In this week’s edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss Max Domi’s big game on Auston Matthews’ wing in Washington, the concept of splitting up Matthews & Marner during playoff matchups, TJ Brodie’s recent scratch, and the state of the defense heading down the stretch.
Episode Overview
- Takeaways from the Maple Leafs‘ recent 7-3 win in Washington and thoughts on the current divisional playoff picture in the Atlantic (1:15)
- Max Domi’s strong showing on Auston Matthews’ wing vs. the Capitals and whether the Leafs have the center depth to stick with it down the road (7:30)
- Matthews’ ability to dominate his minutes without Mitch Marner on his wing, and the idea of sometimes splitting up Matthews and Marner in playoff matchups (10:20)
- Can John Tavares drive a line in secondary matchups without Nylander on his right wing? (21:30)
- The TJ Brodie scratch vs. the Caps, where he best fits when he plays, Joel Edmundson and Simon Benoit’s recent play, and the current state of the defense (26:00)
- The importance of Timothy Liljegren taking a step down the stretch (40:05)
- Conor Timmins’ performance in Washington and his possible utility for the team the rest of the way (49:10)
- The Leafs‘ opportunity to experiment for the rest of the regular season and the battle for spots down the stretch (1:00:00)