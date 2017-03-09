Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Game #66 Preview & Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Steve Mason stands in goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal by William Nylander (right) during third period pre-season NHL action in Toronto on Tuesday September 23, 2014./ THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto Maple Leafs (29-21-14, 16th in NHL) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-26-8, 18th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario 

Matchup Stats

StatPhiTor
GP6565
Points7072
Record %0.5380.554
Home Winning %0.5710.594
Away Winning %0.4190.5
Shootout Winning %0.60.111
Goal Differential Per Game-0.380.14
Shot Differential Per Game2.970.12
Hits Per Game25.424.6
PIM Per Game109.8
Opponent PIM Per Game10.810.1
Goals Per Game2.523.02
Even Strength Goals Per Game1.772.25
Power Play Goals Per Game0.710.69
Shots Per Game31.532.7
Shots Per Goal12.510.8
Team Shooting %0.080.092
Power Play %0.2050.23
Goals Against Per Game2.912.88
ES Goals Against Per Game2.182.29
PP Goals Against Per Game0.580.52
Shots Against Per Game28.5532.55
Shots Against Per Goal9.8211.32
Opp. Team Shooting %0.1020.088
Penalty Kill %0.8080.835
Save %0.8980.912
Goals Against Average2.852.83
Shutouts34
Opponent Save %0.920.908
Opponent Goals Against Average2.472.97
Opponent Shutouts62

Who’s Hot

  • Auston Matthews: nine points (four goals, five assists) in last nine games
  • William Nylander: 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in last 11 games
  • Brayden Schenn: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last eight games
  • Jake Voracek: four points (two goals, two assists) in last five games
  • Radko Gudas: a career-high three points (one goal, two assists) in 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Alexey Marchenko
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Ben Smith, Martin Marincin, Josh Leivo, Eric Fehr
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lines

Forwards

Jordan Weal – Claude Giroux – Wayne Simmonds
Brayden Schenn – Valtteri FilppulaJakub Voracek
Nick Cousins – Sean Couturier – Matt Read
Chris VandeVelde – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Travis Konecny

Defencemen

Ivan Provorov – Andrew MacDonald
Brandon Manning – Shayne Gostisbehere
Michael Del Zotto – Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Starter: Michal Neuvirth
Backup: Steve Mason

Scratched: Roman Lyubimov, Nick Schultz, Dale Weise
Injured: Michael Raffl (lower body)

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

