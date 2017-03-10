The Toronto Marlies notched their 30th victory of the season but were far from their best in their three outings this past week.

With a combined shot total of 66, the Marlies struggled to generate much offensively and were shut out for the first time this season against St. John’s. The power play wasn’t able to bail the Marlies out like it has in recent weeks — going just one for 11 — and it was especially impotent during the two losses.

After Wednesday’s loss, the Marlies record against the 28th-ranked Rochester Americans now stands at a mystifying 2-5-1. Two straight Toronto losses have allowed North Division rivals to play catch-up, with just five points separating second and fifth place entering Friday’s games. Toronto sits in third place with a cushion of three points over fifth-placed St. John’s with 16 games to go.

Game Reviews

Toronto Marlies 3 vs. St. John’s IceCaps 1

Toronto resumed winning ways thanks to a quality performance from Antoine Bibeau. The goaltender made 26 saves and turned aside a handful of gilt-edged chances for the IceCaps. The Marlies penalty kill was perfect through six attempts, Trevor Moore netted once on the power play, and a quick double strike in the middle frame proved the difference. Full Recap >>

St. John’s IceCaps 3 vs. Toronto Marlies 0

The Toronto Marlies were shut out for the first time this season after an uninspired performance in the second leg of the back-to-back versus. St. John’s on Sunday. The first period was an even affair until Toronto gift wrapped the visitors a pair of goals inside 90 seconds. Unable to score on a full two-minute 5-on-3 power play, the Marlies rarely troubled goaltender Yann Danis, who was only called on to make 24 saves for his first clean sheet of the season. Full Recap >>

Rochester Americans 4 vs. Toronto Marlies 3

A dysfunctional performance on Wednesday saw the Marlies drop another game to the 28th-placed Rochester Americans. After trailing twice, Toronto took the lead just 22 seconds into the third period, but it lasted only five minutes. In a game littered with individual errors, one came back to bite the Marlies in the final 90 seconds. Full Recap >>

Player News

– Antoine Bibeau took all three starts this week and made his 100th regular season appearance in the process. He’d probably like the game-winner in the loss to Rochester back, but he was otherwise not to blame for the two losses and played a big role in the win over St. John’s.

– Returning to action following a brief layoff due to injury, Brett Findlay was the Marlies leading points scorer this past week with three assists.

– Mike Sislo made his Toronto debut over the weekend and scored his first goal as a Marlie on Wednesday; a much-needed breakthrough for a player who appears to be lacking in confidence offensively after struggling to put up his usual numbers in San Antonio.

– Tony Cameranesi broke a nine-game pointless streak with his fourth goal of the season on Saturday, but he has since been reassigned to Orlando.

– Tobias Lindberg made his return on Saturday — and recorded an assist — but was unable to stay in the lineup on Wednesday due to injury.

– Justin Holl missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury.

– Defenseman Ty Stanton was reassigned to Orlando while Brenden Miller came back the other way.

– Toronto recently signed goaltender J.P. Anderson to a PTO as cover for Garret Sparks, who hasn’t dressed since February 25.

– William Wrenn has been signed to an AHL Standard Player Contract after previously playing on a PTO.

– Toronto acquired Cal O’Reilly on AHL trade deadline day (Wednesday). It’s a loan move for the remainder of the season and should serve as a much-needed upgrade at the Marlies’ centre position. O’Reilly, a pending UFA, was said to have been unhappy in Rochester this season. The veteran of over 500 AHL games is eligible to play for the Marlies in the post-season.