General Manager Lou Lamoriello joined Tim & Sid

Lou, let me throw something out there that I’m hearing a lot from you fan base. They are saying this: “This group has exceeded expectations to such a point that management almost owes it to these kids to bring in a forward — a top-nine forward, a top-six forward, maybe one or two, with some postseason experience – to kind of help them along here and just see how this could play out.” Your thoughts on that logic?

Lou Lamoriello: First of all, I think that a plan was set in place by Brendan Shanahan a couple of years ago – a plan which Mike Babcock and myself and Brendan really bought into, understanding the necessities of doing certain things and staying the course. That is what we’re going to do. I can really appreciate the way the fans think. We will do whatever is the right thing. We’re not going to allow, as I say, anything to get in the way in the growth of these players and putting ourselves in a position so that a contender can survive the eight, the ten years that really you build towards with a certain group of players that you have. So we’ve got to be very careful. But, if there was something that would help us that’s not going to interfere with the long-range situation that you could do today – in other words, that you’re not going to ever be sorry for – you have to look at it. But right now we are not going to get ahead of ourselves. We are going to stay on this course. I think that’s what the fans want. I think the excitement or the anticipation – I really think that’s great. The fans have been tremendous. But we can’t allow what other people are thinking to get in the way of what we really feel is right for this organization and the future of it.

You mentioned how the players have earned their spot in the standings, and I couldn’t agree more. I feel like your young players have been a huge part of that and maybe people didn’t expect as much from them. Maybe you guys expected this much from them. Not necessarily dealing with this year’s deadline, but has their play – the young kids, the rookies – pushed the accelerator a little bit on what folks looked at as a long-term rebuild?

Lamoriello: There’s no question. I think if you look at our roster on a piece of paper, there are some veterans that we took back in trades that we made for different reasons and took back some younger players here or there. Made some business decisions as well as hockey decisions for the well being of the team and the future of the cap. We thought that maybe they would be here and some of the younger players needed a little more work. But they came in. They earned the role that they’re in. They earned the job that they have, and they excelled with it. And yet there are going to be downs. That is where Mike Babcock and the entire coaching staff deserves a tremendous amount of credit because they didn’t allow maybe something that got in the way, or a little bit of a slump, or somebody not being up to where you might [want] to get in the way. We stuck with them. They stuck with them. The players appreciate that. Confidence is a big thing. We have some talented young people here who want to pay the price to be good. They’ll do what’s asked of them. They reward you in return.

In terms of helping this team and not sacrificing any of your serious assets – I look at the Michael Stone trade with Calgary just a few days ago. A guy who plays a lot of minutes. A third round pick, a conditional fifth. Does that market currently exist league-wide, in your opinion? If you pay that price, can you bring in a guy who can help you and you don’t have to sacrifice a tonne?

Lamoriello: I think the best way I can answer that is – if there was an opportunity, and the question you are asking were there, we would’ve done it by now. I think that answers the question. Will something come about? That’s an unknown. We’re happy with this group that we have and the progress that they’ve made and where we find ourselves. Remember, this group has put us there. In other words, they’re getting better and better. They have some experience and growing to do. So we’ll just have to wait and see. But to expect anything and get excited about anything… you know, I wouldn’t do that.

We had Brian Burke on the show yesterday and we were talking about 1) the expansion draft and 2) the salary cap, and how that’s kind of changed the way deadlines are dealt with. We talked about kind of hitting the accelerator a little bit and we know that the salary cap always plays a factor. It played a factor in Calgary with their two stars, Monahan and Gaudreau. Is there a point that you could see where you might have to go for it because your really good players are still on entry-level contracts and therefore a little bit more manageable?

Lamoriello: First of all, we are not in any salary cap situation today, nor [will we be] with the way we’re set up for the future. I think a lot of what was done last year and the year before – and prior to when I was here – was done with the plan in mind so that the young players who we potentially thought are going to be the type of players they are proving to be…. so that we could do what was necessary when their contracts needed to be addressed. I think that is something we’re not concerned about. You have to just rely on us that we know what we’re doing with that. As far as moving ahead on it – you can’t get ahead of yourself. You can’t do something just for the sake of doing it. It has to fit in with the process.

What is the hottest commodity from a position standpoint heading into this deadline? What are teams asking for the most, do you find, as you’re going along?

Lamoriello: I really don’t know what other teams are asking for. All I know is, at this time of the year, you hear the word buyers and sellers. I hate those words because I don’t like what it says about the game. But the people who are finding themselves out of a playoff position, certainly I don’t think it takes Einstein to look at their roster where they have unrestricted free agents or players who are not in their plans they’ve been doing. You can recognize that. Those are the people that they talk about the most. Any major deal that involves young players – it’s really an exception at this time of the year. It’s not a norm. We’re not in the market for that, so I could not really give you any insight or any thoughts to it.

If any of the other teams that are closely bunched around you guys right now do something between now and next Wednesday – doesn’t matter what level it’s at – does that change your thinking at all?

Lamoriello: Absolutely not. I think if I answer that question that it would, it would allow someone else to determine what is best for our organization and you’re doing something just for the sake of doing it. You do it because it’s the right thing, not because it has some plastic vision.

Is there any news on when you’re expecting Mitch Marner back in the lineup?

Lamoriello: He’s skating, as you know. It’s day to day. That’s really what that is. He will not be rushed. He will be 100% when he comes back, whenever that might be.

Finally, Auston Matthews. Are you surprised by anything this kid does anymore?

Lamoriello: I don’t think we’re surprised because we see something new. When we see it, we expect it after it’s transpired. He’s a mature young man. He’s one of eight young players that we have who has talent, wants to be the best player out there, is willing to pay the price for it, is accepting of coaching, works on the things sometimes talented players don’t like to work on because they have skills that come natural. But he works at his game. We feel very fortunate to have him. As I’ve heard Mike say often, we’re just glad he’s in our uniform.

William Nylander is a guy who impresses a lot of people with his skills. We’ve seen in the past that he has had some tete-a-tetes with his head coach. How close is he to being the player that you guys want him to be?

Lamoriello: First of all, there are always some players that you will always expect more out of because of the style of play that they have and the way they bring the game. Not negative, but you’re always going to expect more. And yet, when you look at the score sheet, you find their name. Or you look at the number of points they have and you see where they’re at. And that’s a Willy Nylander, who is capable of throwing you out of your seat at different times, making a play like he did last night on the goal by Leo Komarov. Willy is an integral part of this hockey team. He’s an integral part of the future, and he brings special skills that a lot of players do not have.