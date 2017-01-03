Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals – Game #37 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-7, 17th in NHL) vs. Washington Capitals (22-9-5, 7th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Verizon Centre

Watch: TSN4

After five straight wins over teams in the bottom half of the league, the Maple Leafs face a stiff test as they look to make it six consecutive on the road against the streaking Washington Capitals (6-2-2 in L10).

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Tor Was Season Series 1-0-0 0-0-1 Points 41 49 Record % 0.569 0.681 Home Winning % 0.611 0.711 Away Winning % 0.5 0.625 Shootout Winning % 0.167 0.2 Goal Differential Per Game 0.25 0.67 Shot Differential Per Game 1.08 2.58 Hits Per Game 25 20.6 PIM Per Game 11.1 8.5 Opponent PIM Per Game 11.5 8.8 Goals Per Game 2.97 2.72 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.33 2.11 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.61 0.53 Shots Per Game 33.8 30.6 Shots Per Goal 11.4 11.2 Team Shooting % 0.088 0.089 Power Play % 0.196 0.167 Goals Against Per Game 2.72 2.06 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.14 1.58 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.5 0.44 Shots Against Per Game 32.75 28 Shots Against Per Goal 12.03 13.62 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.083 0.073 Penalty Kill % 0.853 0.873 Save % 0.917 0.927 Goals Against Average 2.67 2.02 Shutouts 1 4 Opponent Save % 0.912 0.911 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.91 2.68 Opponent Shutouts 2 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Advertisement



Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak



Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Antoine Bibeau

Scratched: Josh Leivo

Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

Washington Capitals Projected Lines

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Justin Williams

Andre Burakovsky – Lars Eller – Brett Connolly

Daniel Winnik – Jay Beagle – Tom Wilson

Defencemen

Karl Alzner – John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik – Taylor Chorney

Goaltenders

Starter: Braden Holtby

Backup: Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Nate Schmidt

Injured: None

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock