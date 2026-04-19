After a disappointing 2025-26 Maple Leafs season, John Tavares discussed the reasons for the team’s failure and his view on his own role in the team’s underwhelming results this year.

From your perspective, where did the season go wrong?

Tavares: We never seemed to get on track the way we needed to. Our game, obviously, just didn’t build and get to the level it needed to be consistently enough to be successful and put itself in a position to make the playoffs. Certainly, with the evolution of our division and the league in general — with how tight and competitive it is — we, unfortunately, didn’t do a good enough job.

I think we all understand the role we play as players, and certainly, I understand the expectations and standards we want to uphold. We didn’t meet those. I have to do a better job. We all know we’re going to have a lot of time to reflect on where we need to get better.

Why do you think the team couldn’t consistently get to the game you wanted to play?

Tavares: It is a great question. It is always hard to pinpoint one thing, but there is no doubt our level of execution and the way we try to build the way we want to play — to build a team identity and what is going to bring success, with everyone on the same page — just didn’t really come together.

It is always hard to pinpoint one thing, but certainly our level of execution, the challenge the league brings on a nightly basis, and the buy-in everyone needs to be on the same page… It’s about doing the things when they’re most difficult and most challenging, sustaining that, and having the fortitude to do what is required on a nightly basis.

As our game went throughout the season, it was a real challenge. We spent a lot of time in our own zone and didn’t have the puck very much. We just didn’t defend, execute, and break out very well. That’s on everyone, starting with myself.

How unlikely did you see it that you would be standing in here today, talking about not making the playoffs?

Tavares: I obviously didn’t foresee that. I am also not naive enough to think it is easy to get to the playoffs or to underestimate the challenge the league brings. Certainly, I think we saw this year — within our division, and league-wide — the teams that have been building for a number of years and where they’re at now as true contenders, with the challenge that brings. It’s not that our division wasn’t always difficult, and it’s always been hard to earn a playoff spot in this league — you’re not naive to that — but to see where we’ve ended up… Coming out of the break, things really got off track for us. That was extremely difficult.

Auston Matthews said that he thinks this season was a one-off. How confident are you that the team can return to the playoffs next year?

Tavares: Very. But we have to go out, prove that, and earn it. We had high expectations this year, and we didn’t come close. The challenge going forward for the group is to regroup and continue to work together to find the areas we need to be better in. Our level of play just has to be much higher.

Craig Berube mentioned goals against as the primary reason for the team’s downfall. Last year, it was a strength of the team. Are you surprised it dropped off the way it did?

Tavares: Yeah, it is disappointing. The leadership and I accept responsibility for that. We have to go out there, compete, and set the standard for the group. For us, as a team, it has to be priority number one, how we defend and check. It is amazing how that part of the game, when it is strong, breeds all of the other things you want to do: controlling play, playing with the puck, creating offense. It has to be substantially better than where it was this year.

It is probably difficult to divorce from the team result, but how do you view your individual season?

Tavares: I think I just have to be more consistent. I had some really good stretches of hockey. I obviously have to continue to look at areas to get better. On the checking and defensive side of things, I was on for too many goals against. Those things obviously frustrate you, but you continue to reflect on where you need to be better. That is obviously a major driving force. I want to continue contributing as I am, but also push for more. I expect a lot of myself. With everything I put into it, I still know and expect I can be a very impactful player for a while.

You played all 82 games this year. What is your appetite to play even more at the Worlds for Canada?

Tavares: I would say things are trending really strongly to participate there. I am just working through a few details with Hockey Canada, but my intention is to go play. I obviously want to be playing for the Stanley Cup, but anytime you get the opportunity to represent your country, certainly at the stage I’m at, I don’t take it lightly. It can only benefit me to go play and help Canada, and also going forward in my career.

How might an opportunity like that help you?

Tavares: It is just a different environment. You’re around different people, and you learn and gain different perspectives. That is not just the case when you are a young player. Even when you’re someone with the experience like me, you are getting into a different environment around different people, and there is always something to learn.

I love to compete and play. Playing for Canada is an amazing honour and something you never take lightly. Obviously, with where you hope to end up in the tournament, they’re pretty competitive, highly intense games that have a lot of meaning to them. That is the hockey you want to be playing.