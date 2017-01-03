Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals – Game #37 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-7, 17th in NHL) vs. Washington Capitals (22-9-5, 7th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Verizon Centre
Watch: TSN4
After five straight wins over teams in the bottom half of the league, the Maple Leafs face a stiff test as they look to make it six consecutive on the road against the streaking Washington Capitals (6-2-2 in L10).
Matchup Stats
|Stat
|Tor
|Was
|Season Series
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|Points
|41
|49
|Record %
|0.569
|0.681
|Home Winning %
|0.611
|0.711
|Away Winning %
|0.5
|0.625
|Shootout Winning %
|0.167
|0.2
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.25
|0.67
|Shot Differential Per Game
|1.08
|2.58
|Hits Per Game
|25
|20.6
|PIM Per Game
|11.1
|8.5
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|11.5
|8.8
|Goals Per Game
|2.97
|2.72
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.33
|2.11
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.61
|0.53
|Shots Per Game
|33.8
|30.6
|Shots Per Goal
|11.4
|11.2
|Team Shooting %
|0.088
|0.089
|Power Play %
|0.196
|0.167
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.72
|2.06
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.14
|1.58
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.5
|0.44
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.75
|28
|Shots Against Per Goal
|12.03
|13.62
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.083
|0.073
|Penalty Kill %
|0.853
|0.873
|Save %
|0.917
|0.927
|Goals Against Average
|2.67
|2.02
|Shutouts
|1
|4
|Opponent Save %
|0.912
|0.911
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.91
|2.68
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Antoine Bibeau
Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)
Washington Capitals Projected Lines
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Justin Williams
Andre Burakovsky – Lars Eller – Brett Connolly
Daniel Winnik – Jay Beagle – Tom Wilson
Defencemen
Karl Alzner – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik – Taylor Chorney
Goaltenders
Starter: Braden Holtby
Backup: Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Nate Schmidt
Injured: None