Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Game #67 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes - Nov. 22nd
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 22: Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the Air Canada Centre on November 22, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images)
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-22-14, 16th in NHL) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-27-10, t-25th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: PNC Arena
Watch: CBC

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorCar
Points7464
Record %0.5610.5
Home Winning %0.6060.633
Away Winning %0.50.344
Shootout Winning %0.1110.286
Goal Differential Per Game0.17-0.36
Shot Differential Per Game0.052.41
Hits Per Game24.418.4
PIM Per Game9.86.2
Opponent PIM Per Game106.9
Goals Per Game3.032.47
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.241.86
Power Play Goals Per Game0.710.5
Shots Per Game32.730.2
Shots Per Goal10.812.2
Team Shooting %0.0930.082
Power Play %0.2370.174
Goals Against Per Game2.862.83
ES Goals Against Per Game2.272.34
PP Goals Against Per Game0.530.42
Shots Against Per Game32.6427.81
Shots Against Per Goal11.49.83
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0880.102
Penalty Kill %0.8330.838
Save %0.9120.898
Goals Against Average2.822.79
Shutouts43
Opponent Save %0.9070.918
Opponent Goals Against Average2.982.43
Opponent Shutouts23

Who’s Hot

  • Mitch Marner: five points (one goal, four assists) in last four games
  • Tyler Bozak: six points (two goals, four assists) in last four games
  • Nazem Kadri: three-game goal-scoring streak
  • Victor Rask: six points (one goals, five assists) in last seven games
  • Sebastian Aho: three points (two goals and an assist) versus the New York Rangers on Thursday

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Advertisement

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Martin Marincin
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko, Josh Leivo, Eric Fehr
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines

Forwards

Sebastian Aho – Jordan Staal – Teuvo Teravainen
Jeff Skinner – Victor Rask – Elias Lindholm
Valentin Zykov – Derek Ryan – Lee Stempniak
Joakim Nordstrom – Jay McClement – Patrick Brown

Defencemen

Jaccob Slavin – Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin – Brett Pesce
Klas Dahlbeck – Ryan Murphy

Goaltenders

Starter: Cam Ward (Confirmed)
Backup: Eddie Lack

Scratched: Matt Tennyson
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (upper body), Brock McGinn (upper body)

Pre-Game: Mike Babcock

Advertisement
Previous articleGame #66 Review: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers 2
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR