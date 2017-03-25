Orlando Solar Bears make it two in a row over Brampton

For the second consecutive evening, Toronto and Montreal’s affiliates squared off at the Brampton Powerade Centre.

With games remaining now down to single digits in the ECHL regular season, every single point won or lost is crucial.

First Period

Looking to rebound from defeat the night before, the Beast carried the bulk of the play to start the game.

Chris Auger was the first to test Ryan Massa with an effort from the heart of the slot 96 seconds in. Lucas Venuto then fired wide on a good look just 30 seconds later.

Orlando’s first shot on net took almost four minutes to transpire, with Tony Cameranesi hopping on a turnover and forcing a good save out of Zach Fucale. That brought about a mini-spell of offensive zone pressure for the Solar Bears, who came close through Shane Conacher on two occasions and Eric Baier from the slot.

Brampton got on the board first on a four-minute power play. The Solar Bears did a good job of clogging passing and shooting lanes on the first of the minors but were unable to keep the Beast at bay in the second half after a slap pass from Brandon Marino was tipped home by the league’s leading scorer, David Pacan.

Toronto’s affiliate levelled the proceedings before the buzzer thanks to their hero from the night before. Moments after tipping a shot from Jon Jutzi inches wide of the far post, Faille turned and fired home in the crease.

Second Period

The Solar Bears were fast out the gate in the middle frame, almost nosing ahead 43 seconds in. Denver Manderson was robbed from the blue paint after Cameranesi won a battle along the back boards and set up a gilt-edged opportunity.

A blocked shot led to an odd-man rush for Orlando but they were unable to convert on the 3-on-1. Jutzi then struck the post with Fucale beaten before Brampton went down the ice the other way and scored following a frantic scramble in front of Massa.

It was then nearly 3-1 for Brampton after Luke Pither snuck in behind the Orlando defense, but Massa bailed his team out with a snow-angel save.

The road team should have levelled the score just after the midway mark. Mason Marchment won two puck races before heading in alone on goal, but Fucale stood tall to deny Marchment as well as Conacher following up on the play. Brampton turned the puck over before they could clear and a frantic scramble ensued, with the officials waving off a possible goal due to the net dislodging with a pile of bodies in the crease.

The Beast ramped up the pressure to end the middle frame. With Orlando scrambling and sloppy inside their own zone, Brandon MacLean hit the post before firing wide when the rebound bounced straight back to him.

David Pacan and Brandon Marino were guilty of over-playing the puck in tight, allowing Massa to set himself for another great save. Thanks to their goaltender, Orlando only trailed by one with 20 minutes remaining.

Third Period

Solar Bears drew themselves level four and a half minutes into the final frame after a long spell of offensive zone pressure. Justin Buzzeo somehow missed an open net on his backhand before Cameranesi tipped home a shot from Eric Baier.

Neither team was able to create much in the way of sustained o-zone pressure from this point on, with both sides tired from the back-to-back and looking to secure an important point.

There were a couple of opportunities in the final four minutes, but the goaltenders stole the show. Orlando’s Joe Perry was denied on a breakaway, although Fucale wasn’t tested as much as he should have been. Brampton’s Luke Pither headed in alone on Massa, but the Solar Bears netminder answered Fucale’s save at the other end.

The closest either side came to winning in regulation came with 20 seconds remaining when a booming shot from Taylor Doherty was only partially stopped by Fucale, who dove backwards to prevent the puck from trickling over the goal line.

Overtime featured a host of scoring chances for both teams but goaltending remained the story. Fucale denied a wraparound attempt from Buzzeo, while Faille was denied on his attempt to go short-side top shelf.

Massa made even better saves to rob Marino on a breakaway and David Vallorani in the dying seconds.

The shootout is unsatisfactory at the best of times, particularly when important points are on the line and playoff berths are at stake. The Solar Bears came out on top in the skills show as Massa proved unbeatable and Buzzeo made up for some of his earlier misses by scoring the lone goal by either team to secure the extra point.

Post Game Notes

– For the second consecutive game, Orlando found a way to win after trailing through 40 minutes.

– David Pacan’s 36th goal of the season ties him for the ECHL scoring lead.

– Brampton currently hold onto the top spot in the North Division with results elsewhere going their way. Orlando moved into third place in the South Division, two points behind Greenville. The standings are so tight that Orlando is the same amount of points clear of South Carolina in fifth.

– Orlando improved to 3-2-0-0 on their current road trip.

– Drake Berehowsky joked that “we tossed a coin to decide shooters” when asked about shootout selection but noted it’s an area that the team practises, especially at this time of the season. It certainly came through for an important point on Friday night.

Marlies Watch

– Eric Faille found the net again for his 24th goal of the season, leaving him three shy of his ECHL career high.

– Tony Cameranesi was a constant thorn in Brampton’s side all net as his speed was a threat to tired legs. His 14th goal of the season was his first in seven games since being reassigned from Toronto.

– Chase Witala has been in and out of the team of late, but he was back in the lineup tonight. Drake Berehowsky spoke highly of his development this season and he made a positive impression (assisted on the first goal) in limited ice time.

– Jon Jutzi had a strong game on the blue line and should have contributed offensively with a better touch in front of goal.

– Goaltender Ryan Massa put in yet another stellar performance with 34 saves.