After a disappointing 2025-26 Maple Leafs season, Matthew Knies discussed his name popping up in trade rumours, the reasons for the team’s failure, and his desire to remain in Toronto.

Where and why did you think the season went off the rails?

Knies: To begin with, I don’t think we put ourselves in a good position at the beginning of the season. We were fighting to get back. Past the Olympic break, I thought we were trying to climb out of it, and we dug ourselves pretty deep there. I don’t think there was any point in the year when we were comfortably in a playoff spot or in a spot that we wanted to be.

Some players have talked about the lack of consistency. Others have mentioned a lack of buy-in into Craig Berube’s systems at times. Why do you think those things were issues?

Knies: That is a hard question for me to answer. We needed to be better. We can’t let up that many goals and expect to win games. Our defensive play, to begin with, was just very subpar. We left our goalies out to dry in a lot of the games. That was a part of it.

Toward the end of the season, I think our ability to generate offense wasn’t there. That kind of ties into the consistency. Not everything was there all the time. At times, we were good defensively, but the offense wasn’t there, and vice versa. We will need to put together all of the pieces next year and completely buy into the system and show that it works. That’s really it.

Are you surprised that defensive play was such an issue after it was such a strength of the team last season?

Knies: I wasn’t expecting to have the plus-minus I do, really (minus 30). I thought we just needed to be better defensively. We just didn’t have that commitment to defending well or defending first before offense. In a lot of games where we were trailing, we found a way to cheat the game a little bit and try to generate offense. That kind of led to us losing more games.

Auston Matthews said he is hopeful this season was a one-off. Do you think the team can return to competitiveness and the playoffs next year?

Knies: 100%. With the talent and the personnel in this locker room, I think that is definitely going to happen. It sucks to say, but with a summer like this, there is time for guys to heal up, get prepared, and get as ready as possible for next season.

When did you initially get hurt, and what can you tell us about the nature of the knee injury?

Knies: It came up earlier in the year. I don’t even know the date. It was pretty early in the season. It was kind of blown out of proportion. I don’t think it was as serious as it was said. It obviously wasn’t comfortable to play with all year, but it didn’t really hinder me from the lineup. I think I only missed three games. I am happy now that I can let it heal up, rest a little bit, and try to come back 100% for next season.

What convinces you that a team led by Auston Matthews and William Nylander can succeed in today’s NHL?

Knies: I mean, I think they are incredible people. I think they’re incredible players. Their success in the regular season, and seeing Auston win a gold medal on the world stage… I think both of those guys are going to be Hall of Fame players, including JT. There is enough in this locker room to get the job done.

You committed to the team long-term last summer. The coach speaks highly of you nearly every day. And then your name popped up in trade rumours. What was that like for you to adjust to?

Knies: Again, it is not in my control. I can just focus on my attitude that I bring to the rink and the work ethic I bring to the rink. That is for the guys upstairs. That is out of my hands.

I’d love to stay here. I love playing here. I think you’ll hear that from everyone in this locker room.

It doesn’t get to me, really. I just have to focus on my game and try to help the team win. That was my only thought this year.

Do you kind of look at it as a compliment that they were trying to turn you into three players in return?

Knies: I wouldn’t look at it as a compliment. I’d look at it as a crappy thing. I don’t want to leave this group of guys. It doesn’t really matter what it was. I wouldn’t want to leave here.

What is the next step in your career now? What will you focus on moving forward?

Knies: I think just getting healthy right now, and then there are parts of my game I can improve. I can play better defensively. I think I can score more. I could say everything I could do better, but it’s just about getting healthy, back to training, and getting prepared for next season.