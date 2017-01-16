Frank Corrado returns to the big club after Marlies conditioning stint, Leafs tie franchise record for points streak on the road, Nazem Kadri on pace to shatter career-high in goals, and more in the links.

Leafs Links

Mike Babcock on Nazem Kadri’s first half, the team’s rapid improvement, the play of the blue line (MLHS)

I think Naz made a lot of changes last year. One of the things that I think has helped Naz this year is being the man in the middle on the powerplay. He gets a lot of action in tight. He’s got courage in those spaces and he’s finding ways to score. That gives you his numbers. The other thing is, Nylander on that line – especially when Willy is playing real good and on the puck – gives them an extra offensive bump. But, obviously, I still think Naz is early in his journey as a player. He did a lot of work this summer. He’s got to do a ton again next summer. He’s got to keep getting more fit. The more work you do, the more you prepare professionally yourself, the more benefits you have. All you have to do is look at football and look at Tom Brady to see that.

Nikita Zaitsev: From obscurity and turmoil in Russia to the Maple Leafs top pairing (The Athletic)

Even though he was only six years old at the time, Nikita Zaitsev knew hockey would be part of his future in 1997. He was that young when his parents, Igor and Elena, asked him what sport he wanted to play. Not sure of what to try, his mother took Nikita to the nearest hockey rink, which was over a half hour’s drive away. “I loved it immediately,” Zaitsev said, as he sat in the Maple Leafs dressing room earlier this month. “One day, there was a practice at 6 a.m. My parents felt it was a bit too far and decided not to drive me and I was crying all day. And I didn’t talk to them. That became my life. I just thought about hockey.”

Maple Leafs Frankie Corrado tunes skills with the Marlies (Toronto Star)

“It’s nice to play,” said Corrado. “Being involved in all the action, the battles. It’s a nice feeling to be involved. Seven games in 14 nights is a lot of hockey. But it’s good to get thrown into the fire like that. Sink or swim.” “He’s been very positive,” said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe. “I thought he had an outstanding first couple of games. It’s a good chance for him. I think he’s done a good job. He’s just here to get his reps, and get comfortable.”

Road warrior Leafs keep momentum going in Ottawa (TSN.ca)

Kadri keeps climbing: A season ago, Nazem Kadri was the Maple Leafs’ leading scorer with 17 goals and 45 points in 76 games. Against the Senators he tallied his 17thand 18th goals of the season, surpassing his total a year ago in only 41 games. The 26-year-old’s career high is 20 goals (in 2013-14) and he is on pace to push well past that. After rotating between Connor Brown and William Nylander on his right wing, Kadri has found a good rhythm with Nylander. He’s riding a season-long five-game point streak, with goals in four of his last five, and it was Nylander’s great assist that set up his second goal on Saturday. While Toronto’s rookies have (deservedly) gotten much of the attention, Kadri is a veteran who has been rejuvenated by the youthful energy around him.

By the numbers: Which Maple Leafs earned top marks at the halfway point? (The Athletic)

William Nylander (A): The oft-forgotten rookie gets a lot of undeserved flak in Leafs nation and somehow is already in the mix for trade rumours. If it wasn’t for the other two rookies being on pace for absurd numbers, Nylander’s season would get a lot more respect. He’s one of the team’s top shot rate players and seems to improve every line he’s on. It’s no surprise that the Nazem Kadri line has gotten much better since he’s joined, as has the team with the offence now spread across all three units. He’s on a 57-point pace, a high mark for a first-year player.

Maple Leafs no longer want to win hockey games — they expect to win: ‘That’s a big difference’ (National Post)

“I think we’re maturing at a pretty rapid pace,” Matthews said. “Earlier in the season, we’d definitely be folding in these types of games. But definitely, we’re building it up, we’re playing with confidence and we’re playing the right way and we’re able to get these very important points.”

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock sticks to the message (Toronto Sun)

“Yeah. It’s a clean slate,” Kadri said. “As soon as we came in this year we knew what was expected. Last year was a bit of a test trial for a lot of us, knowing what to expect with the coaching staff and different roles on the team. It was a bit unsure last year but this year it’s been crystal clear. We know what we have to do. Everyone’s bought in, everyone’s contributed. Lines one through four, defence pairings one through three, they all need to be good if we want to win games.



