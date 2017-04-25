James van Riemsdyk on his future in Toronto: “I love playing here and I’d love to be a part of this”

James van Riemsdyk met with the media on locker clean out day following the end of the 2016-17 season, discussing the year that was, his contract status, and his future in Toronto.

How good of a coach is Mike Babcock?

JVR: He did a great job. I think you can see where we came from and his resume speaks for itself as far as the different winning he’s done at signature events. He has the Stanley Cup, the Olympics, the World Cup now. Anyone who watches our team play can see it. When we’re playing well, we’re organized, we’re tough to play against, and I think that is usually a reflection of the coach. I think he does a good job of getting us prepared to play every night and demands a lot out of us. I think, again, he’s done a great job.

How good is Auston Matthews?

JVR: He’s a special player. He’s a special person. You can’t say enough good things about him. Just from day one meeting him, he has that right demeanour about him. You see how hard he works at it and it is no accident why he is as good as he is. To come out and have the year that he did is pretty impressive. We’re lucky to have him on our team.

How do you compare and contrast what it was like coming to work every day this season compared to some of the earlier seasons here?

JVR: That’s a good question. You could just kind of sense the direction now. It’s very clear, I think what we’re trying to do here and the different things in that realm. It’s fun, no question, when you’re winning games and you’re in the mix and you’re playing important games down the stretch and in the playoffs. That adds another level excitement to it. Now that we’ve had a taste of that as a group, it only gets harder from here. Now people know what we’re capable of, and teams are going to be ready every night to give us their best game.

For you personally, next year is a contract year. Does the success of this season change your view of staying here long term?

JVR: I’ve loved playing here ever since I came here. How I’ve been treated has been great. It’s a place I want to play as long as I can. Where that takes things, we’ll see what happens. I love playing here. I want to be here. We’ll see where it goes.

Do you expect you’ll start talking after July 1st?

JVR: That’s a good question. We’ll see what happens. I can reiterate how much I love playing here and how much I’d love to be here and be a part of this. When you’ve been here for a longer time and you’ve been through some ups and downs, you feel like you’ve had some unfinished business just as far as what you can accomplish as a team. It would be something that would be really exciting to be part of.

Any overtures from Team USA or are you going to rest this one out?

JVR: I’m not too sure. I haven’t heard anything yet. We’ll see what happens.

It’s a different year, having gone through a playoff round.

JVR: Yeah, having gone through the playoff round and starting the year off with the World Cup. It’s a long year, so if the opportunity comes up, I’ll decide what’s best.