Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals – Game #37 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
Photo: NHLI via Getty Images
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-7, 17th in NHL) vs. Washington Capitals (22-9-5, 7th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Verizon Centre
Watch: TSN4

After five straight wins over teams in the bottom half of the league, the Maple Leafs face a stiff test as they look to make it six consecutive on the road against the streaking Washington Capitals (6-2-2 in L10).

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorWas
Season Series1-0-00-0-1
Points4149
Record %0.5690.681
Home Winning %0.6110.711
Away Winning %0.50.625
Shootout Winning %0.1670.2
Goal Differential Per Game0.250.67
Shot Differential Per Game1.082.58
Hits Per Game2520.6
PIM Per Game11.18.5
Opponent PIM Per Game11.58.8
Goals Per Game2.972.72
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.332.11
Power Play Goals Per Game0.610.53
Shots Per Game33.830.6
Shots Per Goal11.411.2
Team Shooting %0.0880.089
Power Play %0.1960.167
Goals Against Per Game2.722.06
ES Goals Against Per Game2.141.58
PP Goals Against Per Game0.50.44
Shots Against Per Game32.7528
Shots Against Per Goal12.0313.62
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0830.073
Penalty Kill %0.8530.873
Save %0.9170.927
Goals Against Average2.672.02
Shutouts14
Opponent Save %0.9120.911
Opponent Goals Against Average2.912.68
Opponent Shutouts22

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Advertisement

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Antoine Bibeau

Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

Washington Capitals Projected Lines

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Justin Williams
Andre Burakovsky – Lars Eller – Brett Connolly
Daniel Winnik – Jay Beagle – Tom Wilson

Defencemen

Karl Alzner – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik – Taylor Chorney

Goaltenders

Starter: Braden Holtby
Backup: Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Nate Schmidt
Injured: None

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

Advertisement
Previous articleThe 2016-17 Toronto Marlies: Where is it going wrong?
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR