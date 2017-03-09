Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Game #66 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-21-14, 16th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-26-8, 18th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Phi
|Tor
|GP
|65
|65
|Points
|70
|72
|Record %
|0.538
|0.554
|Home Winning %
|0.571
|0.594
|Away Winning %
|0.419
|0.5
|Shootout Winning %
|0.6
|0.111
|Goal Differential Per Game
|-0.38
|0.14
|Shot Differential Per Game
|2.97
|0.12
|Hits Per Game
|25.4
|24.6
|PIM Per Game
|10
|9.8
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|10.8
|10.1
|Goals Per Game
|2.52
|3.02
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|1.77
|2.25
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.71
|0.69
|Shots Per Game
|31.5
|32.7
|Shots Per Goal
|12.5
|10.8
|Team Shooting %
|0.08
|0.092
|Power Play %
|0.205
|0.23
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.91
|2.88
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.18
|2.29
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.58
|0.52
|Shots Against Per Game
|28.55
|32.55
|Shots Against Per Goal
|9.82
|11.32
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.102
|0.088
|Penalty Kill %
|0.808
|0.835
|Save %
|0.898
|0.912
|Goals Against Average
|2.85
|2.83
|Shutouts
|3
|4
|Opponent Save %
|0.92
|0.908
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.47
|2.97
|Opponent Shutouts
|6
|2
Who’s Hot
- Auston Matthews: nine points (four goals, five assists) in last nine games
- William Nylander: 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in last 11 games
- Brayden Schenn: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last eight games
- Jake Voracek: four points (two goals, two assists) in last five games
- Radko Gudas: a career-high three points (one goal, two assists) in 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Alexey Marchenko
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Josh Leivo, Eric Fehr
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)
Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lines
Forwards
Jordan Weal – Claude Giroux – Wayne Simmonds
Brayden Schenn – Valtteri Filppula — Jakub Voracek
Nick Cousins – Sean Couturier – Matt Read
Chris VandeVelde – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Travis Konecny
Defencemen
Ivan Provorov – Andrew MacDonald
Brandon Manning – Shayne Gostisbehere
Michael Del Zotto – Radko Gudas
Goaltenders
Starter: Michal Neuvirth
Backup: Steve Mason
Scratched: Roman Lyubimov, Nick Schultz, Dale Weise
Injured: Michael Raffl (lower body)