Advertisement
In the latest episode of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ offseason moves signing by signing as well as the growing likelihood Mitch Marner will remain a Maple Leaf for 2024-25.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon
Episode Topics
- Initial big-picture thoughts on the offseason so far: Where are the Leafs better, and where are they worse? (1:05)
- The strong likelihood Mitch Marner remains in Toronto (4:00)
- The Jacob Markstrom trade not materializing, and the Leafs’ moves in net (extending Joe Woll, adding Anthony Stolarz, re-signing Matt Murray) (18:00)
- Breaking down the potential impact of Chris Tanev, the domino effect of his addition, and the six-year contract (31:30)
- The terms on Max Domi’s new contract: four years, $3.75 million AAV (41:40)
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s four-year, $3.5 million AAV contract and his potential fit/role/impact (49:40)
- The Jani Hakanpaa addition/unclear status and Timothy Liljegren’s two-year contract extension (1:01:30)
- Wrap-up thoughts on the offseason so far and the needs remaining on the Maple Leafs‘ roster (1:07:30)