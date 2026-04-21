After the final practice ahead of the series opener against Rochester, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discussed the team’s playoff preparation, the decision in goal, and the impact of Easton Cowan, Jacob Quillan, Noah Chadwick, Alex Nylander, and Bo Groulx.

What did you think of the energy in practice ahead of the playoffs?

Gruden: In general, our guys are excited. You can see the camaraderie they have amongst each other. It is time for them to go out and showcase what they do, do things right, be predictable, and enjoy the moment.

Is there much you can impart to the players in a short turnaround ahead of Game 1?

Gruden: It is a good point. Energy will mean a lot. We’ve played this opponent many times. They’re coming off a three-in-three. They’re in the same situation. At the end of the day, we wanted to cover one thing that we think is going to be good for us against a team that will be as dangerous as they are. They have some high skill. We want to make sure we’re clean in certain areas of the ice where it gives us the best chance to win a game.

What is the biggest difference you’ve seen in Easton Cowan in the last two games of the regular season, compared to the two when you coached him earlier in the year?

Gruden: Just confidence. For him to be able to come up after having the role he had with the Leafs before he was sent down — playing with really good players — and what it taught him about how to prepare and go about his daily business, you can see he has matured. He is definitely a confident young man.

Marshall Rifai didn’t play as much as he wanted this year. How important is he still for this team in the playoffs?

Gruden: He is super important, with the pace that he plays with and the compete that he brings. He is not an easy guy to play against. That is one of the biggest compliments you can have as a defenseman: he is not easy to play against. He has that ability, physically and with his skating, to change the outcome of a game and put the opponents on edge.

How has Noah Chadwick’s game grown over his rookie season?

Gruden: I think he has earned the spot to be in there for the first night. For a young man, he is very smart. He is a bigger guy with a really good stick — not overly physical, but he skates well with a good stick. He is so smart positionally that he has really made a nice role for himself. He deserves a chance against Rochester tomorrow.

Has Chadwick surprised you at all with the amount of growth he showed this season?

Gruden: I don’t know about surprised. When smart players are told certain things, you usually only have to tell them once or twice. For other guys, you might have to keep telling them. He is the type of guy who figures it out quickly.

He has worked on some things that have gotten him to understand what will work not only at this level but at any level as a defenseman. He has embraced it. He comes ready to work every day. I am excited for him moving forward.

What do you think the NHL experience will do for Jacob Quillan moving forward?

Gruden: A lot. Sometimes, it takes a guy a couple of weeks to get over the “I got sent down” thing, but with the way he plays, he plays with a lot of pace. He gets out there and gets after it. We haven’t seen any slowdown from him. There is no hangover whatsoever.

Is it a difficult decision as to who starts in goal?

Gruden: If you have a coin, I would flip it real quick. We are fortunate to have two outstanding goaltenders. We are more concerned as a staff about making sure we are playing the right way in front of whoever is in net. If it is Dennis or Artie, we are confident either way. We will talk it over and make that decision.

If it is Dennis Hildeby, what have you appreciated about his growth this season?

Gruden: Just his preparation, and that goes for both of them. I think they drive each other. They both compete extremely hard. They’re both prepared. They both come to work. You can see that there is a lot to be excited about with both of them. Again, we can’t go wrong either way.

Will you consider rotating the goalies?

Gruden: Again, we will look at matchups and who has played better. Sometimes, you have to look at those things. We are looking at a number of things, but again, we are not worried about who is in net. Whoever is in net, we are quite confident that the players will play hard for him.

What did you learn about Bo Groulx’s character this year?

Gruden: It says a lot that he wants to come down. He has had tastes of the NHL in the past. Some guys who have had tastes wouldn’t want to do this. I think he is a really good teammate, a good guy, and a passionate guy. For him to come down and want to be a part of this is awesome.

Cowan played some with William Nylander. Some people say the brothers are similar. Do you think it helps him at all, now playing with Alex?

Gruden: I mean, that is part of the reason we wanted to do it. They’re brothers. When he is at his best, he is skating and shooting. He has a good hockey mind. Again, we like that line. They’ll be excited. Maybe they’re missing a couple of zeros at the end of their cheque, haha.

How have you felt about Alex Nylander’s game overall this season?

Gruden: I think he is playing his best hockey over the two years I’ve had him. I also had an opportunity to watch him in Pittsburgh’s organization because of my son. I think he is playing the best 200-foot game of his two years I’ve been with him. He still has aspirations of wanting to play in the NHL. In order to do that, you have to work on the things you’re not so good at. I think he has done a really good job of understanding that and bettering himself in that area.

What have you liked about working with GM Ryan Hardy? From your perspective, what makes him a good GM?

Gruden: He has been around young athletes. That is one thing. He started at the ground level with the development program. He is a smart hockey mind. He knows and cares. At the end of the day, that is half of the battle. He has been great to work with since I’ve been here.

Practice Lines – April 21