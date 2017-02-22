Mike Babcock on Alexey Marchenko, Josh Leivo, Jake Gardiner and more

Mike Babcock met with the media after practice on Wednesday, touching on Alexey Marchenko’s upcoming debut, Josh Leivo’s impact, Jake Gardiner’s recent play, and Morgan Rielly’s growth in tough minutes.

How important is an off-day to get refreshed for tomorrow after a tough game last night?

Mike Babcock: I just think we lost Carrick early in the game so I didn’t really know what to do. Went back and forth. Want to be able to skate tomorrow. They’re very quick, so we’ve got to be able to play. We erred on the side of caution, put the ball in their court, and now we’ve got to come to play tomorrow.

Alexey Marchenko says he knows your system well and is quite comfortable in it.

Babcock: It’s a good opportunity for us to see Marchy. Any time you’ve sat out as much as him, the first game sometimes is tough. That’s the way it goes. He’s got an elite stick. Great hockey sense. Marchy’s biggest thing is quickness, but I’m very comfortable he can help our team. I look forward to seeing him tomorrow.

Size and a right-handed shot, too.

Babcock: Right, and he makes real good plays with the puck. Real good stick. He’s a brave guy. He knows how to play. He played and was the captain for the World Junior team for Russia. He played in the World Championships. He’s a good hockey player.

You holding out any hope you might see Mitch in the game tomorrow?

Babcock: No, we’re not going to see Mitch in the game.

Any update on Carrick?

Babcock: He’s day to day.

Over the last few years, different coaches have looked at Jake Gardiner as high-risk, high-reward. I’m just wondering where would you place him on that spectrum?

Babcock: Well, he does some things sometimes that make you wonder. And yet, in saying that, I think he’s plus-20 or something like that. He plays well and doesn’t play in his own zone. Some of those plays are a little different than I’d go about them myself. In saying that, though, I think he’s a real good player for us. Does a real good job. The odd time he needs a little tightening, but other than that, he’s been excellent for us. He’s played real well.

What are you seeing from Nylander in the last little bit as he’s been able to rack up some points here?

Babcock: Obviously, Will is a real skilled guy. Just got to keep on him on the competitive side and doing good things without the puck. Willy wants to be a great player. No different than all of our young guys. They’ve got lots of work to do but they’re working at it. He’s an important guy for us. Has a chance to be a real good player. Just has to be committed to getting better.

Last night’s game was a bit slow for them to get going at 5v5. How did you see them work their way into the game?

Babcock: I thought we were real good early. I thought we played real good. I thought the game ended up being closer than it needed to be. I thought our team controlled the tempo of the game and executed in our zone. We didn’t spend much time in our own zone and had lots of good looks. In the end, though, the game was tighter than you probably would’ve liked. But we won the game.

Has Josh done enough that you might have to think about where he stands when you have a full, healthy complement?

Babcock: The great thing about it is he just gets to keep playing and we get to keep to watching. Coaches aren’t that smart sometimes. It takes a little longer than some people, but eventually we catch onto who are the best players and they get to play the most.

What stood out to you about Auston’s creativity with the puck and what he’s able to do?

Babcock: Yeah, I guess the way I look at Auston is he’s a big guy with skill. What makes him different than lots of people though is his attention to detail and his drive to be better. I think he’s a real important player on our team because it’s very important that your best player does it right all the time. He’s going to be our best player over time. I think it’s important that that guy has good moral fiber and good conscience of how to play, and therefore sets the tone for everybody. When you work harder than everybody else, there is no place to hide.

That pass off the back wall to Willy…

Babcock: Was he passing it to him? I never asked him. Did you guys?

We did. He said it was 50-50, like it was in his mind.

Babcock: The way I look at it is, any of those plays that good players make, normally they’re seeing things before the rest of us do. And he’s one of those guys. The way I look at it – it went in the net. Lots of good plays don’t go in the net. It’s fun to see them go in.

Was that an ideal game for Naz last night? Gets under their skin, gets scoring chances.

Babcock: I think Naz’s line was dominant. Since Leivo has gone on that line, it’s been a whole different level of play. Very, very good playing against good players. I thought they had a very good night.

Morgan’s maturation on the ice – has it been expedited from the trade of Dion back in February and all the top-line minutes he’s received?

Babcock: Probably, in some ways. Dion could still help our team. Let’s not kid ourselves there, but obviously Riels has done a good job. I think acquiring Zaitsev, who is really intelligent and really competitive, erases a lot of mistakes. He’s really helped him as well. It’s like anything. The more miles you get on you in this league — if you’re competitive and you want to get better — you do get better. He’s got a lot of growth opportunity for sure.