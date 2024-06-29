Advertisement

With the first of three seventh-round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft (200th overall), the Maple Leafs have selected big left-shot defenseman Matt Lahey out of Nanaimo in the BCHL.

The Leafs continue to stockpile defensemen in this draft class. Lahey profiles a little differently than their previous selections as he’s 6’5 — notably bigger than any of their other picks — and put up 19 points in 54 games in the BCHL. He will be heading to Clarkson in the fall to play college hockey.

His 19 points in 54 games is modest production, but it’s a huge step up from the previous season when he recorded just one assist in 34 games. The Leafs generally shade toward the younger prospects in the draft class with their picks, and Lahey is just 17, with his birthday coming up on July 17 (the cut off for this draft is September 15, 2006).

Director of Amateur Scouting Wes Clark on Matt Lahey

He’s 6’5 and really strong defensively. He’s very physical. He is going to go to Fargo next year, so we will see where that goes. Lon-term play.

Matt Lahey Scouting Report

courtesy of EliteProspects 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Lahey is not just a physical force, but a strategic player who intelligently leverages his size advantages. His defensive style isn’t really centred around cataclysmic hits, but about disrupting the game. He excels at sealing the boards, often pinning puck carriers, trapping feet, and forcing pucks to the outside, showcasing his cerebral approach to the game

Matt Lahey Statistics