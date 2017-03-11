Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Game #67 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-22-14, 16th in NHL) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-27-10, t-25th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: PNC Arena
Watch: CBC
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|Car
|Points
|74
|64
|Record %
|0.561
|0.5
|Home Winning %
|0.606
|0.633
|Away Winning %
|0.5
|0.344
|Shootout Winning %
|0.111
|0.286
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.17
|-0.36
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0.05
|2.41
|Hits Per Game
|24.4
|18.4
|PIM Per Game
|9.8
|6.2
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|10
|6.9
|Goals Per Game
|3.03
|2.47
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.24
|1.86
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.71
|0.5
|Shots Per Game
|32.7
|30.2
|Shots Per Goal
|10.8
|12.2
|Team Shooting %
|0.093
|0.082
|Power Play %
|0.237
|0.174
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.86
|2.83
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.27
|2.34
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.53
|0.42
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.64
|27.81
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.4
|9.83
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.088
|0.102
|Penalty Kill %
|0.833
|0.838
|Save %
|0.912
|0.898
|Goals Against Average
|2.82
|2.79
|Shutouts
|4
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.907
|0.918
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.98
|2.43
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|3
Who’s Hot
- Mitch Marner: five points (one goal, four assists) in last four games
- Tyler Bozak: six points (two goals, four assists) in last four games
- Nazem Kadri: three-game goal-scoring streak
- Victor Rask: six points (one goals, five assists) in last seven games
- Sebastian Aho: three points (two goals and an assist) versus the New York Rangers on Thursday
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Martin Marincin
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko, Josh Leivo, Eric Fehr
Injured: Connor Carrick (upper body)
Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines
Forwards
Sebastian Aho – Jordan Staal – Teuvo Teravainen
Jeff Skinner – Victor Rask – Elias Lindholm
Valentin Zykov – Derek Ryan – Lee Stempniak
Joakim Nordstrom – Jay McClement – Patrick Brown
Defencemen
Jaccob Slavin – Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin – Brett Pesce
Klas Dahlbeck – Ryan Murphy
Goaltenders
Starter: Cam Ward (Confirmed)
Backup: Eddie Lack
Scratched: Matt Tennyson
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (upper body), Brock McGinn (upper body)