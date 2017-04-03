Morning Skate – Leafs vs. Sabres – Mike Babcock, Connor Carrick, Nazem Kadri

Pre-game comments ahead of Monday night’s game in Buffalo.

Mike Babcock

Babcock: We’ve just got to get ready and play hard. We’ve got to skate and compete. Last time we were in here, we didn’t do a very good job. We’re aware of that. Obviously, they’re playing to prepare for next year. A little different than we are. There is good pride in the National Hockey League. I know we played hard at this time last year. They will as well.

Nobody needs extra motivation at this time of year, but for William Nylander do you think it might be a special night going up against his little brother?

Babcock: I think it’s special. I don’t know about motivation, but I think it’s real special. Two guys gifted enough to play in the National Hockey League? It must be real special. In saying that, Willy is an important player for us and has got to be a good player for us tonight. He needs a bounce-back game from his night in Detroit, so it’s an important game for him.

Have you seen strides in William’s game since the beginning of the season to maybe the last couple of months?

Babcock: Absolutely. I didn’t think he had one of his best games the other night, but he’s been really good here for us, and really competitive, and good with and without the puck. That’s what we need from him as we move ahead here.

What lessons can you take from your last visit here a week and a bit ago?

Babcock: Well, they skated and we watched them. So, let’s skate and play right. I think it’s real simple. When we play right, we give ourselves an opportunity. When we don’t play right, we don’t give ourselves an opportunity. So, get prepared and compete. Obviously, it’s a big game for our team and we’re well aware of it.

Have you seen an uptick in Willy’s determination over the last 20 games last season?

Babcock: I don’t know. I thought Willy played good last season. I just think Willy has improved a lot just like our other young guys this year. He has a better understanding of what’s expected of him. I think that’s one of the big steps. The other thing is you just get used to playing in the league and how hard you’ve got to play.

The club has been held to under 30 shots the last three games. You’ve won all three games. What’s gone into that that you like that enables you to get the six points?

Babcock: I didn’t think we were great in Detroit, so we can be better than that. I liked our game Nashville; we always had the lead. I don’t even know who we played before that, I don’t go back that far. But the bottom line is you like to have more on the scoreboard than them at the end of the night.

The penalty kill didn’t have their best night last time you guys were here, but what do you think has allowed them to be pretty consistent throughout the season?

Babcock: I think [DJ Smith] has done a good job with that group, and we’ve got determined guys. Last time, we lost faceoffs and they shot it in our net so fast we didn’t even have a chance to penalty kill. Obviously, we’re going to have to do a better job in that area tonight. Being disciplined is important. They’ve got a good power play. I think Smitty and the guys have done a good job being determined in that area. It’s a key area for us.

Connor Carrick

The team has won three consecutive games where the Leafs have put less than 30 shots on net. What goes into success when that statistic is prevalent?

Carrick: Probably has a lot to do with playing with a lead. When you’re playing with a lead early, the other team has got to open up and try to play down in your end and take a little more risk. It seems it has always held true in hockey that the team from behind kind of gets a little bit of extra juice offensively, a little extra confidence inverse to the score. It’s our job to kind of keep our offense going at that time and put your foot on the gas and not hold up when you’re ahead.

Talked to Auston the other night in Detroit about how this club had a tendency to lead lose late leads and inevitably lose the game. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. What has been the biggest difference, do you think?

Carrick: It’s probably every little thing. It’s every blue line where you win a battle. It’s good puck placement, better dumps. Smarter changes, good bench management. Keeping your stick on the ice, not putting the other team on the power play. It’s every particular thing. You don’t lose any particular game by making every mistake. It’s usually one at a time and they’re usually different. But as you kind of grow together as a group and the guys have had time to settle into the team concept, those things tighten up.

Incredible the confidence it’s generated when the goaltender is as good and consistent as he has been. What’s it been like for you guys?

Carrick: Yeah, it starts from the crease out. Every team will talk about it. You can’t outscore bad goals in this league. You can’t outscore mistakes. Confidence starts in the crease on out. For all of the teams that want to play at this time of year and afterwards, one of the storylines for a team’s success is good job in the paint by their goaltender. You can’t win without it these days, it seems.

Willy gets the privilege of playing against his brother here tonight. You grew up with two other brothers. What would that be like, if you ever had a chance to play against one of those guys?

Carrick: It’s a dream. It’s something that, as an older brother, is a goal of mine. I know it’s a goal of theirs – to get up here and get a piece of big bro. I’d love to get the opportunity some day and try to outplay the other Carrick out there, but we’ll see.

Nazem Kadri

We talked about you guys getting pumped up by the crowd here. Eichel and some of those guys seem like they’re pretty intense when they play you guys in this building, looking to defend their house. What have you picked up from what they brought to the table in that regard?

Kadri: I think they just come out hard in this building. As long as I’ve been a Maple Leaf, it’s been tough. You’ve got to give them credit. They do have a good team when they play the right way over there, and a lot of the time they are against us. Like I said, the start is going to be crucial. We’ve got to almost approach it as two games: Play the first 10 minutes and then the last 50, and hopefully get off to a good start.

The last time here Eichel punched the glass where the Leafs fans were sitting. It’s funny because we were talking to you that morning about jumping into the glass there. Do you pick up that? Is that something you saw or noticed?

Kadri: Yeah, I saw it. It’s just passion. Everyone loves scoring goals. I don’t mind celebration either, so obviously I’ve got no problem with that. Like I said, if you’re playing in this league, you’re obviously very competitive and passionate about what you do. That’s fine.

Connor Brown is on the verge of 20 goals. What have you see from him at both ends of the ice that has made this season as a rookie so special for him?

Kadri: He certainly plays in all three zones. He’s got speed, he’s got hockey sense, he’s got a great stick. He’s been very effective on the cycle and on the forecheck. That’s Brownie’s tendency. He usually finishes pretty well around the net, and he can find guys when he’s open. He’s off to a good start to his career. I think he’s only going to get better.

Seven days, five games, playoff spot in sight. What’s the mindset going into a frantic final week?

Kadri: It’s a cliché but you approach it game by game. That’s what you try to do. You can’t get too carried way. Obviously, we’ve got a tough matchup tomorrow, but we’ve got to worry about the Sabres and we’ve got to give them some respect. They’re a good team when they play well, like I said. We’ve got to be ready. It’s going to be a tough stretch, but I feel like the whole season has been like that. It’s been a unique season with the bye weeks and the All-Star Gam and stuff like that. We’ll be prepared.

Do you guys take pride in the fact that as these games got bigger in March you’ve really risen to the occasion and had a lot of victories in this last bit?

Kadri: That’s what I’m most proud of, for sure, especially with how the year started and the whole story about blown leads and not being able to play in the third period. We’ve almost done a full 180. We feel very comfortable going up in opposing buildings on the road in the third period. I think we’ve been very calm. We’ve matured a lot. We’ve learned from our mistakes, and been able to close out games.

You’ve played with William at points this season. Where have you seen the biggest growth from him as a rookie?

Kadri: He’s been great. I think the aspect of being conscious defensively. He’s had some time with my line there. It just kind of gives him a different look. He’s been a lot better in his own end, especially on the half walls. That’s a big part of the game for the winger, is being to guarantee pucks are out and make underneath plays, and essentially that ruins forechecks and allows you to play on offence. I think he’s starting to understand that.

Do you think Leo has a future as a piano player if this doesn’t work out?

Kadri: He certainly doesn’t, no. I think you just caught him in a nice glimpse there. That’s just Leo. He’s pretty interesting and I’ve gotten to know him well throughout the last few years. Just one of his many traits.