Updates on Mitch Marner and Connor Carrick, Lou Lamoriello on William Nylander’s future in Toronto, Nylander’s soon-to-be franchise record, and more in the links.

Marner skates, but won’t return Thursday (TSN.ca)

Marner joined Alexey Marchenko, Martin Marincin, Ben Smith and Curtis McElhinney in a light shootaround Wednesday morning at MasterCard Centre as he works his way back from an apparent shoulder injury suffered Feb. 15. The rookie went through a number of drills over the 45-minute workout, and was firing shots on net without looking encumbered. He’s missed Toronto’s last three games, with the team posting a 2-1-0 record without him. Despite appearing to make some progress, head coach Mike Babcock confirmed he will not suit up Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Carrick “day-to-day” with upper-body injury (TSN.ca)

He missed all but the first 11 minutes of Tuesday’s game, and Connor Carrick stands to miss a few more. After taking a hit to the shoulder in the first period that immediately hobbled him, the defenceman was unable to return to the game and was listed as day-to-day by Babcock. That opens the door for Marchenko to get his first opportunity to play for the Leafs, beginning Thursday against the Rangers. Marchenko has been biding his time getting up to speed in the Maple Leafs’ system, and has looked crisp in morning skates and practices. A big body (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) with a good first pass, he projects to slide in next to Jake Gardiner on Toronto’s second pairing.

Lou Lamoriello on William Nylander: “Willy is an integral part of this hockey team. He’s an integral part of the future” (MLHS)

“First of all, there are always some players that you will always expect more out of because of the style of play that they have and the way they bring the game. Not negative, but you’re always going to expect more. And yet, when you look at the score sheet, you find their name. Or you look at the number of points they have and you see where they’re at. And that’s a Willy Nylander, who is capable of throwing you out of your seat at different times, making a play like he did last night on the goal by Leo Komarov. Willy is an integral part of this hockey team. He’s an integral part of the future, and he brings special skills that a lot of players do not have.”

Game #54 Review: Toronto Marlies 3 vs. Syracuse Crunch 2 (MLHS)

The Toronto Marlies pulled off one of their more fortunate wins of the season in front of 7,000-plus raucous children in the school day game at Ricoh Coliseum on Wednesday. The Marlies‘ performance was inept through 40 minutes and the visiting Syracuse Crunch should have held a bigger lead than 2-0 at that stage. Dmytro Timashov and Brett Findlay both stepped up to the plate in the final frame to ensure the Marlies extended their recent run of good results.

Mike Babcock on Alexey Marchenko, Josh Leivo, Jake Gardiner and more (MLHS)

It’s a good opportunity for us to see Marchy. Any time you’ve sat out as much as him, the first game sometimes is tough. That’s the way it goes. He’s got an elite stick. Great hockey sense. Marchy’s biggest thing is quickness, but I’m very comfortable he can help our team. I look forward to seeing him tomorrow. He makes real good plays with the puck. He’s a brave guy. He knows how to play. He played and was the captain for the World Junior team for Russia. He played in the World Championships. He’s a good hockey player.

30 Thoughts: Red Wings telling teams they’re ‘open for business’ (Sportsnet)

Scouts/executives crammed KeyBank Center for Colorado/Buffalo last week, including three from Toronto, two from Calgary, Columbus, Los Angeles, Montreal and Winnipeg. (Dean Lombardi was one of the Kings’ representatives.) Quote of the Week: “Biggest spread I have ever seen,” one said. “All the dessert might get eaten.” Couldn’t stop laughing at that. Usually, execs complain media eats the sweets.

Gardiner: Kadri plays better when he’s “hated” (TSN1050)

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner joins OverDrive discuss the thrilling win over the Jets and his overtime goal, what Babcock has helped him add to his game, Kadri’s hit on Chiarot and how much he’s tracking the standings.

Ferraro: Nylander showed up Matthews & Laine on Tuesday night (TSN1050)

TSN Hockey Analyst Ray Ferraro joins the program to give his perspective on last nights Leafs game, which rookie had the greatest impact on the game and share his opinions on the current state of the Leafs defensive core.

A power-play wizard, Nylander nears franchise rookie record (The Globe & Mail)

With Winnipeg’s penalty killers closing in, William Nylander looks to be cornered and out of options. Then the Maple Leafs forward brushes off Joel Armia, protects the puck from the Jets winger’s prying stick and finally whips a cross-ice pass to Leo Komarov for another power-play goal. Still just a rookie, Nylander is already a wizard on the NHL’s No. 1 power-play unit. He leads his team and all rookies with 19 power-play points and the entire league in power-play points per-60 minutes at 8.69.

[Paywall] Video Room: Can William Nylander play centre for the Maple Leafs? (The Athletic)

In an ideal world, William Nylander slots in behind Auston Matthews as the No. 2 centre of the Maple Leafs. The Swede, who has played on the wing most of this season, is already creating offence at an impressive pace both at even-strength and on the power play. But what will he need to incorporate into his game to become an everyday centre in the NHL? An interesting comparable for Nylander is Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk. The American, who like Nylander broke into the league in his teens, spent his first four seasons playing left wing alongside two-way pivots Lars Eller and Tomas Plekanec before finally getting a chance to play.

Could the Maple Leafs target Brendan Smith? (Sportsnet)

It’s no secret they could use an upgrade on the back end but rather than going after someone like Kevin Shattenkirk, a more realistic option would be a rental at a lower cost. Someone like Smith perhaps? Doug MacLean suggested on Hockey Central the other day it might be in the best interest of the Maple Leafs to consider adding a rental defenceman like Smith, who has a $2.75-million cap hit and experience playing under Mike Babcock. If the Red Wings can’t re-sign Smith before next Wednesday there’s a strong chance he gets moved.