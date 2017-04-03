Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres – Game #78 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (38-24-15, 14th in NHL) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-34-12, 24th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: KeyBank Center
Watch: Sportsnet
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|Buf
|Season Series
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Points
|91
|76
|Record %
|0.591
|0.494
|Home Winning %
|0.635
|0.568
|Away Winning %
|0.539
|0.395
|Shootout Winning %
|0.111
|0.25
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.25
|-0.31
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-1.01
|-3.79
|Hits Per Game
|23.9
|23.2
|PIM Per Game
|9.8
|9
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|9.8
|8.9
|Goals Per Game
|3.08
|2.48
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.29
|1.71
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.71
|0.74
|Shots Per Game
|31.9
|30.4
|Shots Per Goal
|10.4
|12.3
|Team Shooting %
|0.097
|0.082
|Power Play %
|0.242
|0.253
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.83
|2.79
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.23
|2.09
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.53
|0.66
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.9
|34.23
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.62
|12.26
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.086
|0.082
|Penalty Kill %
|0.83
|0.773
|Save %
|0.914
|0.918
|Goals Against Average
|2.79
|2.75
|Shutouts
|5
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.904
|0.919
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|3.03
|2.45
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|3
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Kasperi Kapanen
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (32-15-14, 2.66, 0.919)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith
Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines
Forwards
Evander Kane – Ryan O’Reilly – Tyler Ennis
C.J. Smith – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Marcus Foligno – Evan Rodrigues – Alexander Nylander
Matt Moulson – Zemgus Girgensons – Brian Gionta
Defencemen
Jake McCabe – Rasmus Ristolainen
Dmitry Kulikov – Zach Bogosian
Josh Gorges – Cody Franson
Goaltenders
Starter: Robin Lehner (22-24-8, 2.65, 0.921)
Backup: Anders Nilsson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Justin Falk, William Carrier
Injured: Kyle Okposo (illness), Taylor Fedun (foot), Johan Larsson (wrist)
Who’s Hot
- Auston Matthews: 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in last eight games
- William Nylander: 15 points (five goals, ten assists) in last 15 games
- Nazem Kadri: three assists during three-game point streak
- Leo Komarov: six points (two goals, four assists) in last six games
- Frederik Andersen: 8-1-1 with a .935 save percentage in last 10 starts
- Ryan O’Reilly: 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in last 16 games
- Jack Eichel: 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in last 22 games
Morning Skate: Mike Babcock, Connor Carrick, Nazem Kadri
Some great quotes in here:
Morning Skate – Leafs vs. Sabres – Mike Babcock, Connor Carrick, Nazem Kadrihttps://t.co/Xw8jgSzT0o
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 3, 2017