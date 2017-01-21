Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #44 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 16th in NHL) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 11th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Air Canada Centre

Watch: CBC

Game Day Notes

– A regulation win tonight would see the Maple Leafs overtake both the Senators and Bruins for second in the Atlantic Division with 52 points by virtue of the tiebreaker. The Leafs and Senators both currently have six games in hand on Boston.

– Defenceman Martin Marincin will re-enter the lineup for the first time since December 10. Excluding the game against Boston in which he left injured on his fourth shift, Marincin has posted four points in his last five appearances while averaging 17:14 a night. Marincin will play on a pairing with Nikita Zaitsev, while Jake Gardiner and Connor Carrick will reunite on the second pair.

Marincin split time with a variety of partners in his first 16 games of the season:

Partner Shared Even Strength TOI CF% Together Morgan Rielly 57:45 51.70% Connor Carrick 52:06 40.90% Nikita Zaitsev 40:35 57% Matt Hunwick 33:54 50.80% Roman Polak 25:54 39.20% Jake Gardiner 25:45 64.60%

Advertisement



While we’re dealing with very small sample sizes, the possession numbers alongside Zaitsev are encouraging. Marincin’s return comes at a good time as the Leafs felt the effects of a thinned out blueline without Morgan Rielly on Thursday versus New York.

– The Senators enter the game coming off of a shutout victory over one of the best offenses in the league in the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Leafs dropped a 5-2 decision to the New York Rangers in what head coach Mike Babcock called the team’s “least competitive night in a while.”

– The Leafs have scored four goals in the first two games of the season series (both in Ottawa), a 5-4 OT loss in the season opener and a 4-2 win last Saturday. Auston Matthews has five points in two games against the Senators in his young career. Nazem Kadri broke a seven-game pointless streak against the Senators with a two-goal game last Saturday.

Who’s Hot

Auston Matthews: 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in his past 13 games

James van Riemsdyk: 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in a nine-game point streak

Tyler Bozak: nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games

Mitch Marner: eight points (all assists) in a five-game point streak

Nazem Kadri: eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past seven games

Kyle Turris: seven points (three goals, four assists) in a five-game point streak

Mike Hoffman: six points (four goals, two assists) in his past five games

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Ott Tor Points 52 50 Record % 0.605 0.581 Home Winning % 0.609 0.571 Away Winning % 0.529 0.571 Shootout Winning % 0.75 0.167 Goal Differential Per Game 0 0.23 Shot Differential Per Game -1.65 -0.19 Hits Per Game 26.4 24.5 PIM Per Game 10.7 11.2 Opponent PIM Per Game 10.4 11.4 Goals Per Game 2.56 3.09 Even Strength Goals Per Game 1.95 2.28 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.53 0.74 Shots Per Game 28.7 32.7 Shots Per Goal 11.2 10.6 Team Shooting % 0.089 0.095 Power Play % 0.17 0.241 Goals Against Per Game 2.56 2.86 ES Goals Against Per Game 1.95 2.26 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.56 0.51 Shots Against Per Game 30.4 32.84 Shots Against Per Goal 11.88 11.48 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.084 0.087 Penalty Kill % 0.826 0.849 Save % 0.916 0.913 Goals Against Average 2.52 2.81 Shutouts 6 1 Opponent Save % 0.911 0.905 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.52 3.04 Opponent Shutouts 1 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Martin Marincin – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Curtis McElhinney



Scratched: Josh Leivo, Frank Corrado

Injured: Ben Smith (lower body), Morgan Rielly (lower body)

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

Zack Smith – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Chris Kelly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Defencemen

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter: Mike Condon (Confirmed)

Backup: Matt O’Connor

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock