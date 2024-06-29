Advertisement

With the final pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (225th overall), the Maple Leafs have selected 6’4 right-shot defenseman Nathan Mayes of the Spokane Chiefs.

The defense-heavy theme continues for the Leafs‘ 2024 draft, this time with a second right-shot defenseman (meaning, they opened and closed their ’24 draft class with RD picks).

All in all, the Leafs selected four defensemen, one goaltender, two left wingers (one of which shoots right), and one right-shot center among their eight 2024 draft selections.

Nathan Mayes Scouting Report

A former third round pick in the WHL bantam draft, Mayes played his first season in the WHL this year. He was a nice surprise for the Chiefs, playing in the top four for most of the season with good penalty-killing minutes.

Mayes is steady overall. When defending the rush, he retrieves inside dots to keep the puck carrier on the the defensive zone, he shows good awareness overall. He’s not overly mean, as he doesn’t chase huge hits, is physical when needed, and makes stops down low. When defending the net front, he’s aware of his check, box out, and tying his stick.

With the puck, Mayes plays a simple game. On breakout retrievals, he uses his size well to establish body position, shield the forechecker, and find the next play. He relies on his partner a lot but will make simple and smart touches. He’s a strong straight-line skater, and he loves to use this tool to carry the puck when there’s space. In the offensive zone, Mayes keeps it simple, moving the puck quickly and shooting when there’s an open lane.

As a WHL rookie with his size, decent athleticism, and IQ, Mayes was a strong defender for his team and has the upside well in the future. To improve his stock as a prospect, adding a few dominant traits to his game would help him a lot.

Director of Amateur Scouting Wes Clark on Nathan Mayes

Last pick of the draft. He’s extremely physical. Big body. I think we know what Tre likes. We try to execute.

Nathan Mayes Video

Nathan Mayes Statistics