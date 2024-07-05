Advertisement

In the latest episode of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ offseason moves signing by signing as well as the growing likelihood Mitch Marner will remain a Maple Leaf for 2024-25.

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon

Episode Topics

  • Initial big-picture thoughts on the offseason so far: Where are the Leafs better, and where are they worse? (1:05)
  • The strong likelihood Mitch Marner remains in Toronto (4:00)
  • The Jacob Markstrom trade not materializing, and the Leafs’ moves in net (extending Joe Woll, adding Anthony Stolarz, re-signing Matt Murray) (18:00)
  • Breaking down the potential impact of Chris Tanev, the domino effect of his addition, and the six-year contract (31:30)
  • The terms on Max Domi’s new contract: four years, $3.75 million AAV (41:40)
  • Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s four-year, $3.5 million AAV contract and his potential fit/role/impact (49:40)
  • The Jani Hakanpaa addition/unclear status and Timothy Liljegren’s two-year contract extension (1:01:30)
  • Wrap-up thoughts on the offseason so far and the needs remaining on the Maple Leafs‘ roster (1:07:30)
Previous articleHayley Wickenheiser on Easton Cowan’s NHL readiness: “He’s going to make a push… He’s very close”
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR