Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres – Game #78 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
Photo by Stephanie Wippert/NH\LI via Getty Images
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (38-24-15, 14th in NHL) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-34-12, 24th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: KeyBank Center
Watch: Sportsnet

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorBuf
Season Series2-2-02-2-0
Points9176
Record %0.5910.494
Home Winning %0.6350.568
Away Winning %0.5390.395
Shootout Winning %0.1110.25
Goal Differential Per Game0.25-0.31
Shot Differential Per Game-1.01-3.79
Hits Per Game23.923.2
PIM Per Game9.89
Opponent PIM Per Game9.88.9
Goals Per Game3.082.48
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.291.71
Power Play Goals Per Game0.710.74
Shots Per Game31.930.4
Shots Per Goal10.412.3
Team Shooting %0.0970.082
Power Play %0.2420.253
Goals Against Per Game2.832.79
ES Goals Against Per Game2.232.09
PP Goals Against Per Game0.530.66
Shots Against Per Game32.934.23
Shots Against Per Goal11.6212.26
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0860.082
Penalty Kill %0.830.773
Save %0.9140.918
Goals Against Average2.792.75
Shutouts53
Opponent Save %0.9040.919
Opponent Goals Against Average3.032.45
Opponent Shutouts23

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Advertisement

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Matt Martin – Brian Boyle – Kasperi Kapanen

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Connor Carrick
Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (32-15-14, 2.66, 0.919)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Injured: Eric Fehr, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines

Forwards

Evander Kane – Ryan O’Reilly – Tyler Ennis
C.J. Smith – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Marcus Foligno – Evan Rodrigues – Alexander Nylander
Matt Moulson – Zemgus Girgensons – Brian Gionta

Defencemen

Jake McCabe – Rasmus Ristolainen
Dmitry Kulikov – Zach Bogosian
Josh Gorges – Cody Franson

Goaltenders

Starter: Robin Lehner (22-24-8, 2.65, 0.921)
Backup: Anders Nilsson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Justin Falk, William Carrier
Injured: Kyle Okposo (illness), Taylor Fedun (foot), Johan Larsson (wrist)

Who’s Hot

  • Auston Matthews: 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in last eight games
  • William Nylander: 15 points (five goals, ten assists) in last 15 games
  • Nazem Kadri: three assists during three-game point streak
  • Leo Komarov: six points (two goals, four assists) in last six games
  • Frederik Andersen: 8-1-1 with a .935 save percentage in last 10 starts
  • Ryan O’Reilly: 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in last 16 games
  • Jack Eichel: 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in last 22 games

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock, Connor Carrick, Nazem Kadri

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR