In the latest episode of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli reflect on the series loss to Boston and Sheldon Keefe’s coaching tenure, preview the search for a new head coach, and dissect Friday’s press conference by Brad Treliving, Brendan Shanahan, and Keith Pelley.
Episode Topics
- Takeaways from the latest Game 7 defeat to Boston and a postmortem on the 2023-24 Maple Leafs season (1:30)
- The unsurprising dismissal of Sheldon Keefe, his progress over his tenure, and whether he was the right guy for the job at the right time (16:50)
- A postmortem on the power play failure (29:50)
- The search for a new head coach and the top candidates available (34:20)
- The pros/cons of a potential Craig Berube hire in Toronto (41:20)
- Takeaways from the Brendan Shanahan, Brad Treliving, and Keith Pelley press conference (49:30)