3 L 2 OT/SOL 2.96 GAA .902 SV%