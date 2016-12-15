Yet another abject road performance from the Toronto Marlies saw them tumble to their tenth defeat in 14 games away from Ricoh Coliseum.

Three of those losses have been handed to them by the Rochester Americans at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester had allowed 18 goals in four straight defeats coming into this Wednesday night tilt, yet Toronto made their hosts look like world beaters at times.

First Period

The opening stages were promising for the Marlies as Kerby Rychel and Andrew Campbell both fully tested Amerks goaltender Linus Ullmark.

The way Toronto handed the Amerks the game opening goal inside five minutes was unforgivable. Justin Holl was carrying the puck out of his zone and saw his pass easily intercepted by Nick Baptiste just outside of the Marlies blue line. The latter played pitch and catch with Cole Schneider, taking Holl out of the play before Baptiste easily beat Karri Ramo.

Two minutes later, Rychel was guilty of an even worse turnover inside his own zone. Justin Bailey was the grateful recipient but was disappointed not to score despite a good save from Ramo.

The turnovers continued for the Marlies, leading to a penalty at the midway mark. Ramo was only forced into making one save while down a man, however, and Toronto almost tied the game up while shorthanded. Colin Greening’s excellent PK work saw him orchestrate his own breakaway, but Ullmark came up with the big save.

Andreas Johnsson drew a penalty for the Marlies back at even strength, but the opportunity went to waste. There were a couple of good early chances after winning the initial faceoff, but the Amerks penalty killers simply outworked Toronto’s powerplay units.

Greening and Kapanen both drew fine saves from Ullmark after great shifts from their respective lines, but Toronto still trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Second Period

In a middle frame that was nothing if not controversial, the Marlies were fortunate to score twice on just five shots.

Toronto held the slight upper hand during an unspectacular first five minutes, but they weren’t able to take advantage of their second powerplay opportunity that came as a result.

Rochester doubled their lead after killing the penalty. Vaclav Karabacek’s deft drop pass found Dan Catenacci, who had three Marlies players in his way. Showing more strength and determination than his opponents, Catenacci worked his way to the left faceoff dot and fired past the glove hand of Ramo.

With his team in the ascendancy, Justin Vaive made an ill-advised decision that backfired just before the midway point of the game — after a needless boarding on Daniel Maggio, the Marlie forward threw some haymakers in his direction, landing a few. Vaive was sent to the box for an extra two minutes.

Toronto controversially got themselves on the board on the ensuing powerplay. A shot from Colin Smith caught the right toe of Ullmark before the puck laid loose in the blue paint. Lindberg was first on the scene and appeared to have kicked the puck into the net. Called a good goal on the ice, the officials right could not overrule the decision with a review system that is only in place to determine whether the puck crossed the line.

Kasperi Kapanen almost tied the game up shortly after but it wouldn’t take long for more controversy to rear its head as Rochester re-established their two-goal lead.

It looked for all the world as though the Amerks had scored a third goal after a terrific shot above Ramo’s right shoulder. Immediately waived off by the officials, the home team and crowd were infuriated. A review was asked for, but it seemed pointless; it was clear to everyone watching that the puck had crossed the line. Why the goal wasn’t allowed remains a mystery.

Rochester resumed play with fire in their belly and Toronto failed to match their intensity. Mike Aviani and Brady Austin combined to tee up Kyle Bonis, who crashed the net like a man possessed. If any one play summed up the chasm between the two teams in this game, it was the third Amerks goal.

A second goal for Toronto looked unlikely until they went on the powerplay with a little over three minutes remaining. Kapanen blasted home a pinpoint shot from the left circle to bring the Marlies within a goal headed into the third.

Third Period

With no explanation given, John Muse replaced Ullmark in net for the start of the final frame, but Toronto failed to really test a cold goaltender. On a penalty kill that carried over from the second period, the Marlies survived despite Ramo giving up one huge rebound.

They were quickly back on the penalty kill, though, as Maggio and Campbell were hauled off within 50 seconds of each other. Rochester was unable to seize a golden opportunity to extend their advantage, but they pulled further ahead within a minute of the penalties expiring.

Comical defending by Toronto afforded space to Rochester’s best offensive players, who promptly made them pay. Cal O’Reilly and Cole Schneider’s 20th and 15th assists of the season allowed Baptiste to score on an easy rebound chance.

Toronto failed to muster any sort of pushback or consistent offense, firing just eight shots through the final period. Ramo was pulled for the majority of the remaining three minutes but it only allowed Baptiste to collect a hat trick and his 14th goal of the season via an empty net tally.

Post Game Notes

– Kasperi Kapanen netted his 13th of the goal of the season, one behind league leader Nick Baptiste.

– Kerby Rychel recorded a pair of secondary powerplay assists and now has eight points his last six games.

– Frederik Gauthier returned from injury, playing on a line with Johnsson and Kapanen.

– It was Karri Ramo’s third start for the Marlies and he still looks nowhere near NHL ready. How long this experiment continues is up for conjecture.

– Toronto has now allowed four-plus goals on the road on six occasions this season.

